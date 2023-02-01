Read full article on original website
Related
16 Celebrities You Might Run Into because They Live in Upstate New York
With all the movie and TV productions that seem to be filming all the time in Upstate New York, you've got a pretty good chance to run into your favorite celebrity. Most of those celebrities like Luke Wilson who was filming "Paint" in Saratoga, John Krasinski and his wife Emily Blunt who filmed A Quiet Place all over Upstate New York and others are just visiting our area because of their movie or TV show they are filming.
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for its sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, and cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
9 Tips to Help Safely Heat Your Home in Upstate New York
While you're running to your thermostat to crank up the heat in your house, keep these tips in mind to avoid a potential disaster. The Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) is once again reminding everyone the importance of heating safety this time of year. Even though it's the coldest between December and February, this is also when nearly half of all heating equipment fires happen.
Book A Super Romantic Valentine’s Day Date In A Igloo In New York
If you're looking to make someone feel special here in Upstate New York this Valentine's Day, we have the perfect date night suggestion. Just think of the perfect date night combination- chocolate, wine, food, and an igloo. That's right, a Valentine's Igloo Experience. This experience is hosted by Rheta Allen Company and the Mountainside Retreat located on Granite Drive in Cobleskill.
Experts Say Bird Sighting in Upstate NY was Very Rare! Here’s Why
Natalie Aldrich was outside birdwatching and enjoying the outdoors in Upstate New York a few weeks ago when she spotted something in a tree that seemed a little bit unusual. Unable to make it out, she went in for a closer look. What was it?. "At first," she said, "I...
New York Roundabouts, Do You Need to Signal When Entering and Exiting?
The New York State Roundabout, everyone's favorite driving argument. Who has the right of way, which lane am I supposed to be in, how do I exit this thing? These are just some of the questions we ask ourselves, and any passenger that will listen, as we approach the next roundabout.
Here’s Where To Buy Delicious Groundhog Meat In New York State
Looking to buy groundhog meat here in Upstate New York? What better way to celebrate Groundhogs Day than chowing down on delicious groundhog. If you do a quick Google Search, you will find buying groundhog meat is pretty tough. Maybe it's easier to just hunt your very own groundhog or woodchuck. However, this is 2023 we are living in. The internet has shops for everything you can think of.
New York Garage Find, 1978 Mercedes Parked for Over 20 Years
One day, in the early 2000's, in an undisclosed New York State garage, the owner of a 1978 Mercedes Benz 450 SLC parked the car in the garage and left it to sit, until now. See if this classic car can be restored and resold in 2023. The before and after pictures will surprise you.
New York’s Largest Mammal Caught on Video in the Adirondacks
There never seems to be a dull moment working with the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). New helicopter footage from upstate New York shows some pretty spectacular footage. It's all related to a new research project focused on one of the most impressive animals to step foot in the state....
Ride The World’s Largest “Magic Carpet Ride” In New York
If and when the snow returns across the region, skiers and snowboarders will have a chance to do something that no one else in the world can do. Ride the "World's Largest Magic Carpet Ride" without leaving New York State. When the ski slope opens up at Emery Park, the...
Nickelback & Brantley Gilbert Joining Forces for a Tour; 2 Stops in New York
Nickelback has officially announced they are hitting the road this summer. They are gearing up for their "Get Rollin' Tour", which will feature shows both in Canada and the United States. There are currently 36-dates on their schedule, kicking off in Quebec City on June 12th. They'll then play 6...
Sub Zero Temperatures? What Have I Done?
I've mentioned before that I am a recent transplant to Central New York. I grew up in the northeast so you'd think I would be ok with these crazy temperatures we experience here. There is just this one big part of my past that is so completely at odds with this that I feel everyday is kind of like a bad game of Mortal Kombat. Yes, Sub Zero wins.
10 Items Goodwill Stores In New York State Won’t Accept
If you're getting ahead of your 'spring cleaning' and have been making a pile of stuff to donate to a Goodwill store here in New York, you should know there are items they won't accept. You might think that Goodwills will accept anything, but that's not the case. As someone...
A Ban On ATM Fees In New York State?
The next time you are at an ATM machine there are some things that you need to keep in mind before you make that withdrawal. As if we don't have enough to worry about when it comes to finance and identity theft, now there is something else that comes our way.
DEC Warns Others for What Caused This Upstate New York Snowmobile Accident
Snowmobile accidents can happen in the blink of an eye. And just like this one, they can also lead to serious injuries. DEC Forest Rangers drove up to the Town of Webb recently after hearing reports of a snowmobile accident. According to Herkimer County 911, there were two accidents on Stillwater Reservoir and both victims were at the Stillwater Restaurant.
46 Years Ago This Week, The Blizzard of 77
Having been born right after the Blizzard of '77, I can remember hearing stories about it my whole life. My parents used to tell my siblings and me stories about how so many people had to climb out of the 2nd-floor windows of their houses to get outside. As bad as the stories were, I imagine that life during the 5 days the storm lasted was quite terrifying.
Pay More, Or Say Goodbye To NYS Fair: OPINION
The rides, the games, the food, music, memories and fun. Some might say the only bad thing about The Great New York State Fair is that it's annual run during the last week of August and into the first week of September signals a return to school and an end to the vacation season.
Need a Summer Job? DEC Offering Great Pay at These Summer Camps
In need of a summer job? Get good pay while also working in the great outdoors. Whether it's for you, a significant-other, or your kids... we've all been there. Summer is coming up and you need a little extra cash. Good news for you, the NYS Department of Enviornmental Conservation...
16 Of New York State’s Most Wanted Criminals For February 2023
February is the month of love in New York State. Maybe this month is a good time to focus on the love and safety of your community. You can do that by focusing on New York State's most wanted criminals for February 2023. How can you help make sure our...
Old Man Winter Brings Arctic Blast to CNY With -35 Wind Chills
Old Man Winter will hit Central New York with an arctic blast of dangerously cold weather. Wind chills will be as low as 35 below zero. The good news is, it won't last long. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Watch from late Thursday night (2/2/23) through Saturday afternoon (2/4/23).
Lite 98.7
Marcy, NY
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0