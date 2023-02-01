ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

News 8 WROC

Macedon police chief: ‘I battle demons like many veterans’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Macedon’s police chief released a statement Thursday addressing the incident that led to his decision to go on voluntary unpaid leave. That incident happening on December 10th of last year. Chief Fabian Rivera said in his statement that he takes full responsibility for his actions that day — actions he says […]
Gov. Hochul proposing tweaks to NY's bail reform laws

Gov. Hochul proposing tweaks to NY’s bail reform …. Gov. Hochul proposing tweaks to NY's bail reform laws. Monroe Co. Police, Fire hockey teams face off for …. This year's Winter Classic event featured a new mash-up of teams! The Monroe County Police hockey team faced off with the Monroe County Fire team at Lakeshore Hockey Arena.
Outreach workers across NY help get unhoused people out of the cold

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Outreach workers in cities and counties across New York state are doing everything they can to help unhoused people get out of the cold. At barely over the zero-degree mark, homeless advocate Andy Carey is reaching out to people who remain outside in the cold. He’s...
RCSD achieves highest graduation rate in years

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — More students in the Rochester City School District are graduating from high school than ever before. The New York State Department of Education reports 71% of city school students who attended as a freshman four years ago, graduated this past summer. That number is up nearly 3% from the previous year.
Do Single People Living In New York State Really Have It Bad?

Is living in New York really as bad as they say it is for a single person? Having been in and out of the dating world in various states, I honestly don't think New York is a bad place to be single. Yes, during the long winters in Buffalo, aka "cuffing season," it can be a little chilly when you're alone. And it would be nice to have someone to go half on living expenses. But otherwise, to me personally, it's not any worse or better than any other city I've lived in. WalletHub conducted a study of the best cities in 2023 for singles. Let's take a look at where New York landed.
Parents: 5-year-old left outside RCSD School No. 15

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Parents of a five-year-old student at RCSD School 15 are asking for dismissal procedures to be revised, after they say their child was left to wander by himself outside. John Schmidt tells News 8 he pulled up to the school Wednesday and couldn’t find his son right away. After a brief […]
Meet these 10 nearly forgotten abolitionists from Upstate New York

You’ve heard of Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass. But what about Thomas James, a former slave who founded churches in Rochester and Syracuse? Or William Wells Brown who escaped slavery, operated the Underground Railroad in Buffalo and wrote what’s considered the first novel published by a Black American? Or Myrtilla Miner, who spent her life teaching Black women and girls to read and write?
Police line courtroom as Rochester officer's accused killer faces judge

Rochester, N.Y. — A large contingent of law enforcement was on hand Friday morning as the man accused of killing Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz returned to court. Kelvin Vickers is accused of fatally shooting Mazurkiewicz and injuring Officer Sino Seng, who was working with Mazurkiewicz when they were...
The divide at Rochester General

Newly unionized Rochester General Hospital nurses held a press conference last week, their first since kicking off contract negotiations last summer. The event, carefully staged on a Portland Avenue sidewalk to stay just outside of the RGH property line, was meant to dramatize dire conditions the nurses say are hurting patient care and to spur what union members see as the glacial pace of negotiations.
Rochester Fire Chief Announces Retirement

Rochester's fire chief is retiring. Hernandez took over as interim chief when Willie Jackson retired in March 2021, and was named permanent chief by incoming mayor Malik Evans in January of last year. Hernandez served over 23 years with the Fire Department, and was the first Latino chief. Deputy Chief...
Rochester Man Convicted in U of R Attempted Rape

A Rochester man has been found guilty of trying to rape a University of Rochester student. 32-year-old Courtney Barber was convicted today of 1st-degree attempted rape. Prosecutors say he tried to sexually assault the 17-year-old student on the Genesee Valley Park path in September 2021. One Good Samaritan scared Barber...
