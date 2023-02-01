The Rotary Club of Madison is an enthusiastic and engaged network of ordinary people doing extraordinary things to serve people in our local and global communities. In 2023 the Rotary is celebrating its 100th year of service to the Madison community. At the Rotary’s weekly meetings, the Club plans and reports on its service projects, and guest speakers present on a broad range of topics that are of interest to the community. Rotary meetings are held each Thursday in person at the Madison YMCA on Kings Road. The Club meetings start at 7:45 and conclude at 8:30. For February, its featured speaker, on February 9, will be Elizabeth Semple.

MADISON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO