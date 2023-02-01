Lakers' LeBron James: 'I'm going to be in this league for at least a few more years'

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

James' words came after the Los Angeles Lakers' big overtime victory on the road Tuesday night against the New York Knicks. James finished the contest with 28 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his first triple-double of the season and he's now only 89 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record.

Most NBA pundits are expecting "King James" to continue at least through the 2024-25 campaign -- giving him a chance to play with his son, Bronny -- but if the four-time MVP sticks around for "at least a few more years," that would mean the recently turned 38-year-old is planning to play into his 40s. James became the highest-earning player in NBA history when he signed a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension with the Lakers last summer.

The deal includes a player option for the 2024-25 season.

The four-time NBA champion is having another huge season, as he leads the league in field goals made per game (career-high 11.6), is seventh in points per game (30.2) and is tied for 11th in assists per contest (7.1). James was recently selected to start and play in his record 19th consecutive All-Star Game, which will take place on Feb. 19.