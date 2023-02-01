Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Rev. Al Sharpton to speak at funeral services for Rochester civil rights pioneer
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Funeral arrangements for local civil rights icon Rev. Franklin Florence have been arranged. Rev. Florence died at age 89 after playing a large role in the civil rights movement. Florence was the pastor of Central Church of Christ in Rochester and founder of F.I.G.H.T., an organization...
New Police Accountability Board director talks mission, path forward
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The new interim executive director of the Police Accountability Board, Sherry Walker-Cowart, shared her thoughts on the vision for the agency and ways to move it forward. This, as the PAB tries to get back on track after a set of lawsuits and high-level resignations. Walker-Cowart was selected by board members […]
Macedon police chief: ‘I battle demons like many veterans’
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Macedon’s police chief released a statement Thursday addressing the incident that led to his decision to go on voluntary unpaid leave. That incident happening on December 10th of last year. Chief Fabian Rivera said in his statement that he takes full responsibility for his actions that day — actions he says […]
rochesterfirst.com
Gov. Hochul proposing tweaks to NY's bail reform laws
Gov. Hochul proposing tweaks to NY’s bail reform …. Gov. Hochul proposing tweaks to NY's bail reform laws. Monroe Co. Police, Fire hockey teams face off for …. This year's Winter Classic event featured a new mash-up of teams! The Monroe County Police hockey team faced off with the Monroe County Fire team at Lakeshore Hockey Arena.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Outreach workers across NY help get unhoused people out of the cold
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Outreach workers in cities and counties across New York state are doing everything they can to help unhoused people get out of the cold. At barely over the zero-degree mark, homeless advocate Andy Carey is reaching out to people who remain outside in the cold. He’s...
City of Rochester announces Friday’s hours for R-Centers, libraries
If you lose heat or if there's someone in need of assistance, call 311.
spectrumlocalnews.com
RCSD achieves highest graduation rate in years
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — More students in the Rochester City School District are graduating from high school than ever before. The New York State Department of Education reports 71% of city school students who attended as a freshman four years ago, graduated this past summer. That number is up nearly 3% from the previous year.
Do Single People Living In New York State Really Have It Bad?
Is living in New York really as bad as they say it is for a single person? Having been in and out of the dating world in various states, I honestly don't think New York is a bad place to be single. Yes, during the long winters in Buffalo, aka "cuffing season," it can be a little chilly when you're alone. And it would be nice to have someone to go half on living expenses. But otherwise, to me personally, it's not any worse or better than any other city I've lived in. WalletHub conducted a study of the best cities in 2023 for singles. Let's take a look at where New York landed.
Rochester announces “R-Connect” community resource and employment fairs
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mayor Malik Evans and the City of Rochester announced on Friday the start of the of “R-Connect” Community Resource and Employment Fairs. The program will start on February 8, and is a series of community resource and employment fairs by the City’s Department of Recreation and Human Services where residents can […]
Parents: 5-year-old left outside RCSD School No. 15
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Parents of a five-year-old student at RCSD School 15 are asking for dismissal procedures to be revised, after they say their child was left to wander by himself outside. John Schmidt tells News 8 he pulled up to the school Wednesday and couldn’t find his son right away. After a brief […]
Meet these 10 nearly forgotten abolitionists from Upstate New York
You’ve heard of Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass. But what about Thomas James, a former slave who founded churches in Rochester and Syracuse? Or William Wells Brown who escaped slavery, operated the Underground Railroad in Buffalo and wrote what’s considered the first novel published by a Black American? Or Myrtilla Miner, who spent her life teaching Black women and girls to read and write?
13 WHAM
Police line courtroom as Rochester officer's accused killer faces judge
Rochester, N.Y. — A large contingent of law enforcement was on hand Friday morning as the man accused of killing Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz returned to court. Kelvin Vickers is accused of fatally shooting Mazurkiewicz and injuring Officer Sino Seng, who was working with Mazurkiewicz when they were...
Investigators frustrated by lack of tips in the murder of 16-year-old Zahira Smith
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An inflated balloon greeted guests at a sweet 16 party last summer. It’s among the eerie images now part of police evidence captured the night 16-year-old Zahira Smith was shot and killed. Smith’s 17th birthday is February 5th, but her family will be celebrating without her — and without the closure […]
The divide at Rochester General
Newly unionized Rochester General Hospital nurses held a press conference last week, their first since kicking off contract negotiations last summer. The event, carefully staged on a Portland Avenue sidewalk to stay just outside of the RGH property line, was meant to dramatize dire conditions the nurses say are hurting patient care and to spur what union members see as the glacial pace of negotiations.
Two businesses the latest victims in series of burglaries in Rochester
The Rochester Police Department has not announced that any suspects were taken into custody and ask anyone with information to call 911.
iheart.com
Rochester Fire Chief Announces Retirement
Rochester's fire chief is retiring. Hernandez took over as interim chief when Willie Jackson retired in March 2021, and was named permanent chief by incoming mayor Malik Evans in January of last year. Hernandez served over 23 years with the Fire Department, and was the first Latino chief. Deputy Chief...
Village of Albion and police union agree to settle officer pay 'error'
ALBION, N.Y. — It was pegged as a $236,000 overpayment to the officers of the Albion Police Department that according to a report put together back in June 2022 had accrued over five years. Now months, after the apparent issue was raised by then-newly elected Mayor Angel Javier, the...
Monroe County to host open interviews for qualified Child Protective Services caseworkers
Starting Friday, Monroe County will be hosting open interviews for those qualified and interested in becoming caseworkers for Child Protective Services.
iheart.com
Rochester Man Convicted in U of R Attempted Rape
A Rochester man has been found guilty of trying to rape a University of Rochester student. 32-year-old Courtney Barber was convicted today of 1st-degree attempted rape. Prosecutors say he tried to sexually assault the 17-year-old student on the Genesee Valley Park path in September 2021. One Good Samaritan scared Barber...
Woman convicted of attempted rape in relation to U of R incident
32-year-old Courtney Barber, who was arrested in September 2021 for an attempted rape of a 17-year-old on University of Rochester campus, was convicted Thursday of attempted rape, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.
