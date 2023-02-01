ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Biden must address role of immigrants during State of the Union

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – President Joe Biden must highlight the role of new Americans in the economy and push for immigration reform in his State of the Union address Tuesday, advocates say. It is important that the president show strong leadership to advance the issue, given he...
TEXAS STATE
Escobar to lead congressional delegation of Democrats on tour of El Paso border

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, will lead a Democratic congressional delegation on a tour of the border in El Paso. Escobar’s office announced Thursday evening that she will host seven members of Congress “to see firsthand how our immigration policies are affecting communities along the southern border.”
EL PASO, TX
US downs Chinese balloon, a flashpoint in US-China tensions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast on orders from President Joe Biden after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America, the latest flashpoint in tensions between Washington and Beijing. Biden wanted the balloon downed on...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

