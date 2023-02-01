Waseca High School announces its Excel and Triple 'A' award winners

Waseca High School is pleased to announce their 2023 Excel and Triple 'A' Award Winners.

The Excel Award stands for "Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership" and "is a unique recognition program designed exclusively for Minnesota high school juniors who are active in school activities, leaders in their schools, and who demonstrate a strong commitment to community service." This year's winners are Lucas Vasquez and Addison Wieseler.

The Triple 'A' Award is "given to seniors who must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher, participate in a League-sponsored athletic program and one arts/activity program, and comply with the MSHSL's Student Code of Conduct."

Additional information has come out recently that Lucas Vasquez was named a state wide winner of the 2023 Excel Award, he will be featured on MSHSL State Tournament broadcasts, social media, and during an on court ceremony at the 2023 State Girls Basketball tournament.

Christian Rodriguez was recently named the subsection 5 winner for Region 2A for the Triple 'A' Award and is one of 4 students interviewing on Monday, February 6th to be named the Region 2A Triple 'A' award winner.

All four students will be honored at our annual Student and Staff Recognition ceremony in mid May. We are extremely proud of all of our students and their achievements, but if you see these students, please give them special recognition for their accomplishments!