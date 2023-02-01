ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lite 98.7

Comments / 0

Related
Lite 98.7

16 Celebrities You Might Run Into because They Live in Upstate New York

With all the movie and TV productions that seem to be filming all the time in Upstate New York, you've got a pretty good chance to run into your favorite celebrity. Most of those celebrities like Luke Wilson who was filming "Paint" in Saratoga, John Krasinski and his wife Emily Blunt who filmed A Quiet Place all over Upstate New York and others are just visiting our area because of their movie or TV show they are filming.
Lite 98.7

Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs

A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for its sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, and cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
Lite 98.7

9 Tips to Help Safely Heat Your Home in Upstate New York

While you're running to your thermostat to crank up the heat in your house, keep these tips in mind to avoid a potential disaster. The Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) is once again reminding everyone the importance of heating safety this time of year. Even though it's the coldest between December and February, this is also when nearly half of all heating equipment fires happen.
Lite 98.7

Book A Super Romantic Valentine’s Day Date In A Igloo In New York

If you're looking to make someone feel special here in Upstate New York this Valentine's Day, we have the perfect date night suggestion. Just think of the perfect date night combination- chocolate, wine, food, and an igloo. That's right, a Valentine's Igloo Experience. This experience is hosted by Rheta Allen Company and the Mountainside Retreat located on Granite Drive in Cobleskill.
COBLESKILL, NY
Lite 98.7

Here’s Where To Buy Delicious Groundhog Meat In New York State

Looking to buy groundhog meat here in Upstate New York? What better way to celebrate Groundhogs Day than chowing down on delicious groundhog. If you do a quick Google Search, you will find buying groundhog meat is pretty tough. Maybe it's easier to just hunt your very own groundhog or woodchuck. However, this is 2023 we are living in. The internet has shops for everything you can think of.
NEW YORK STATE
Lite 98.7

Sub Zero Temperatures? What Have I Done?

I've mentioned before that I am a recent transplant to Central New York. I grew up in the northeast so you'd think I would be ok with these crazy temperatures we experience here. There is just this one big part of my past that is so completely at odds with this that I feel everyday is kind of like a bad game of Mortal Kombat. Yes, Sub Zero wins.
TENNESSEE STATE
Lite 98.7

10 Items Goodwill Stores In New York State Won’t Accept

If you're getting ahead of your 'spring cleaning' and have been making a pile of stuff to donate to a Goodwill store here in New York, you should know there are items they won't accept. You might think that Goodwills will accept anything, but that's not the case. As someone...
Lite 98.7

A Ban On ATM Fees In New York State?

The next time you are at an ATM machine there are some things that you need to keep in mind before you make that withdrawal. As if we don't have enough to worry about when it comes to finance and identity theft, now there is something else that comes our way.
HAWAII STATE
Lite 98.7

46 Years Ago This Week, The Blizzard of 77

Having been born right after the Blizzard of '77, I can remember hearing stories about it my whole life. My parents used to tell my siblings and me stories about how so many people had to climb out of the 2nd-floor windows of their houses to get outside. As bad as the stories were, I imagine that life during the 5 days the storm lasted was quite terrifying.
BUFFALO, TX
Lite 98.7

Pay More, Or Say Goodbye To NYS Fair: OPINION

The rides, the games, the food, music, memories and fun. Some might say the only bad thing about The Great New York State Fair is that it's annual run during the last week of August and into the first week of September signals a return to school and an end to the vacation season.
SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

Marcy, NY
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy