Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated Ohio restaurant now openKristen WaltersColumbus, OH
Thrift store Picasso - An Ohio man once snagged a poster for $14 but it turned out to be an original from PicassoAnita DurairajColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Men’s Volleyball: No.13 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USCThe LanternLos Angeles, CA
Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at homeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Occupational Health Safety
Dollar Tree Racks Up More Citations After Inspection at Ohio Store
The discount retailer is now facing proposed penalties of $294K. Discount retailer Dollar Tree is once again facing citations from OSHA. The agency inspected a Dollar Tree store in Columbus, Ohio, in August 2022 after receiving “a complaint of unsafe work conditions,” according to the news release. The inspection resulted in citations for the following:
NBC4 Columbus
Food packaging manufacturer Genpak closing Columbus plant, laying off all 67 workers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A manufacturer of food packaging and containers is closing its Columbus plant and laying off all its workers. Genpak, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based subsidiary of Canadian conglomerate The Jim Pattison Group, intends to shutter its manufacturing operations at 845 Kaderly Dr. in west Columbus, Genpak President Kevin Kelly confirmed to Columbus Business First. Genpak’s 67 Columbus employees will be laid off as a result of the closure.
WSYX ABC6
Blendon Township homicide suspect back in Central Ohio after North Carolina arrest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man who was arrested in North Carolina after being accused of killing a woman in the parking lot of a shopping center is set to face a Franklin County judge Friday. Rodney Amir Perry, 29, is accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Amara Jones,...
WSYX ABC6
Leader of national narcotics distribution operation pleads guilty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The leader of 11 defendants charged as part of a national narcotics distribution operation bringing drugs into Central Ohio from California pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday. Isabel Castellanos and the other defendants were arrested in June 2022. Castellanos transported narcotics from Los Angeles...
Vandals ruin Columbus childcare center’s buses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus childcare center is without its buses after at least three people vandalized them. Indigo Children’s Center usually parks its three buses behind the building. On Thursday, employees watched as they were towed away, damaged by vandals in December. “I don’t even know. I don’t know what was going through […]
WSYX ABC6
Car drives into Livingston Elementary School overnight
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car crashed into a school building early Saturday morning. Columbus Police say around 2:32 a.m. the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit Livingston Elementary School, leaving behind a lot of damage. The driver reportedly refused medical treatment at the scene, and police...
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in January
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County last month went for $2.39 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $1.2 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware County auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like […]
WSYX ABC6
Commander Melissa McFadden's lawyer addresses lawsuit filed by Columbus police officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A group of Columbus police officers is taking legal action against the city over events surrounding Commander Melissa McFadden. The group includes four Black officers, seven white officers, and one former white officer who are alleging a hostile work environment, race discrimination, and more caused by the city and then-Lieutenant McFadden.
Ringleader in federal drug trafficking case pleads guilty in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of eleven defendants and the ringleader in a federal drug distribution case, believed to be the “largest single fentanyl seizure in the Southern District of Ohio,” pleaded guilty in a courtroom Friday, according to U.S. District Attorney Kenneth Parker. Isabel Odir Castellanos, from Los Angeles, was first arrested in June […]
YAHOO!
Suspect in North Side homicide: 'Should have just driven off'
Columbus police homicide detectives say a man accused of causing the death of a 26-year-old Northeast Side man in an early Wednesday morning told them he "should have just driven off." Q'juantez Poole, 20, of the Northwest Side, made the statement while admitting to detectives that he emptied a 16-round...
Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a regional Ohio State University campus. Benjamin Dunham, 18, was arrested on Thursday after a report of cameras placed in restrooms at the Marion YMCA and the Marion campus of OSU, according to the Marion […]
WSYX ABC6
Columbus shoplifting suspect steals from store 5 times in 1 hour
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are asking for your help to identify a suspect accused of stealing from a store five times within an hour on Christmas Eve. The man stole from a store on North Hamilton Road five times, all between the hour of 11:50 a.m. and 12:48 p.m., on Dec. 24, 2022.
sciotopost.com
Central Ohio Region Continues to Grow at Accelerated Pace as New Economic Development Projects Come Online
[Columbus, OH – February 2, 2023] – The Central Ohio region continues to grow and is on track to exceed 3 million residents by 2050, based on the most recent data from the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC). The most recent modeling projections of 3.15 million for the...
Licking County installs security cameras to deter catalytic converter thefts
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — Licking County has had so many issues with thieves stealing catalytic converters from their vehicles they recently installed a new surveillance system. Licking County Health Commissioner Chad Brown says they are dealing with the health of their vehicle fleet because of thefts. “Ballpark about 12-13...
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – South Central Power Receives 254 Million Dollar Loan for Rural Development
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved a $254,758,000 loan to the South Central Power Company in Lancaster through the Rural Development Electric Infrastructure Loan and Loan Guarantee Program. The funds will be used to help connect 6,383 consumers...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Search continues for driver in a high-speed chase in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement in Pickaway County was involved in a high-speed pursuit Friday afternoon. According to officials, what started as a standard traffic stop ended in a multi-county chase. The driver of an older Mitsubishi Eclipse was stopped by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office for marked...
Central Ohio’s first marijuana drive-thru dispensary prepares to open
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Medical marijuana patients near Columbus will soon be able to pick up prescriptions without leaving their cars. Amplify is preparing to open the doors to its second dispensary in Columbus, in the Preserve North neighborhood near New Albany. The dispensary arm of Cleveland-based cannabis grower and processor Buckeye Relief, Amplify’s Columbus […]
WSYX ABC6
Columbus man sentenced to over 5 years after crash in Great Smoky Mountains park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A federal judge sentenced a 20-year-old Columbus man to over five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a crash at a national park that killed one of his passengers. Bryce Allen Axline was sentenced to 65 months in federal prison on Thursday for...
Woman injured in southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is recovering after a shooting overnight Saturday in southeast Columbus. According to a Columbus police, a call was received at 1:30 a.m. for a shooting in the Glenbrook area at the 2900 block of Ravenswood Court. Officers found two women inside the bedroom of a house that was hit […]
Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday night
According to a police report at approximately 6:22 pm Wednesday night a Springfield Police Division cruiser was traveling west on Lexington Avenue with lights and sirens activated when a Nissan Altima with two occupants, proceeded into the intersection against the red light at Burnett Road traveling south and was struck by the cruiser. Springfield Fire Rescue Division responded and transported a passenger of the Altima and the Officer to local hospitals with according to the report "suspected serious injuries." The driver of the Altima was transported with "suspected minor injuries." The Altima was owned by Alberto Auto Painting from Columbus, Ohio per the police report, involved party's names have not been officially released at this time. No citation has been issued pending further investigation.
Comments / 2