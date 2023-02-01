Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Renna Media
Franklin Elementary Family Paint & Slime Night
The Parent-Teacher Association at Franklin Elementary School in Rahway recently hosted a “Family Paint and Slime Night” fundraiser. The event was a huge success with an amazing turnout. About 120 families came out to support this fundraiser. Families gathered in the school’s cafeteria and participants had a choice to paint or create slime. Everyone really enjoyed themselves and had a great time. The special memories that were made are priceless! The proceeds from this event will go directly back to the students for their Fun Day, which takes place at the end of the year.
Renna Media
Franklin Elementary School celebrates Chinese New Year
Franklin Elementary School in Rahway recently celebrated Chinese New Year. The school’s Vice Principal, Dr. Juan Miao went around to some classrooms and taught students about her heritage and the holiday. Students enjoyed learning about the customs, dressing in authentic attire and playing with special musical instruments. To end the discussion, the students were able to dance around to music to ring in the new Year! Gung Hay Fat Choy!
Franklin Township: Central Jersey College Prep Will Move to Remote Learning 'Most of Next Week'
SOMERSET, NJ - Central Jersey College Prep Charter School will remain closed at the start of next week per directives from Franklin Township officials, according to a message from CJCP Chief Education Officer Dr. Namik Sercan. The closure is the result of an accident involving a 38-year-old unnamed Watchung resident who works for the school, according to reports. During the closure CJCP students will receive remote eduction. Central Jersey College Prep Charter School Chief Education Officer Dr. Namik Sercan issued the following messages to CJCP families: Friday Message Dear Parents and Caregivers: Thank you for your understanding, patience, prayers, and engagement these last 24 hours. As many of you might have already heard,...
First African-American Students at WOHS Fondly Remembered
The history of West Orange High School dates to 1893 when the first high school class graduated from the St. Mark's School on Main Street. A historical roadside marker placed by the Downtown West Orange Alliance now marks that location at 80 Main Street. Prior to 1893 West Orange students wishing to continue their education beyond 8th grade attended high school in Orange and paid tuition. Prior to occupying the first building for a new high school that opened on Gaston Street in 1898 West Orange High School graduated its first black student. The distinction goes to Anna Easter Brown. She...
Renna Media
Tiny Tim Fund Extends Thanks for Fundraising Support
Once again, the participation and generous donations from citizens of the Fanwood and Scotch Plains communities have helped the Tiny Tim Fund to have a successful fundraiser. The trustees look forward to being able to continue the organization’s mission of providing financial assistance to local families to pay for the medical needs of their children during the coming year.
Renna Media
Knights of Columbus Charity Raffle & Check Presentations
Last year, the Garwood and Cranford Knights of Columbus Councils held a joint Final Four fundraiser to help and assist Cranford Firefighter Rob Hurewitz and his family after hearing about the end of his career as a Cranford Firefighter due to medical issues. When Ellen Ramer of Martin’s Jewelers saw...
Renna Media
February Speaker to Address Marshland Protection
The Rotary Club of Madison is an enthusiastic and engaged network of ordinary people doing extraordinary things to serve people in our local and global communities. In 2023 the Rotary is celebrating its 100th year of service to the Madison community. At the Rotary’s weekly meetings, the Club plans and reports on its service projects, and guest speakers present on a broad range of topics that are of interest to the community. Rotary meetings are held each Thursday in person at the Madison YMCA on Kings Road. The Club meetings start at 7:45 and conclude at 8:30. For February, its featured speaker, on February 9, will be Elizabeth Semple.
Renna Media
14th Annual Scotch Plains/Fanwood MLK Day of Service
The 2023 Scotch Plains/Fanwood Martin Luther King Day of Service took place on Monday, January 16th. Participants had the option to volunteer virtually and in-person, and participate in learning and donation. opportunities for adults and children throughout Fanwood and Scotch Plains. The JCC of Central New Jersey hosted the opening...
baristanet.com
Montclair High School Teacher To Be Honored at Black Educators Summit at MSU
Montclair, NJ – Congratulations to Davida Lindsay-Harewood, a social studies teacher at Montclair Hight School, who will be honored at the Black Educators Summit at Montclair State University this weekend for her achievements in designing and promoting instruction related to the state’s Amistad curriculum in Montclair and across New Jersey. Lindsay-Harewood is known as one of the state’s most influential Amistad educators and will receive the Amistad Implementation Award.
