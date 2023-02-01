'Flattered and somewhat surprised': Jose Salazar, Ohio chefs react to 2023 James Beard Award nominations

Read full article on original website
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza HeavenLiviu RomanOhio State
Charges Dropped Against NFL SuperstarOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Police fatally shot an Ohio man as he was clearing out his grandmother's house, according to familySherif SaadWyoming, OH
Arrest Warrant Issued For NFL SuperstarOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
STORY REMOVED: CA--California-Farm Shootings
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Please disregard CA--California-Farm Shootings, published on February 2, 2023, and datelined in SAN FRANCISCO. It duplicates a story that was previously published on January 28, 2023. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without...
Pizza Party with a purpose in Greene Co.
XENIA, Ohio — Some developmentally disabled teens and young adults in Xenia are planning their own version of Comicon for Greene County. Greene Co. hosts free monthly pizza parties for those interested in fantasy. Organizers are planning a Comicon event for Greene Co. in 2024. Josh Welhener, of the...
Disney World unions vote down offer covering 45,000 workers
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Union members voted down a contract proposal covering tens of thousands of Walt Disney World service workers, saying it didn't go far enough toward helping employees face cost-of-living hikes in housing and other expenses in central Florida. The unions said that 13,650 out of 14,263...
Hamilton County prosecutor cites self-defense as reason not to charge officers in fatal Wyoming shooting
CINCINNATI — Two police officers who fired fatal shots into a moving vehicle in Wyoming, Ohio, earlier this week will not face criminal charges, Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers said on Friday. Powers described the death of Joe Frasure Jr. as “tragic” but ultimately decided the actions of the...
50-car train derailment causes big fire, evacuations in Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Freight train cars continued to burn Saturday sending up heavy smoke following a derailment that prompted an evacuation order and a declaration of a state of emergency in an Ohio village near the Pennsylvania state line. About 50 cars derailed in East Palestine at...
Ohio nurse says husband saved her life from cardiac arrest
CARROLL, Ohio — Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer in the U.S. each year, according to the CDC, and in light of American Heart Month, one Ohio nurse shares her story of helping heart patients in a unique way that many others can't. What You Need To Know.
Kentucky leaders react to Chinese balloon
KENTUCKY — The Chinese balloon moving eastward across the U.S. is drawing a range of reactions from political and military leaders. China’s Foreign Ministry stated that it was an “airship” used for research, mainly meteorological purposes. They say that the intrusion into U.S. airspace was unintended, and that China regrets it.
Notre Dame Academy girls basketball picks up win over Saint Paul
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Notre Dame Academy girls basketball team used a big fourth quarter to beat Saint Paul 54-38 on Wednesday night. Ella Bradshaw and Addison Pong each had 17 points for Notre Dame Academy, while Avery Marzo chipped in with 11 points. Kate McGowan led the way for Saint Paul with 11 points. Notre Dame Academy improved to 9-4 on the season and Saint Paul fell to 2-12.
How two bills would expand gun laws in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky lawmaker has filed two bills that would expand who could carry concealed guns and where. While neither measure has advanced in the legislature yet, some are already speaking in opposition to the bills. Current state law says if you are 21 or older and...
Medicare recipients warned of telephone scams
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Medicare recipients across Ohio are being warned to be aware of telephone scammers looking to steal their personal information. Ohioans on Medicare are being warned of telephone scammers. The scammers are trying to obtain personal information. Ohio Senior Medicare Patrol can be reached at 800-488-6070 or...
