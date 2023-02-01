ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KENS 5

Spurs collapse in fourth quarter, fall in Chicago 128-104

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (14-40) started the Rodeo Road Trip in Chicago with their ninth loss in a row after falling apart in the fourth quarter. Before the game, Coach Popovich and DeMar DeRozan shared a warm embrace. Neither team missed in the first eight attempts....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Spurs' start out Rodeo Road Trip facing Bulls in Chicago

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes KENS 5's Casey Viera to look at the Spurs' 2023 Rodeo Trip and predict their record on the long road trip. Also, a Spurs-Bulls game preview and more. All this and more on this new...
CHICAGO, IL
KENS 5

Kyrie Irving traded to Dallas Mavericks, sources say

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks will have a new backcourt star next to Luka Doncic for the rest of the 2022-2023 NBA season. The Mavs have traded for Brooklyn Nets All-Star guard Kyrie Irving, according to multiple sources. The Athletic's Shams Charania was the first to report the deal.
DALLAS, TX

