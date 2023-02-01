Read full article on original website
Related
Stone Foltz's family meet son's organ recipient
DELAWARE, Ohio — Stone Foltz was a Bowling Green State University student who died in March, 2021, after a night of being hazed. It happened at a function of what is now a former BGSU fraternity. Foltz drank a full handle of vodka himself. In the days that followed, the family had to make a decision about organ donation. Today, Stone’s family is starting to meet and hear from some of the people who received Stone’s organs. And, the Foltz's invited WTOL11 to be a part of one of those meetings.
hometownstations.com
Mayor of Findlay speaks at Republican luncheon about upcoming projects and annexation of properties
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - The mayor of Findlay spoke at the Hancock County Republican Party's First Friday Luncheon to give an update on city projects. In her speech, Mayor Christina Muryn highlighted the accomplishments of the city in 2022 and explained what other projects are currently underway, such as park improvements, and a new plan to potentially annex around 400 properties into the city of Findlay.
hometownstations.com
Lima Memorial Women’s Health Center receives generous donation from Texas Roadhouse
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Texas Roadhouse is helping brighten the day of patients of Lima Memorial’s Women’s Health Center. This is the second year that the restaurant donated a stack of gift cards for the medical staff to hand out to patients that have been newly diagnosed with breast cancer. Texas Roadhouse collected donations from their customers and they raised enough money that the Women’s Health Center can give out 600 dollars worth of gift cards to their patients.
A town divided: 62 years after the killing of Nancy Eagleson, Paulding residents have many suspects, but no closure
PAULDING, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the third story in a series about the 1960 killing of Nancy Eagleson. Also readpart one and part two. On Sept. 20, members of Nancy Eagleson’s family went to court to ask Paulding County Judge Michael Wehrkamp for permission to exhume Nancy’s body.
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Jan. 23-26
A motion filed by the prosecuting attorney was granted regarding items to be disposed of an placed in the custody of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office for disposal or use for medical or scientific purposes under applicable federal law. Those items include box of .22 caliber federal ammo, .22 caliber magazines, box of 20-gauge shotgun shells – Winchester, glass bong.
Delphos Herald
Van Wert County Court news
VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Kaden Bourelle-Kreischer, 19, Convoy, changed his plea to guilty of Unlawful Sexual Contact with a Minor, F4 – Court ordered a pre-sentence investigation; sentencing set for 3/15/23 @ 9:00 a.m. Jason Mosure, 43,...
wktn.com
Hardin County Prosecutor Shoots Down Attempt to Tie His Office to Promotion of Antisemitic Propaganda and Ideologies.
Hardin County Prosecutor Brad Bailey is refuting a couple from Wyandot County who he says is trying to affiliate his office with the promotion of what he calls their antisemitic propaganda and ideologies. In a release, Bailey stated that Katja and Logan Lawrence improperly posted his office’s website as a...
WANE-TV
WATCH: Movers transport historic barn in Ohio
CONVOY, Ohio (WANE) – An Ohio barn that’s nearly a century old is on the move Friday. The structure, which stands at 4,000 square feet, is being transported almost a mile down the road in Convoy. At one time, horses and cattle called the barn home. Now, the...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Jan. 27-Feb. 1
David J. Anderson, 59, of Lima, found guilty of physical control. Sentence: 180 days jail. 180 days suspended. $250 fine. Jacquez C. Darby, 24, of Lima, found guilty of hit skip real property. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $100 fine. William J. Degen, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty...
Times-Bulletin
Convoy learns about potential buyer for condemned building
CONVOY — A condemned downtown building in Convoy could be getting some new life. The building at 108 S. Main St. is owned by Raymond Hertz and has been condemned by the village. Hertz has accrued penalties for failure to maintain the structure for the past 46 days accruing...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG mayor and 3 council members to face challengers in General Election
As of today’s 4 p.m. filing deadline at the Wood County Board of Elections, four challengers have turned in petitions to run against the incumbent Bowling Green mayor and city council members. The board of elections has scheduled a meeting Thursday at 1:30 p.m. to certify those candidates who...
WANE-TV
Future of fast food block across from Parkview Field will come with $6 million purchase by the capital improvement board
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) –Remember talk of an arena downtown? Or maybe a soccer stadium?. Although there are no formal plans yet for the half block of three fast food restaurants across from Parkview Field, you can bet there’s keen interest in developing the property. Some call it...
Mercer County Sheriff’s Office returns female fugitive to Ohio from North Carolina
Fugitive from Ohio brought back to Mercer County to answer multiple-count indictment
bgfalconmedia.com
Students live in hazardous conditions on campus
Students at Bowling Green State University are living in dormitories overrun with hazardous mold and pest infestations, according to evidence provided by building residents and residence life staff. Residents are to expect bumps in the road when it comes to adjusting to life on a college campus. Making new friends...
WANE-TV
Downtown Fort Wayne ‘hole’ faced unexpected environmental remediation, but everything is ready to go now
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Environmental troubles and inflation were the culprits delaying the multi-million dollar Lofts at Headwaters project at the corner of Clinton and Superior streets, said a longtime developer Friday. “We all know it had environmental issues there,” said Don Steininger, member of the Capital Improvement...
WISH-TV
Police: Angry customer pulled out gun in Fort Wayne Walmart
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — An angry customer at a Walmart store in Fort Wayne pulled out a gun and pointed it in the air Thursday night, police said. Officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department were to the Walmart Supercenter at 10105 Lima Rd. just after 7 p.m. on a report of a customer with a black handgun.
WANE-TV
Home destroyed following southwest Fort Wayne fire, no injuries
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A home was destroyed after a large house fire in southwest Fort Wayne Friday evening. Crews responded to the 100 block of Chestnut Hills Parkway on reports of a large structure fire around 5:40 p.m., according to Fort Wayne Dispatch. Crews on scene said the homeowner was able to get out safely and no one was hurt. Crews said a ladder fire truck was used to help put out the fire. At least five departments were on scene.
WANE-TV
Phone call scam threatens arrest, demands money for missing jury duty in Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A “bogus” phone scam is circling Allen County again that accuses citizens of missing jury duty, demands payment and threatens jail time. Allen Superior Court said in a release bogus calls have been reported this week demanding money to cover fines that resulted from skipping out on jury duty. The caller claims to be a police officer, saying a warrant has been issued for the juror’s arrest.
westbendnews.net
Ann’s Bright Beginners Learn About Winter Animals
Ann’s Bright Beginnings preschoolers were recently visited by Anna Gurney from Paulding Soil & Water Conservation District. She brought animal pelts and talked with the children about how animals survive the long, cold winter. We learned what animals hibernate, what animals migrate and what animals stay awake and forage for food. Shown here with our hibernating bear craft we made with Miss Anna are (in back) Miss Anna, Mylann Good, Cambrie Blue, Nathan Sizemore and Lyrik Longstreth. In front are Johanna Federighi, Mauriella Bland, and Holland Witkouski.
WANE-TV
‘Disgruntled customer’ pulls gun inside Lima Road Walmart
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A person described as a ‘disgruntled customer’ caused the Walmart located on Lima Road on Fort Wayne’s north side to be temporarily evacuated Thursday evening according to Fort Wayne police. Police were sent to the store just after 7 p.m. after a person...
Comments / 0