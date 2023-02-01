Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Some New Yorkers are upset that migrants classified as "single, adult men" were given Xboxes and video games by the cityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland NewsNew York City, NY
Major discount retail chain opening new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersOld Bridge Township, NJ
Related
Renna Media
14th Annual Scotch Plains/Fanwood MLK Day of Service
The 2023 Scotch Plains/Fanwood Martin Luther King Day of Service took place on Monday, January 16th. Participants had the option to volunteer virtually and in-person, and participate in learning and donation. opportunities for adults and children throughout Fanwood and Scotch Plains. The JCC of Central New Jersey hosted the opening...
Renna Media
College Women’s Club of Cranford February Meeting
Join us for our next meeting on February 13th at Jardine Academy, 75 Rod Smith Place in Cranford. The Club is welcoming back one of their favorite speakers, Michael Norris, Ph.D. Dr. Norris will be presenting on The Cloisters Museum and Gardens, and other surprises in north Manhattan. Monthly meetings and programs are free and open to the public. The general meeting begins at 7 p.m. followed by a meet and greet with our members at 7:30 p.m. and Dr. Norris will be presenting at 8 p.m.
Renna Media
Tiny Tim Fund Extends Thanks for Fundraising Support
Once again, the participation and generous donations from citizens of the Fanwood and Scotch Plains communities have helped the Tiny Tim Fund to have a successful fundraiser. The trustees look forward to being able to continue the organization’s mission of providing financial assistance to local families to pay for the medical needs of their children during the coming year.
Renna Media
Winter Wonderland raises $18,000 to benefit Chatham public schools
The Chatham Education Foundation (CEF) welcomed over 1,000 local residents to its second annual “Winter Wonderland” on Dec. 17 as families enjoyed a stroll past beautifully decorated homes along with food trucks, holiday movies, karaoke, festive crafts, and music provided by carolers and a select group of fifth grade band members from Lafayette Avenue School.
Renna Media
Westfield Clubs annual Holiday Food Distribution Project
Members of the Westfield Optimist Club and Rotary Club demonstrated their commitment to community service by providing holiday food to Westfield area families and local food pantries. Due to current health and safety concerns and food restrictions, ShopRite food gift cards were distributed to families and food pantries instead of food baskets.
Renna Media
Union Municipal Band Looking for New Members
In honor of the 2023 season, the Union Municipal Band is holding an open call for new musicians who play any instrument. The Township of Union Municipal Band rehearses on Monday evenings at Hannah Caldwell School. The band performs 10 concerts throughout the year, including special concerts at Ehrhart Gardens and Putnam Manor.
Renna Media
Franklin Elementary Family Paint & Slime Night
The Parent-Teacher Association at Franklin Elementary School in Rahway recently hosted a “Family Paint and Slime Night” fundraiser. The event was a huge success with an amazing turnout. About 120 families came out to support this fundraiser. Families gathered in the school’s cafeteria and participants had a choice to paint or create slime. Everyone really enjoyed themselves and had a great time. The special memories that were made are priceless! The proceeds from this event will go directly back to the students for their Fun Day, which takes place at the end of the year.
Renna Media
February Speaker to Address Marshland Protection
The Rotary Club of Madison is an enthusiastic and engaged network of ordinary people doing extraordinary things to serve people in our local and global communities. In 2023 the Rotary is celebrating its 100th year of service to the Madison community. At the Rotary’s weekly meetings, the Club plans and reports on its service projects, and guest speakers present on a broad range of topics that are of interest to the community. Rotary meetings are held each Thursday in person at the Madison YMCA on Kings Road. The Club meetings start at 7:45 and conclude at 8:30. For February, its featured speaker, on February 9, will be Elizabeth Semple.
Renna Media
Vintage Valentines Plus Story Time and a Craft
Sunday, February 5, 2 – 4 p.m. Love is in the air as the Miller-Cory House Museum presents “Vintage Valentines”. The writing of romantic notes and letters for St. Valentine’s Day was very popular in colonial America. By the mid-1800s the first mass-produced Valentine’s Day cards were sold and an industry was born.
Renna Media
All Children invited to participate in Pinewood Derby
The excitement is building for the Cub Scouts of Pack 23 as they get ready for the annual Pinewood Derby. Scouts are given a kit that includes a block of wood, plastic wheels and axles. With help from a parent or other adult, they transform those parts into a race car and then race it against their friends’ cars, down a 30-foot long track. Trophies are presented to the winners.
