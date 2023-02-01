ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa man wins $1M from Publix Powerball ticket

By Dylan Abad
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man is $1 million richer after he stopped at a Publix supermarket to pick up a Powerball lottery ticket.

According to the Florida Lottery, 62-year-old Ronald Carlson, of Tampa, claimed a $1 million prize from the Powerball drawing held on Oct. 10, 2022. His winning ticket successfully matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Power Ball number.

His odds of winning the $1 million were 1 in 11,688,053.52.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GlJs2_0kYufayE00
(Florida Lottery)

Carlson bought his $1 million-winning Powerball ticket from Publix, located at 12024 Anderson Road in Tampa. The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling him the ticket.

The next Powerball drawing will be held Wednesday at 10:59 p.m., ET, with an estimated $653 million jackpot.

Tickets must be purchased by 10:00 p.m., ET to be eligible for this drawing.

Zach Mundy
3d ago

congratulations to the winner.i still have to say its kind of weird theres this many big winners at publix out of 1000s of other stores in florida with lotto

