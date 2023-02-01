ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas RB Roschon Johnson suffers broken hand at Senior Bowl

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Texas running back Roschon Johnson is participating in the Reese’s Senior Bowl practices this week with hopes of improving his draft stock.

He was turning heads early but suffered a tough blow during the first day of practice. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Johnson suffered a broken bone in his hand.

Although he continued to play through the first day, he’s unlikely to participate the rest of the week.

Johnson ran for 2,190 yards and 23 touchdowns in his four-year Texas career. The Draft Network currently lists Johnson as a third-round value for the 2023 NFL draft.

