ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Welsh rugby: Ex-judge to lead WRU sexism claims investigation

A former high court judge will chair a panel which will consider allegations of sexism, misogyny and racism within the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU). The claims led to the resignation of WRU chief executive Steve Phillips and the promise of a taskforce to investigate. As chairwoman Dame Anne Rafferty has...
BBC

Warren Deutrom: Cricket Ireland boss says talks over new Dublin stadium 'serious'

Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom says the Irish government is to begin "serious discussions" on the support it will provide to help make a new national cricket stadium a reality. Deutrom believes Ireland's co-hosting of the 2030 T20 World Cup has piqued the interest of the government. But he...
BBC

Premiership Rugby Cup: Bristol 43-19 Sale - Hosts score seven tries

Tries: I. Lloyd 3, Heward, Holmes, Ascherl, Davies Cons: Williams 4. George Ford's long-awaited debut for Sale ended in a bruising 43-19 defeat by already-eliminated Bristol in the Premiership Rugby Cup at Ashton Gate. A hat-trick of tries from Ioan Lloyd, plus one from Noah Heward and Ed Holmes helped...
BBC

Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton faces DJ & Newcastle fan Schak

This is turning into a season to savour for Newcastle supporters, with their team flying high in the Premier League table and booking a first trip to Wembley for 24 years, but can they maintain their bid for a top-four finish?. "Newcastle are in a great position to make the...
BBC

Euro Leagues podcast: Premier League 'almost bankrolling' European football

The Premier League is "almost bankrolling" European football, with La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 in danger of becoming "feeder leagues", says French journalist Julien Laurens. Premier League clubs spent £815m during the January transfer window. That is over four times the combined £198m in Spain, Italy,...
BBC

Nicola Sturgeon: Rapist Isla Bryson 'almost certainly' faking trans status

A double rapist who was sent to a women's prison last week is "almost certainly" faking being trans, Nicola Sturgeon has suggested. Isla Bryson was convicted of attacking two women while known as a man called Adam Graham. One of the victims later said she was sure Bryson was pretending...
BBC

Strikes on Wednesday 1 February will disrupt daily life - No 10

Mass strike action on Wednesday will cause "significant disruption", Downing Street has said. Teachers, university workers, civil servants, train and bus drivers are all due to walkout during the day. Around 500,000 workers are due to take part, making it the biggest strike in more than a decade, according to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy