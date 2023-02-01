Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Police Seeks Volunteers
The Prescott Valley Police Department continually seeks enthusiastic volunteers to join our department as they strive to serve the community. As a volunteer, you will receive valuable training and insight concerning the functions of our police department and the criminal justice system. They are also always looking for assistance in...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley to Conduct Manhole Work
The Town of Prescott Valley will be working on two separate manhole projects starting next week. The Town of Prescott Valley will conduct manhole construction work from Sunday, Feb 5 through Thursday, Feb 9 just south of the intersection at Highway 89A and Viewpoint Drive. The traffic in this area (shaded in green) may be affected during this project.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Assistant Town Manager Earns Top Award
Cutter Chamberlain, Prescott Valley Assistant to the Town Manager, was awarded the Rachel Hut Bremen Associate’s Award for Excellence in Leadership during the Arizona City/County Management Association Awards Banquet on January 26th in Sedona. The award is in memory of Rachel Hut Bremen who was an active ACMA member,...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Police Chief Receives ALEAP ACE Certification
The Prescott Police Department is proud to announce that Chief Amy Bonney was the recipient of the Arizona Law Enforcement Accreditation Program (ALEAP) ACE Certification. Chief Bonney was selected as one of only five Chiefs in the State of Arizona to receive the inaugural awarding of the ALEAP Accrediting Chief Executive-Advanced Certification Program.
SignalsAZ
Planting Wildflowers: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott tell us what to get to plant wildflowers. Learn which wildflower mixes would be good to use, what mulch is best, plants with unique colors for this time of year. Check out the Watters Garden Center Planting Wilflowers...
azbex.com
Prescott Approves 209-unit Apartment Site Plan
The Prescott City Council has approved a site plan and water allocation appeal for Palmer Apartments, a proposed 209-unit residential development on 14 vacant acres at the SWC of Gateway Blvd. and Palmer Lane. The site lies between Gateway Mall and a single-family subdivision. Palmer Apartments will feature eight three-story...
SignalsAZ
Pathways to Careers Exploratory Day at Yavapai College
Yavapai County residents are invited to attend the Pathways to Careers Exploratory Day on Friday, Feb. 10 at the Verde Valley campus in Clarkdale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Building D—The Skilled Trades Center. In partnership with the Arizona Community Foundation, Yavapai College will familiarize attendees with...
ycsoaz.gov
YCSO SEARCHING FOR ELDERLY COUPLE GONE MISSING
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (February 2, 2023) –On February 1, 2023, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a call for a welfare check in Spring Valley AZ. It was reported by a granddaughter of Michael (Mike) Pena (79) and wife Catherine Pena (77) of Spring Valley, Az, that they left their home, and according to GPS coordinates on their Life 360 Application, put them in Mayer on Pine Flatts Rd. about 8 to 10 miles out. The granddaughter explained that this was an unusual time for her grandparents to be out on that road especially considering other family members stated the couple told them a day prior, that they “had no plans to leave the house due to cold weather”.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Health Sciences Job Fair
Yavapai College and the Regional Economic Development Center are hosting the Health Sciences Job Fair at the Yavapai College Prescott campus on Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 3 to 5 p.m. in building 19, room 147. Attendees can learn the latest information about career paths in nursing, allied health, radiology, phlebotomy,...
Arizona Is Home To One Of The World's Most Beautiful McDonald's Restaurants
Architectural Digest compiled a list of the 13 most beautiful McDonald's in the world.
SignalsAZ
YRMC, YRMG Agreement Negotiation with BCBSAZ Again Extended to Feb 6
On February 3, 2023, the day after the initial negotiation extension expired, Diginity Health annouced that there has been another extention on coverage while negotiations continue between Dignity YRMC, Dignity YRMG, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. In an effort to ensure a fair and responsible contract agreement that...
SignalsAZ
Deb McCasland Voted to Continue as Yavapai College District Board Chair
The Yavapai College District Governing Board unanimously voted for Ms. Deb McCasland to continue as Board Chair at its board workshop meeting on Tuesday morning at the Yavapai College Career. The chair election is for a two-year term through the 2024 calendar year. “It is an honor to continue to...
theprescotttimes.com
Patch work to take place on Glassford Hill Road
The Town of Prescott Valley will be conducting patch work on Glassford Hill Road between Lakeshore Drive and Florentine Road beginning Monday, February 6 until Thursday, February 9. The work will take place between 8AM and 5PM. Lane restrictions will be in place through the work, and drivers are asked...
SignalsAZ
Single Leaf Pinyon Pine: Watters Plant of the Week
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Single Leaf Pinyon Pine! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant. Thick, evergreen needles provide year-round beauty with summer shade to...
prescottenews.com
Prescott Police Department: Suspects Wanted after Armed Robbery of Taxi Driver – Amy Bonney, Chief of Police
On January 29, 2023 at approximately 10:25 A.M. Prescott Police Officers responded to the report of an armed robbery of a Taxi driver. Through the course of the investigation, it was reported that the suspects entered the Taxi in the 100 block of N. Arizona Street. The male suspect pointed a handgun at the female Taxi driver who was instructed to drive while still at gunpoint. The victim was directed to pull into a parking lot in the 500 block of 6th Street where she was ordered out of her vehicle. The suspects then drove away in the vehicle along with the victims’ personal belongings.
kingstonthisweek.com
Prescott to discuss oath of allegiance to King
Prescott council is expected to discuss a motion later this month calling for the abolition of the obligatory oath to the King when municipal politicians take office. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Town council was scheduled to discuss a notice of motion,...
SignalsAZ
How Much Snow Has Prescott Received this Winter?
The latest storm through the Prescott area was a bit of a bust but we have seen a pretty wet winter and, despite the lack of snow for the Quad Cities, a good snowfall was reported elsewhere in Northern Arizona. The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona shared the 24-Hour...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Yavapai College Women’s Basketball Falls to Central
The Yavapai College women’s basketball team returned home on Wednesday night to face the Central Arizona College Vaqueras and eventually fell with a final score of 55-45 in favor of Central Arizona. On the season, the Roughriders are now 7-13 overall and 4-10 within the conference. Tied at 8-8...
12news.com
Storms battering California will move into Arizona over weekend. Here's what you can expect
PHOENIX — A string of storms that have been battering California and the west coast will move inland and bring significant impacts to State 48 this weekend. Precipitation will begin in western Arizona around 4 p.m. on Saturday. If you live closer to Flagstaff, the snow should hold off until about 8 p.m. Saturday. Rain will hold off in the Valley until around 11 p.m. and snow won't arrive in the White Mountains until after midnight. Snow levels will begin around 5,500 feet. Above that level is where we’ll see the highest snow totals over the next few days.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Men’s Basketball Runs Past Vaqueros
The Yavapai College men’s basketball team played fast and furious from the first whistle til the last buzzer on Wednesday night inside of Walraven Gymnasium as it defeated the Central Arizona College Vaqueros 70-48 in a matchup that potentially featured major playoff implications. The victory pushes YC’s overall record to 7-15 and conference record to 4-10.
