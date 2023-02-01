WCC men's basketball update: BYU drops another stunner as Gonzaga, Saint Mary's roll

Related
Division I university cheerleaders refuse to perform at basketball game after getting ignored on 'Women in Sports Day'
St. John's University cheerleaders wore "WE ARE WOMEN IN SPORTS" shirts to Wednesday's basketball game against Seton Hall in protest.
Southern California boys basketball team stripped of 64 wins, eligibility to playoffs
The Riverside Poly boys basketball team, 16-11 on the season, was ruled ineligible for the 2023 postseason, among other sanctions, the Southern Section announced on Wednesday. A press release from the state's largest section revealed the program was in violation of several section ...
FOX Sports
Timme and the No. 12 Gonzaga Bulldogs take on conference foe No. 18 Saint Mary's (CA)
Gonzaga Bulldogs (19-4, 8-1 WCC) at Saint Mary's Gaels (20-4, 9-0 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Saint Mary's (CA) takes on No. 12 Gonzaga in a matchup of WCC teams. The Gaels are 13-2 in home games. Saint Mary's (CA) has a 16-4 record against teams above .500. The Bulldogs...
Kentucky basketball news: John Calipari eviscerated for ‘archaic’ offense amid Wildcats struggles
It has been a wild season so far for John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats. Kentucky basketball already has seven losses through its first 22 games overall and sports a 6-3 record in SEC play. While the Wildcats have gained traction of late, winning five of their last six games, there are still plenty of questions surrounding Calipari’s ability to lead a talent-laden roster to the top of the college basketball world.
Look: Incredible block by Gonzaga's Hunter Sallis leads to huge dunk against Saint Mary's
Gonzaga has been getting it done on both ends of the court in their top-25 showdown with Saint Mary's on Saturday night. Up 21-13 with 8:26 remaining in the first half, Gonzaga guard Hunter Sallis chased down SMC's Logan Johnson on a fast break layup attempt and delivered a highlight-reel blocked ...
LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Has A Massive Net Worth & She's Only A Junior In College
A gymnast attending Louisiana State University might be one of the most popular college students in the United States right now, which is probably why she's got such a huge net worth. If you don't already know her, her name is Olivia Dunne, a 20-year-old student-athlete competing on LSU's women's...
FOX Sports
Michigan, USC, Oklahoma & Penn State among Joel Klatt's surprises of National Signing Day
Joel Klatt discusses which programs surprised him from National Signing Day. He talked about the USC Trojans and Lincoln Riley landed at No. 8 overall class. Joel explained why he was surprised with USC and discussed they needed to get more defensive players. His next surprise was the Michigan Wolverines landing at No. 19 overall despite two straight CFP appearances. Joel explained that Michigan and USC utilized the transfer portal very well. Joel discussed Penn State, Oklahoma, TCU and Texas Tech’s signing day rankings and how this benefits their programs.
Gonzaga-St. Mary’s Odds, Lines, Spread and Bet
No. 18 St. Mary’s hosts No. 12 Gonzaga in this critical West Coast Conference matchup.
'It's embarrassing for our sport.': Duke University women's basketball coach says her team played first half with the wrong ball
After her team beat Pittsburgh, Duke coach Kara Lawson pointed out an alleged error in their loss against Florida State.
Kara Lawson makes shocking allegation about Duke-FSU game
Duke lost to Florida State 70-57 last Sunday, and head coach Kara Lawson was still upset four days later about what happened in that game. Lawson revealed Thursday night that men’s basketballs were used for the first two quarters of their women’s basketball game and slammed those responsible for the oversight. Lawson said, “This would Read more... The post Kara Lawson makes shocking allegation about Duke-FSU game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
How good is WCC men's basketball this season? Saint Mary's is 'playing at a high level'
The West Coast Conference has two teams - Gonzaga and Saint Mary's - ranked in the national polls and four more teams that are on pace to win at least 20 games. Is this the deepest the conference has ever been? How good is Saint Mary's? "This is as good as Saint Mary's has been," said Santa ...
Inside College Basketball: Gonzaga Gets It Done by 18
Our 'Inside College Basketball' analysts break down the eighteen-point-win from the #12 Gonzaga Bulldogs over the Santa Clara Broncos.
Yardbarker
#12 Gonzaga Bulldogs at #18 St. Mary’s Gaels – TV, Odds, and More
PNWS presents what you need to know for Saturday’s Top 25 matchup between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and St. Mary’s Gaels. The Gonzaga Bulldogs 2022-23 WCC season rolls on with another quality opponent. Saturday’s game against 18th-ranked St. Mary’s is for first place in the conference. Who:...
College Basketball Player, Brother Of NBA Star, Facing Serious Charges
On Wednesday, it was announced that University of Denver basketball player Coban Porter has been charged with vehicular homicide. Porter, the brother of Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr., was involved in this car crash on Jan. 22. The probable cause statement says he was driving roughly 50 ...
How to watch Gonzaga vs. St. Mary's: Live stream online, TV channel, betting odds
No. 12 Gonzaga hosts No. 18 St. Mary's with the top spot in the WCC standings on the line
Yardbarker
Timme reaches 2,000 points, Zags get off to blazing start: 3 takeaways from Gonzaga's win over Santa Clara
Drew Timme reached 2,000 points while helping No. 12 Gonzaga (19-4, 8-1 WCC) to an 88-70 win over Santa Clara (16-8, 4-5) on Thursday at the McCarthey Athletic Center. Here are three observations from the Zags’ victory:. GONZAGA COMES OUT FIRING ON ALL CYLINDERS. It didn't take the Zags...
No. 12 Gonzaga defeats Santa Clara 88-70 behind Anton Watson's 18 points
SPOKANE - Anton Watson scored 18 points to lead the Gonzaga Bulldogs to an 88-70 win over the Santa Clara Broncos on Thursday. Watson shot a perfect 8-for-8 from the field, grabbed five rebounds and had four assists for the Zags (19-4, 8-1 WCC), who have won 26 straight contests against the ...
KXLY
Former Gonzaga star assists middle school
SPOKANE, Wash. — Robert Sacre has always had one of the loudest voices in the gym, whether it's on the court or the sidelines. "I'm hard, but I'm fair," Sacre said. "I hold these guys accountable. If you come late or you don't show up to practice, you don't start."
KXLY
Friday Night Sports Extra: Gonzaga Prep sweeps Ferris, Cheney girls hoops takes down North Central
Gonzaga Prep boys basketball pulls away late to defeat Ferris.
How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Pacific
BYU wraps up its home stand against Pacific on Saturday night
GonzagaNation.net
Spokane, WA
803
Followers
507
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news on Gonzaga athleticshttps://www.si.com/college/gonzaga
Comments / 0