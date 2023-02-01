Read full article on original website
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Feb. 4, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Lower Burrell Citizen Police Academy accepting applications. The Lower Burrell...
butlerradio.com
Winterfest Returns To Moraine
A local state park will welcome guests this weekend at a free outdoor event. Moraine State Park will host Winterfest 2023 at the McDanels Launch Area on the North Shore on Saturday. The family friendly gathering will begin at 11 a.m. and conclude around 3 p.m. with winter-themed festivities, warm...
cranberryeagle.com
Chorus offers singing valentines for your sweetie
“If music be the food of love, play on,” Shakespeare said in “Twelfth Night.”. Ron Brooks and the Cranberry Men’s Chorus are taking the bard’s words to heart this Valentine’s Day. The nonprofit chorus will serenade unsuspecting sweethearts and spouses with “singing valentines,” a cappella renditions of popular songs.
District Judge Peck Yakopec stresses importance of staying in school to children attending New Kensington Salvation Army program
Cheryl Peck Yakopec introduced herself, not as a judge, but as a “Valley girl” to students attending an after-school program at the Salvation Army in New Kensington. Peck Yakopec, a district judge in Lower Burrell and Allegheny Township for 28 years, said she was among the students who voted to name Valley High School after the merger of the New Kensington and Arnold school districts in 1965.
YMCA in Greensburg looking to fill nearly 50 positions
The Greensburg YMCA is looking to hire nearly 50 people.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Hoping The River stays in New Kensington
On the corner of Freeport Road and Elizabeth Street in New Kensington stands an architectural beauty, commonly known as the Old Nurse’s Residence. Circa 1923 red bricks are punctuated by a row of stately arches I’ve admired since I was a kid. For years, the vacant property was...
wdadradio.com
MULTIPLE FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPOND TO GARAGE FIRE IN WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Emergency crews stayed busy on Friday as two were structure fires were reported to Indiana County 911. The first call sent Blairsville and Tunnelton Fire Departments to Route 22 in neighboring Westmoreland County. Blairsville spokesperson Ab Dettorre said an old garage was fully involved in the fire and there was no danger to surrounding structures. Crews executed the “surround and drown” technique. The source of the fire is under investigation.
pittsburghmagazine.com
How Our Food Editor Celebrates National Pizza Day, One Slice at a Time
Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day, but, if you’re anything like me, you celebrate the Circle of Life year-round. Every Pittsburgh neighborhood has at least one shop with a cult-like following, so determining who has the best pie is like going to McKees Rocks and attempting to eat an entire 30-inch, 64-cut, $85 Monster Pizza from Mama Lena’s in one sitting, solo. It can’t be done — at least not without a lot of antacid.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fire & Ice brings hundreds to Fox Chapel's McCahill Park
Fire & Ice at McCahill Park brought out hundreds of people on Jan. 28 to stroll past ice sculptures, take in the crisp air, plus enjoy hot chocolate and a warm fire. The event was hosted by the Fox Chapel Parks Conservancy and presented by UPMC St. Margaret and landscapers Eichenlaub Inc. Fire & Ice gave people a chance to connect nature and promoted awareness of the conservancy, which is dedicated to preserving park spaces and help fund future expansion.
Couple plans to open full-service dog kennel in Allegheny Township
A canine-loving couple are moving ahead with plans to open a full-service dog kennel in Allegheny Township. Dan and Lindsay Janoski live on 15 acres along Indian Hill Road. Lindsay Janoski grew up with fond memories of her grandparents’ former dog kennel, Mar-Ken-El in Allegheny Township. “I’ve had dogs...
State of the Strip District: Pittsburgh iconic neighborhood undergoing historic transformation
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The weekend is here and especially on Saturday mornings, Pittsburghers converge on the Strip District. It's become one of Pittsburgh's fastest changing neighborhoods - emphasis on neighborhood. Wholey's is coming down, the Benkovitz Lot is empty, apartment buildings are underway, and more is to come. It's a whole new world along the Allegheny River. This has always been the calling card of Pittsburgh's Strip District - Penn Avenue. "It attracts people from [the] multistate region," said Pam Austin, president of the Strip District Neighbors. "It's our marketplace, people love it." "I mean, Penn Avenue is still Penn Avenue, all the old stores are...
I Made It Market returns to The Block Northway
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The I Made It Market is back at The Block Northway.On hand are dozens of vendors selling homemade, hand-made, and hand-crafted items. There is everything from jewelry to paintings, prints, and clothes. There will also be food vendors.It's all happening from noon to 5 p.m.And if you haven't shopped for Valentine's Day yet, this could be a great way to find unique local gifts.
Pittsburgh Regional Transit temporarily discontinues service in Millvale
Pittsburgh Regional Transit has temporarily discontinued service in Millvale, effective immediately, after PennDOT reduced the weight limit on the Grant Avenue bridge.
venangoextra.com
Pet of the Day 2/3/23
Anne recently came back to us after their owner passed away. Anne is very energetic, playful, and friendly! She is about two years old and loves attention. Anne loves to run and play outside, and chew on some toys when she comes in before a nap. Anne will need some work on training and manners, but she is very food driven and smart, which should make training easy! If you have another dog in the home, Anne would like to meet with them prior to adoption. She is spayed, up to date on all vaccines, and microchipped. If you could be Anne’s forever, apply today! Visit Anne at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
3 special elections in Allegheny County will determine state House majority
Three special elections being held Tuesday in Allegheny County will determine which party has the majority in the state House for the next two years. Voters who live in the 32nd, 34th and 35th state House districts will elect new legislators. With those seats now empty, Republicans hold a slim majority in the House, with 101 seats to Democrats’ 99.
Thanks, Joe
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Joe Murgo signed off from WTAJ after 22 years of dedication to the community. Joe joined WTAJ in 2001 and shortly became one of the most well-known media personalities in the area. For over two decades Central Pennsylvania had counted on Joe’s accurate and reliable weather forecast. In 2005, Joe was […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel area real estate transactions for the week of Feb. 5, 2023
Andrew Davis sold property at 125 Third St. to Casey Gibbons and Mary Rose Boyle for $340,000. David Robert Petrone sold property at 401 Lexington Ave. to Isabella Verardi for $40,265. Etna. Estate of Paul Lord sold property at 8 Robertson Pl to Michael and Michael Motta for $215,000. Jennifer...
27 First News
East Palestine train derailment fire was visible on Pittsburgh radar
Friday night, a Norfolk Southern train consisting of about 50 railcars derailed in East Palestine, Ohio around 9 p.m. resulting in a massive fire. The fire was large enough to be detected by the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania radar for several hours Friday night. The video loop below shows that the fire first shows up around 9:20 p.m. last night.
tourcounsel.com
The Johnstown Galleria | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania
The Johnstown Galleria is a two-level shopping mall in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. It is anchored by Boscov's and J. C. Penney. Boscov's opened before the mall on September 19, 1992, and was the chains first store constructed in Central/Western Pennsylvania. The Johnstown Galleria was built by Zamias Services, Inc. and opened...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Turning 20: Plum pizza shop nears two decades in business
For many kids growing up in the Plum area, Somma’s Pizza has been the place to go after a Little League baseball win. Trophies donated from football, baseball and especially hockey teams can be found in a case by the restaurant’s game room. Business cards are near the front door, and during the holidays, a Christmas tree dedicated to a resident dealing with trauma sits in the lobby collecting toys for Toys for Tots.
Comments / 0