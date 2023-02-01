Read full article on original website
Community Calendar – Feb. 3, 2023 Edition
Send calendar submissions to nikki@thenewstimes.com. Carolina Chocolate Festival- February 4 - 5, 2023; Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.- at the Crystal Coast Civic Center located on the Campus of Carteret Community College in Morehead City, NC. Chocolate Vendors galore! Wall to wall chocolate cakes and tortes to chocolate bars and ice cream, the event offers more than a sampling of everything chocolate. Join in the fun of the hourly pudding eating contest! Chocolate door prizes given away.
Jasmine Marie, 22; private service
Jasmine Marie, 22, of Morehead City, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center of New Bern, NC. Jasmine loved the ocean and beach. She was known for her makeup, singing, and dancing. She had a big heart, loved people and was a bright light that was gone too soon. She made an impact on many lives in a positive way.
State fisheries division, Maritime Museum partner on fisheries history presentations
MOREHEAD CITY — The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is partnering with the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort to offer a series of presentations on the history of four different fisheries in North Carolina. The presentations are part of the division’s celebration of 200 years of state marine fisheries management and conservation in North Carolina.
Pauline Snipes, 80; service Feb. 8
Pauline P. Snipes, 80, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 8th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Ken Yearick. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Tuesday, February 7th at Munden Funeral Home. The service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website for those unable to attend. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Mary Williams, 91; service Feb 3
Mary Brown Williams, 91, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, February 3rd at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport. Mary was born on November 10, 1931, in Kinston, North Carolina, to the...
Margie Wright, 80; service Feb. 6
Margie S. Wright, 80, of Cape Carteret, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Her graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, February 6th at New Bern National Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Regina Harrison. The service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website for those unable to attend. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Area Death Notices - Feb. 1, 2 & 3
Amy C. Thullen, 71, of Morehead City passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Maria Goins, Morehead City. Maria Camile Goins, 37, of...
Bennitt Hawkes, 85; service later
Bennitt "Ben" Hawkes, 85, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at his home. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Ben lived a full and loving life, 57 years of which was spent living in Fairfield, CT. During his time there he graduated from Roger Ludlowe High School. After high school he served in the United States Marine Corps and then graduated from the University of Pittsburgh. He shared his love of the sea with countless youths by being the Sea Scout Master of Ship 84 for over 25 yrs. His passion for boats found its way into his work where he captained the nation's oldest continuously operating ferry out of Rocky Hill, CT. He loved his dogs, both black labs and the “chili dog” variety. When he moved to Beaufort 28 years ago he continued his love of the water by raising clams in the North River. An avid pool player, he was a regular during tournament night at the Royal James in downtown Beaufort. He was also a regular at the Beaufort Grocery, stopping by daily for his cup of soup. Ben will always be remembered for his kind and empathic heart, finding humor in any situation, his love of cooking and diving deep into topics like bread making. A wise man and rich in knowledge he will be deeply missed.
Paul Kerwin, 87; service Feb. 8
Paul C. Kerwin, 87 of Morehead City, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. On January 23rd, 2023, Major Paul C Kerwin left us to join our Heavenly Father. The sun rose and the world welcomed Paul on March 21st, 1935, a day the world became a little brighter. Paul lived a full and warm life, filled with joy, love and happiness. He proudly served our country as a pilot in the US Marine Corp. He is quoted as saying, “If you’ve seen Flight of the Intruder, I’ve done everything portrayed in that film except crash my plane and lose my bombardier.”
Amy Thullen, 71; incomplete
Amy C. Thullen, 71, of Morehead City, died Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Carteret Court Docket - Feb. 3
NO. DEFENDANT NAME OFFENSE COMPLAINANT FILE NUMBER. *************************************************************************************. 1 AH SIU,KIVA JOSEPH FINANCIAL CARD FRAUD (F) CARROLL,TRA 22CR 274549. 2 ARMSTRONG,ASHLEY LARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER STEWART,ELI 23CR 207161. 3 ARROYO,RAYMOND IDENTITY THEFT COVINGTON,J 22CR 251251. DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV COVINGTON,J 22CR 251251. FICTITIOUS INFO TO OFFICER COVINGTON,J 22CR 251251. ** 4...
Rosemary Bohanan, 82; incomplete
Rosemary Bohanan, 82, of Newport, died Friday, February 3, 2023, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
West girls, Croatan boys split winter Coastal track and field championships
MOREHEAD CITY — The 3A Coastal Conference winter indoor track and field championship meet followed the same pattern as much of the regular season. The West Carteret girls and Croatan boys captured their meets to win titles. The programs had split four regular season meets. The Croatan boys won...
Work to soon begin on piece of Interstate 42 between New Bern and Havelock
N.C. Department of Transportation is moving forward with creating a new interstate highway across eastern North Carolina. The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $242 million contract to convert a 6.4-mile section of U.S. 70 into a limited-access freeway between New Bern and Havelock. The project is part of...
Multi-team scramble for boys, girls Coastal titles a rare sight
The 3A Coastal basketball conference has turned out to be every bit as competitive as predicted. Going into Friday night’s games, the top three boys teams all had five wins and the girls conference was split between two teams with 5-2 records and two more with 4-3 marks. It...
East boys take control of Coastal Plains with 68-54 win over Pamlico; Matheka, Baker score 64
BEAUFORT — It’s not every day you see a scorebook like East Carteret’s after its boys basketball matchup Friday night with Pamlico. Only three players scored, and two accounted for all but four of the Mariners’ points in a 68-54 win over the Hurricanes that put the team in prime position to capture its fourth consecutive league championship.
Morehead City resident Strange selected to N.C. Sports Hall of Fame
MOREHEAD CITY — Curtis Strange is a proud son of Virginia, but he’s certainly made his mark on the Old North State. His efforts in North Carolina have now been rewarded with a selection to the N.C. Sports Hall of Fame. “You hang around long enough and I...
Schools report 5.36% teacher turnover rate for 2021-22
BEAUFORT — About 5.36% of county public school teachers left the profession during the 2021-22 academic year, down 3 percentage points from the 8.5% the previous year, according to a state report released Feb. 1 during the N.C. Board of Education meeting in Raleigh. Of the county’s 597 teachers,...
West girls beat Croatan 36-31 to keep Coastal title hopes afloat
MOREHEAD CITY — The race for the girls 3A Coastal Conference didn’t get any less complicated on Friday. West Carteret defeated Croatan 36-31 to knot both teams in a three-way tie with Richlands for second in the conference with 5-3 records. Swansboro holds a single game lead over the trio at 6-2.
East girls push win streak to 10 with 79-37 victory over Pamlico
BEAUFORT — The last time the East Carteret girls basketball team hosted Pamlico it was looking to complete a perfect season in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference. The Hurricanes crashed that party, taking a 77-70 win to bring both teams to 9-1 in the CPC and create a shared league championship.