Renna Media
College Women’s Club of Cranford February Meeting
Join us for our next meeting on February 13th at Jardine Academy, 75 Rod Smith Place in Cranford. The Club is welcoming back one of their favorite speakers, Michael Norris, Ph.D. Dr. Norris will be presenting on The Cloisters Museum and Gardens, and other surprises in north Manhattan. Monthly meetings and programs are free and open to the public. The general meeting begins at 7 p.m. followed by a meet and greet with our members at 7:30 p.m. and Dr. Norris will be presenting at 8 p.m.
High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer
WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
Renna Media
Congratulations Poetry Contest Winners
15 Washington students have had their poetry accepted for publication in the Creative Communications national anthology. 4 students are from Mrs. Sharon Jones’s after school Poetry Workshop activity and the rest were submitted from her class. According to the Creative Communications notification, “The teachers and students of your school...
tapinto.net
Wardlaw+Hartridge Students Making an Impact in Plainfield
The Upper School’s Plainfield outreach programs are going strong and growing at The Wardlaw+Hartridge School in Edison. The afterschool programs at Barlow Elementary and Jefferson School run Mondays through Thursdays from 2:45-4 p.m. W+H students work with students in the after school programs on homework and skills support. Current participants include Sreeprada Arumilli of Edison, Sydney Racine of Piscataway, Siddharth Bharadwaj of Edison, Tim Oligino of Westfield, Raiya Patel of Edison, Briana Li, Saveena Boga, Natalie Chen and Arya Gaur of Edison, Joanna Jian of Piscataway, Jayla Presley-May of Plainfield and Noah Ronnen of Westfield.
Renna Media
Vintage Valentines Plus Story Time and a Craft
Sunday, February 5, 2 – 4 p.m. Love is in the air as the Miller-Cory House Museum presents “Vintage Valentines”. The writing of romantic notes and letters for St. Valentine’s Day was very popular in colonial America. By the mid-1800s the first mass-produced Valentine’s Day cards were sold and an industry was born.
Renna Media
Free Eye Screening Clinic at the Library
The Linden Public Library is proud to partner with the New Jersey state Commission on the Blind and Visually Impaired (CBVI) to offer free vision screenings at the library to local residents. Advance registration is required. The next clinic will be held on Thursday, February 23rd at 9:30 a.m. The library is located at 31 East Henry Street in Linden.
Renna Media
Westfield Clubs annual Holiday Food Distribution Project
Members of the Westfield Optimist Club and Rotary Club demonstrated their commitment to community service by providing holiday food to Westfield area families and local food pantries. Due to current health and safety concerns and food restrictions, ShopRite food gift cards were distributed to families and food pantries instead of food baskets.
trentondaily.com
Trenton’s Jennings Village Now Accepting Applications for Residency
If you’re searching for affordable housing, the all-new Jennings Village is a fantastic opportunity to make your home right here in Trenton. Trenton’s Jennings Village is a brand-new affordable housing complex in the heart of Trenton. The stylish new build is a 4-story structure with 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartment homes available, making the complex perfect for families. These apartments are reserved for low- and moderate-income households who meet the income guidelines for residency. Jennings Village is centrally located in Mercer County, offering residents easy access to employment opportunities, shopping, transit, entertainment, and more.
Princeton University
Princeton graduate student Maura Coursey dies
Maura Coursey, 28, a Princeton graduate student, died on Jan. 26 at her off-campus residence. Coursey was from Salt Lake City, Utah, where she attended West High School and the University of Utah and was an avid boxer and instructor. A first-year M.P.A. student in the School of Public and International Affairs, she was studying domestic policy at Princeton.
NJ’s almost forgotten African-American hero
Since it's Black History Month, it's a good time to remember an outstanding member of the community and an incredible athlete. Not too many people might remember the name Frank Budd. Budd was born in Long Branch in 1939 and graduated from Asbury Park High School, where he was a standout athlete in 1958.
Renna Media
Continental Math League a Great Success
At Hughes and Mountain Park Schools, a new club is being offered to students in grades 3-5: the Continental Math League. Over 120 students are participating between the two schools. Students meet twice a month at each school and participate in different activities/challenges that activate their problem solving and critical thinking skills. For example, at a meeting in the fall, the students created different logic puzzles using pictures to represent numbers. In another example, the students were challenged to create a tower using only construction paper. There are also ‘competition’ days where students compete with other schools around the nation virtually.
