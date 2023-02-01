Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st StateJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Luxury Lives in Washington, D.C.Douglas PilarskiWashington, DC
Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit CapsWild Orchid MediaGreenville, SC
Two Lunar New Year's Celebrations in VirginiaS. F. MoriVirginia State
The Diary Of Lincoln's AssassinSiddhartha SapkotaWashington, DC
Related
Man fatally shot while sitting in car in Austin
A man has died after he was shot Saturday while sitting in his car in Austin on the West Side. The man, 41, was in his vehicle about 1:20 a.m. when someone in a silver sedan drove by and a person inside opened fire.
fox32chicago.com
Man threatened while unloading car on North Side fires shots at suspect
CHICAGO - A man unloading his car in Albany Park fired shots at a man who began threatening him Thursday night. Police say the 29-year-old victim was outside his car in the 4200 block of North Whipple Street around 10:20 p.m. when an unknown man began threatening him and implying he had a gun.
Chicago shooting: Bullet fired from street strikes man inside Auburn Gresham home, police say
A man was shot through the window of a home on Chicago's South Side, police said.
cwbchicago.com
Man robbed Rogers Park convenience store 3 times, prosecutors say
Chicago — A Rogers Park man who robbed a local convenience store three times since late November was identified after Chicago police used surveillance footage to track him from the store to his apartment building after two of the hold-ups, prosecutors said this week. Romero Wilson, 24, was charged...
Man killed in drive-by shooting on West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after a shooting on the city's West Side early Saturday morning.The shooting happened in the 4800 block of West Lexington Street around 1:23 a.m.Police say the victim, 41, was sitting inside his vehicle when he was shot by an unidentified suspect riding in a silver sedan. The sedan fled eastbound on Lexington after the shooting, police said. The victim suffered multiple shots to the body and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in listed in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. No arrests have been made.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in Gresham home after bullet broke through window
CHICAGO - A 39-year-old man was hit by gunfire inside a home in Gresham Friday night. Police say, just after 11:30 p.m., a bullet from outside shattered the window of a residence in the 7900 block of South May Street and hit the victim in the neck. The victim was...
ABC7 Chicago
Man killed in drive-by shooting in Lawndale, Chicago police say
CHICAGO -- A man has died after he was shot Saturday while sitting in his car in Lawndale on the West Side. The man, 41, was in his vehicle about 1:20 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Lexington Street when someone in a silver sedan drove by and a person inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
cwbchicago.com
‘Suspicious person’ call leads to burglary arrest in Bucktown, prosecutors say
Chicago — A 911 call about suspicious people carrying packages in Bucktown helped Chicago police bring charges in three recent burglary cases around the area, prosecutors said. But the accused man’s bigger problem may be his failure to register as a sex offender. Jaime Alverio, 44, was convicted...
cwbchicago.com
9 years for driver who killed physician while fleeing Chicago police traffic stop in River North
Chicago — Nearly six years after he fled from Chicago police in River North and crashed into a taxi, killing a Wisconsin doctor, Ammar Hussain has been sentenced to prison. In a deal with prosecutors that allowed the 32-year-old to avoid a first-degree murder conviction, Hussain pleaded guilty to reckless homicide before Judge James Obbish on January 26, according to court records. Obbish handed him a nine-year sentence.
cwbchicago.com
Twice imprisoned for attacking people on CTA platforms, he did it again last month: prosecutors
Chicago — Prosecutors say a man who has been sent to prison twice for attacking people on CTA train platforms attacked a 64-year-old woman on a platform in downtown Chicago last month. The new allegations stem from a January 17 incident at the Washington Blue Line station, 19 North Dearborn.
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot during fight in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 47-year-old woman was shot during an argument with a man in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Friday morning. Police say the victim was engaged in an argument with a man she knew outside in the 5300 block of West Madison Street around 8:50 a.m. During the argument the man...
fox32chicago.com
Man stabbed on CTA Blue Line train in Austin
CHICAGO - CTA Blue Line trains stopped running between the Forest Park and Pulaski Stations for about four hours Saturday morning after a passenger was stabbed. Chicago police say a 48-year-old man was on a train in the 700 block of South Austin around 5 a.m. when he was stabbed in the chest, wrist and back by a man.
cwbchicago.com
Second man charged with murdering restaurant manager during a robbery in the Loop
Chicago — Prosecutors on Friday charged a second man with murdering a restaurant manager in the Loop as the victim returned home from work in September. Prosecutors said Darnell Rawls, 25, fled to Kentucky after he and his cousin, Anthony, beat, stabbed, and robbed Michael Byrnes on September 6. Anthony Rawls was charged in the case last year.
Man found fatally shot in vehicle in Austin
A man is dead after being shot in Austin early Friday morning, police said. The 43-year-old man was found in a car that had hit another parked vehicle in the 800 block of North Lavergne Avenue.
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged in pair of armed robberies on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in two armed robberies that occurred minutes apart last December on Chicago's Northwest Side. The 17-year-old allegedly robbed a 51-year-old man at gunpoint on Dec. 28 in the 1900 block of North Kildare Avenue in Hermosa, police said. Less than a half hour later, he robbed a 41-year-old man at gunpoint in the 4300 block of West Fullerton Avenue in Belmont Gardens, according to police.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man allegedly took a stolen gun to meet with his parole officer, then convinced a judge to reduce his bail by yelling at him
Chicago — For the first few minutes of Laiveil Harper’s bail hearing at 26th and California, the most surprising detail was that officials said he took a stolen handgun to a meeting with his parole officer, where he was to surrender to authorities on a couple of outstanding warrants.
fox32chicago.com
Woman found guilty of running over 27-year-old after vicious fight
CHICAGO - Jurors deliberated for more than two hours at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse as family members of the victim waited nearly six years to learn if justice would be served. Kenya Washington was found guilty of first-degree murder and aggravated battery after running Naisha Weems over with her car.
cwbchicago.com
An 80-year-old recovering from surgery fought and shot a home invader on the Northwest Side, prosecutors say
Chicago — An 80-year-old man recovering from prostate surgery fought and shot a home invader who broke into his Chicago home this week, leaving the 13-time felon in critical condition, officials said. The tenacious octogenarian also fired a shot that left a graze wound on a second home invader’s head. Prosecutors said the victim did not know the offenders.
Bus crashes into Currency Exchange, injuries said to be minor
No serious injuries were reported Friday evening when a CTA bus crashed into the front of a Currency Exchange on the South Side. The incident occurred around 6 p.m.
Chicago police warn of strongarm robberies on North Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning about multiple violent robberies on the near North Side.So far, there have been multiple reports of robberies at these locations: on Oak Street near State and on State Street near Ohio.In each case, the robber approaches from behind and hits the victim in the head. Then, while they're down, the robber takes the victim's things and runs off.Police are urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings.
Comments / 0