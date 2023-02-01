ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

Morgan Freeman takes part in oral board for Gulf Shores Police Department

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

GULF SHORES, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A familiar voice made its way to the Gulf Shores Police Department oral board last week.

According to a Facebook post from the department , actor Morgan Freeman was on the oral board while candidates for police officer positions came out to the department in hopes of getting hired. GSPD said professionals and local residents are always invited to take part in the oral board.

Attendees of the board included:

  • Sheriff Dan Coverley, Douglas County, Nev.
  • Lt. Joseph Taylor
  • Chief Ed Delmore
  • Deputy Chief Dan Netemeyer
  • Dr. Linda Keena
  • Morgan Freeman
  • Ray Smith
  • Curt Graff

GSPD said they are currently accepting applications for several positions open.

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

