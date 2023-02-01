On January 29, 2023 at approximately 10:25 A.M. Prescott Police Officers responded to the report of an armed robbery of a Taxi driver. Through the course of the investigation, it was reported that the suspects entered the Taxi in the 100 block of N. Arizona Street. The male suspect pointed a handgun at the female Taxi driver who was instructed to drive while still at gunpoint. The victim was directed to pull into a parking lot in the 500 block of 6th Street where she was ordered out of her vehicle. The suspects then drove away in the vehicle along with the victims’ personal belongings.

2 DAYS AGO