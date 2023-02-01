ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Washington Examiner

MTG fires back at AOC over 'lies' in aftermath of Omar committee removal

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) hit out against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) after the New York Democrat accused GOP leaders of hypocrisy for reinstating the Georgia Republican to her committee assignments despite her previous antisemitic comments. Moments before the House voted to oust Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from her spot...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Ilhan Omar signs on to resolution recognizing Israel as 'legitimate and democratic ally'

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) was one of 32 members of the House of Representatives who co-sponsored a resolution recognizing Israel as "America's legitimate and democratic ally" and condemning antisemitism. The resolution, led by Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), was part of a last-ditch effort to avoid having Omar removed from her position...
Washington Examiner

Victoria Spartz passes on Indiana Senate run, will retire from politics in 2024

Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) announced she will retire from Congress at the end of her term in 2024. The Indiana Republican will not seek another two years in the House and has decided against a run for Indiana's open Senate seat. Spartz recently began her second term in the House and has been an increasingly independent voice in the Republican conference.
INDIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

China's self-inflicted balloon shot

Here are two predictions about the Chinese spy balloon now floating across the continental U.S. First, we'll learn that President Joe Biden was offered a shoot-down option with very low risk to Montanans. Second, Beijing will come to deeply regret this incident. Whatever political challenges the balloon poses for Biden,...
MONTANA STATE
Washington Examiner

White House previews Biden's State of the Union speech

The White House on Thursday gave a short preview of President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech, saying it will cover his vision for the economy, the legislation passed over the last two years, and his optimism for the country. Biden will deliver his third State of the Union...
Washington Examiner

Classified documents: Top intelligence officials pressed for 'immediate compliance' on Biden and Trump sagas

Top Senators on the Intelligence Committee are demanding that Attorney General Merrick Garland and National Intelligence Director Avril Haines turn over all classified documents seized at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and at the Penn Biden Center think tank, which housed records from Joe Biden's time as vice president.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden was briefed on Chinese spy balloon on Tuesday, White House says

President Joe Biden is tracking the Chinese spy balloon above Montana "closely" after first being briefed on its presence on Tuesday. The White House defended the delay in making information about the high-altitude surveillance balloon public and Biden's decision not to take military options against it, adding the president "acted immediately to take all necessary steps to protect [the country] against foreign intelligence collection of sensitive information" and will continue "to receive regular briefings and updates from the national security team."
MONTANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Putting the Border Patrol to work means breaking up with Title 42

You are “$20 billion too little and two years too late,” reads the letter that Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) handed President Joe Biden earlier in the month during the president’s first visit to the southern border. With a record-setting number of border crossings in 2022, there's a clear need for more cooperation and attention on immigration.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Sen. Jon Tester announces hearing on suspected Chinese spy balloon

Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT), the chairman of the defense appropriations subcommittee, announced on Friday a hearing on the Chinese balloon suspected of spying on nuclear military sites in Montana. The Pentagon announced the balloon's presence over Tester's home state on Thursday, though President Joe Biden was made aware of the...
MONTANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Hunter Biden admits infamous abandoned laptop belongs to him

Hunter Biden is finally admitting that the laptop he abandoned at a Delaware computer shop belongs to him. President Joe Biden's son is now being open about the fact that the laptop is his despite prior efforts to skirt around the issue, according to letters he sent on Wednesday to the Delaware attorney general, the Justice Department, the Internal Revenue Service, and lawyers for Fox News and host Tucker Carlson.
DELAWARE STATE
Washington Examiner

Dry run: Balloons called top ‘delivery platform’ for nuclear EMP attack

High-altitude balloons, such as the one China has floated over mountain state military bases this week, are considered a key “delivery platform” for secret nuclear strikes on America’s electric grid, according to intelligence officials. Spy balloons, used by Japan to drop bombs during World War II, are...
MONTANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden says he takes no blame for inflation, which was at 1.4% when he took office

President Joe Biden said Friday he takes no blame for high inflation under his watch, though inflation has spiked considerably during his two years in the White House . The inflation rate was 1.4% the month Biden took office. It reached 5% by May 2021 and peaked at 9.1% last June, a figure not seen in more than 40 years, before receding back to 5% in December. Even that figure remains 2 1/2 times above the Federal Reserve's target rate of 2%.

