Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Hunter Biden's DOJ laptop investigation demand may pose problem for president: Watchdogs
EXCLUSIVE — Hunter Biden has opened his father, President Joe Biden, up to a possible conflict of interest by demanding the Justice Department investigate people who he alleges disseminated the contents on his infamous abandoned laptop, according to government watchdog groups. The younger Biden's legal team called on the...
Washington Examiner
Attorney general whom Hunter Biden demanded launch laptop inquiry has deep ties to first family
A high-ranking government official who has been asked by Hunter Biden to launch an investigation in connection to his abandoned laptop has long-standing ties to President Joe Biden and his family, records show. The younger Biden's lawyers sent letters on Wednesday to several parties, including Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings...
Washington Examiner
Crenshaw speculates secret McCarthy side deal was reason for Homeland chair defeat
EXCLUSIVE — A House Republican who was a serious contender to become the next Homeland Security chair suggested private deals Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) made with House Freedom Caucus members to secure the gavel may have doomed his bid. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) had been making moves to lead...
Washington Examiner
Biden team broke first rule of crisis communications on classified documents, experts say
President Joe Biden's classified documents scandal could have been a one-week story, experts say, rather than the dragged-out saga it has become amid a steady drip of revelations. "People in the public eye should always confront bad news head-on," said Jeffrey McCall, a communications professor at DePauw University. "This could...
Washington Examiner
MTG fires back at AOC over 'lies' in aftermath of Omar committee removal
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) hit out against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) after the New York Democrat accused GOP leaders of hypocrisy for reinstating the Georgia Republican to her committee assignments despite her previous antisemitic comments. Moments before the House voted to oust Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from her spot...
Washington Examiner
Ilhan Omar signs on to resolution recognizing Israel as 'legitimate and democratic ally'
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) was one of 32 members of the House of Representatives who co-sponsored a resolution recognizing Israel as "America's legitimate and democratic ally" and condemning antisemitism. The resolution, led by Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), was part of a last-ditch effort to avoid having Omar removed from her position...
Washington Examiner
Victoria Spartz passes on Indiana Senate run, will retire from politics in 2024
Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) announced she will retire from Congress at the end of her term in 2024. The Indiana Republican will not seek another two years in the House and has decided against a run for Indiana's open Senate seat. Spartz recently began her second term in the House and has been an increasingly independent voice in the Republican conference.
Washington Examiner
Jon Tester, vulnerable Democrat, joins GOP in blasting Biden response to Chinese balloon
Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) joined the GOP in criticizing President Joe Biden's response, or possible lack thereof, to a suspected Chinese spy balloon floating over United States territory. The balloon was spotted over Tester's constituency in Montana, raising the stakes for the Democratic senator in a largely red state. On...
Washington Examiner
China's self-inflicted balloon shot
Here are two predictions about the Chinese spy balloon now floating across the continental U.S. First, we'll learn that President Joe Biden was offered a shoot-down option with very low risk to Montanans. Second, Beijing will come to deeply regret this incident. Whatever political challenges the balloon poses for Biden,...
Washington Examiner
Boehner tells Supreme Court Biden can’t forgive student loan debt under his HEROES Act
An amicus brief was filed on Friday on behalf of former lawmakers who were instrumental in the passage of the HEROES Act, including former House Speaker Rep. John Boehner (R-OH), arguing the 2003 law cannot be used by the Biden administration to forgive millions of borrower's student loan debt. Boehner,...
Washington Examiner
State of Our Union: 'Defund the police' becomes political third rail in Biden's first two years
Two years into his presidency, Joe Biden finds himself caught between the push and pull of activist calls for criminal justice reform and the political reality that many voters feel unsafe and frustrated on the issue of public safety. Biden took office amid a spike in violence that swept nearly...
Washington Examiner
White House previews Biden's State of the Union speech
The White House on Thursday gave a short preview of President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech, saying it will cover his vision for the economy, the legislation passed over the last two years, and his optimism for the country. Biden will deliver his third State of the Union...
Washington Examiner
Classified documents: Top intelligence officials pressed for 'immediate compliance' on Biden and Trump sagas
Top Senators on the Intelligence Committee are demanding that Attorney General Merrick Garland and National Intelligence Director Avril Haines turn over all classified documents seized at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and at the Penn Biden Center think tank, which housed records from Joe Biden's time as vice president.
Washington Examiner
Biden was briefed on Chinese spy balloon on Tuesday, White House says
President Joe Biden is tracking the Chinese spy balloon above Montana "closely" after first being briefed on its presence on Tuesday. The White House defended the delay in making information about the high-altitude surveillance balloon public and Biden's decision not to take military options against it, adding the president "acted immediately to take all necessary steps to protect [the country] against foreign intelligence collection of sensitive information" and will continue "to receive regular briefings and updates from the national security team."
Washington Examiner
Putting the Border Patrol to work means breaking up with Title 42
You are “$20 billion too little and two years too late,” reads the letter that Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) handed President Joe Biden earlier in the month during the president’s first visit to the southern border. With a record-setting number of border crossings in 2022, there's a clear need for more cooperation and attention on immigration.
Washington Examiner
Sen. Jon Tester announces hearing on suspected Chinese spy balloon
Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT), the chairman of the defense appropriations subcommittee, announced on Friday a hearing on the Chinese balloon suspected of spying on nuclear military sites in Montana. The Pentagon announced the balloon's presence over Tester's home state on Thursday, though President Joe Biden was made aware of the...
Washington Examiner
Hunter Biden admits infamous abandoned laptop belongs to him
Hunter Biden is finally admitting that the laptop he abandoned at a Delaware computer shop belongs to him. President Joe Biden's son is now being open about the fact that the laptop is his despite prior efforts to skirt around the issue, according to letters he sent on Wednesday to the Delaware attorney general, the Justice Department, the Internal Revenue Service, and lawyers for Fox News and host Tucker Carlson.
Washington Examiner
Three times Joe Manchin has teamed with Republicans ahead of critical 2024 decision
As centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) weighs running for reelection in 2024, the West Virginia senator is extending his hand across the aisle to introduce a slew of bills alongside his GOP counterparts. In the last Congress, Manchin held considerable power as the chamber was split evenly along party lines...
Washington Examiner
Dry run: Balloons called top ‘delivery platform’ for nuclear EMP attack
High-altitude balloons, such as the one China has floated over mountain state military bases this week, are considered a key “delivery platform” for secret nuclear strikes on America’s electric grid, according to intelligence officials. Spy balloons, used by Japan to drop bombs during World War II, are...
Washington Examiner
Biden says he takes no blame for inflation, which was at 1.4% when he took office
President Joe Biden said Friday he takes no blame for high inflation under his watch, though inflation has spiked considerably during his two years in the White House . The inflation rate was 1.4% the month Biden took office. It reached 5% by May 2021 and peaked at 9.1% last June, a figure not seen in more than 40 years, before receding back to 5% in December. Even that figure remains 2 1/2 times above the Federal Reserve's target rate of 2%.
Comments / 0