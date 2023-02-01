Anne recently came back to us after their owner passed away. Anne is very energetic, playful, and friendly! She is about two years old and loves attention. Anne loves to run and play outside, and chew on some toys when she comes in before a nap. Anne will need some work on training and manners, but she is very food driven and smart, which should make training easy! If you have another dog in the home, Anne would like to meet with them prior to adoption. She is spayed, up to date on all vaccines, and microchipped. If you could be Anne’s forever, apply today! Visit Anne at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

VENANGO COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO