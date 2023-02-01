Read full article on original website
Community Happenings
The Hiawatha High School’s KAY club is sponsoring its Silent Auction Friday during the game against Perry. Several themed baskets to bid on, with proceeds will go the Melissa “Missy” Dawn Rieger Memorial Fund. Bidding begins at 4:30 p.m., winners announced halftime boys varsity game.
Hiawatha powerlifters show out at Royal Valley
The Red Hawk powerlifting team traveled to Royal Valley to compete on Saturday, with both the boys and girls placing in the top half of the competition and five individuals placing in the top five of their weight classes. Sutton Diller led the team with a 2nd place overall finish,...
Boys struggle while Lady Hawks blow past Kaws
The Hiawatha Red Hawks hosted the Perry Lecompton Kaws on Friday night for the school's Winter Homecoming. The HHS girls picked up a big win, dusting the Kaws by 22 points, while the boys fell by 15 against their Big 7 League foe for their third straight loss. The Lady...
Seven occupants make it out of Wednesday night fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Wednesday night, February 1, after 8:00 p.m. Topeka Fire responded to reports of a fire at a home at 1009 SW Medford Ave. TFD says smoke and flames were coming from the house. TFD says everyone inside of the house made it out. The American Red Cross...
Wild turkeys may approach your car in southwest Topeka
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Residents near SW 29th and SW Urish say a small flock of wild turkeys has taken up residence in their neighborhood. While can be fun to see, some worry they pose a danger near busy streets. Many can’t help but stop and look when they see the birds. 27 News spoke […]
Foyer restored to former glory
The Topeka High School Foyer was rededicated this Monday at 10:45 AM, after a 10 week long renovation process. The process was funded by Dorris Derrington’s estate, who donated $140,000. The whole process involved meticulously scraping off four to six coats of white paint that covered the walls of the foyer.
Topeka gardening center Jackson’s Greenhouse changing ownership
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka gardening store is in new hands. Jackson’s Greenhouse and Garden Center co-owner Dave Jackson says he and wife Annette are selling the business after 54 years. Jackson said in their weekly “Annette’s Tip” the store has been sold to Michael and Rachel Klenk.
Gartner, Ruby P. 1936-2022
A Celebration of Life for Ruby Phyllis Gartner will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Carwell Building, 301 E Iowa Street, Hiawatha, KS 66434. Please stop by between 9 and 10:30 a.m. to share memories with her children, Jenalee Hobbs-Brown, John Hobbs and Janelle Amon, as well as grandchildren and other family members. As published in the Hiawatha World.
Reported Chinese 'spy balloon' spotted north of Hiawatha
An air balloon, reportedly from China, was spotted hovering in Brown County just north of Hiawatha and moving eastward on Friday morning. According to national news, the reported "surveillance balloon" has been said to be a weather station blown off course, according to Beijing officials. It first appeared over U.S. territory on Thursday when spotted drifting over Montana, then southward through Nebraska, cutting across the northeast corner of Kansas into Missouri and then west.
Topeka man among two facing charges in burglary of former Chase County school
COTTONWOOD FALLS, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is one of two people facing charges in connection with the burglary of a former school building this past weekend in Chase County, according to KVOE Radio. Formal charges have been filed against Jacobsen Thomas Eells, 23, of Topeka, along with Kathryn...
Kansas Encourages Rural Housing With Massive Influx of Funds
Projects Help House Rural Kansans Who Might Otherwise Fall Through the Cracks. Linda Underwood was faced with finding a new, affordable home in Atchison, Kansas, on a fixed retirement income. Her quandary coincided with the opening of the 1913 Apartments, a 17-unit apartment in Atchison’s historic, downtown YMCA. The...
Car thief in Topeka arrested in Lawrence Thursday afternoon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -On January 13th, Lawrence Police Department asked the public to be on the lookout for a 31-year-old Derrick James Davidson, he was believed to have stolen a car in Topeka and fled to Lawrence. LPD said Davidson has led police on a trial of crimes. According to...
7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in Kansas
When it comes to abandoned places, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these places are captivating and the ones we'll be discussing in this article are no exception. Keep reading to learn more about the seven creepiest abandoned places in Kansas.
Cause of Walmart bathroom fire revealed
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The cause of a previous fire in a Walmart bathroom has been revealed. On January 28, at around 8:15 PM, the Topeka Fire Department (TFD) responded to reports of a fire in a bathroom in the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 335 SW MacVicar Ave. Upon arrival, firefighters found an adult male on fire in a bathroom. TFD personnel immediately worked to put the fire out and aided the involved individual.
NWS confirms “China Spy Balloon” is not theirs
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The U.S. military is monitoring a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon hovering over the country. 27 News received multiple reports and videos from viewers who saw the balloon in the sky. The National Weather Service has weather observation balloons that look similar to the one people spotted on Friday. “It gets up to […]
Employee operating front-end loader hit by train, dies at Fort Leavenworth
A Fort Leavenworth civilian employee died Tuesday after being hit by a train while working near the Sherman Army Airfield.
Commissioners continue comprehensive plan discussions
The Brown County Commission met with Dick Horton from Dick Horton Consulting at the Jan. 23 meeting to discuss the comprehensive plan for the county. Horton joined the commission via Zoom and discussed the need of each commissioner to appoint two representatives from each of their respective districts and one additional representative to serve on the Comprehensive Plan Committee.
Two Kansas Farmers Who Led Nationally Receive Kansas Corn Impact Awards
MANHATTAN, Kan. – At the Kansas Corn Symposium, Kansas Corn recognized Terry Vinduska of Marion and Ken McCauley of White Cloud as recipients of the 2023 Kansas Corn Impact Awards. The two Kansas corn farmers served as state and national leaders and played pivotal roles in the corn industry. McCauley is past president of the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) and Vinduska is past president of the U.S. Grains Council (USGC).
Man on fire in Walmart bathroom is extinguished by firefighters, Kansas officials say
He was seriously injured and rushed to a hospital, officials say.
‘Bosco’ the bloodhound allegedly stolen from Topeka home, sheriff says
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Law enforcement is asking for help from Shawnee County residents in locating a stolen bloodhound Friday. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office took to social media to report that a 14-year-old bloodhound named Bosco was allegedly stolen from a home in the 5500 block of Southwest Wanamaker Rd. on Jan. 28. The SNSO […]