HEAVY Fire in Holmdel, Holland Road
HOLMDEL, NJ: TAPinto received a report at approximately 4:40 p.m., today of a working fire at a home on Holland Road in Holmdel - it was soon updated to heavy fire, back up is being called in from local and county stations. This is breaking news and this article will be updated as details come in.
Renna Media
February Programs at Warrenbrook Senior Center
Warrenbrook Senior Center is one of the six county-operated centers located at 500 Warrenville Road, Warren where seniors aged 60 and older are welcome to join. We are open from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. during the weekdays and provide mind-stimulating programs and four choices of nutritious lunch every day. Please call 908-753-9440 for more information on the programs and lunch choices.
Renna Media
Free Eye Screening Clinic at the Library
The Linden Public Library is proud to partner with the New Jersey state Commission on the Blind and Visually Impaired (CBVI) to offer free vision screenings at the library to local residents. Advance registration is required. The next clinic will be held on Thursday, February 23rd at 9:30 a.m. The library is located at 31 East Henry Street in Linden.
16-Year-Old Victim of Fatal Midland Park House Fire Identified
MIDLAND PARK, NJ - Alexander Lopez-Pena, 16, was found deceased while emergency personnel extinguished a fire on Franklin Avenue Thursday, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor. Additional occupants of the home were transported to Valley Hospital in Ridgewood for treatment of unspecified injuries, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced in a Friday press release. There is an ongoing investigation into the fire that occurred on February 2 at 222 Franklin Avenue, Midland Park. At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, police officers responded to the scene, along with the Midland Park Fire Department and neighboring fire departments. During fire suppression, first responders located the 16-year-old. An investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Midland Park Police Department determined the fatality was not the result of criminal activity.
N.J.’s best new burger, served by a fine-dining chef, is challenging local legends
Matt Borgerson thought COVID-19 had smashed his culinary dreams. Then he started smashing burgers. The Westwood native was already the executive chef at Caffe Anello, a popular Italian restaurant in his hometown, by the age of 24. When the pandemic hit in 2020, he thought (like much of the world) it would quickly pass and he would soon be back to serving up pasta.
2 girls save multiple lives in heroic effort during fire in Middletown, NJ
🚒 Thursday fire in Middletown under investigation. 🚒 Two young girls heroic efforts helped save multiple lives from the Middletown fire. 🚒 The residential fire in Middletown is under investigation. Two young women are being recognized as heroes for acting quickly to help save lives when a...
Police Announce Arrest & Identify Intruder at Montville Township High School
MONTVILLE, NJ - A day after an unknown intruder caused Montville Township High School to go into a shelter in place for nearly two hours, an arrest has been made, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll. Nineteen-year-old Charles Banaciski III of Bloomfield, NJ has been charged with unlicensed entry of a structure, a crime of the fourth degree, Carroll said. "On Feb. 2, surveillance footage shows an unknown adult male arrived at Montville High School at approximately 6:30 a.m., and proceeded to walk around the building while wearing a backpack," Carroll said. "He was discovered by a school staff member. The staff member...
boropark24.com
Community Shaken After Resident Receives Chilling Hate Mail at Home
A former Boro Park resident, who recently moved to Linden, New Jersey, a community that boasts several hundred Chassidic families, received a disturbing piece of antisemitic hate mail in his mailbox today. “We’re not done yet! Hitler was right!” read the alarming missive addressed to “Intruder”.
Miami-inspired restaurant opens in Clifton, NJ
CLIFTON — A new bar and bistro has opened in Passaic County that promises to serve up a unique dining experience with high-energy hospitality. Made in Miami, inspired by “The Magic City’s” vivid and fascinating culture opened in Clifton at 39 Harding Avenue, on Dec. 23. But according to a restaurant rep, a grand opening will most likely be celebrated in March.
Renna Media
Congratulations Poetry Contest Winners
15 Washington students have had their poetry accepted for publication in the Creative Communications national anthology. 4 students are from Mrs. Sharon Jones’s after school Poetry Workshop activity and the rest were submitted from her class. According to the Creative Communications notification, “The teachers and students of your school...
Comments / 0