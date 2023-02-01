Read full article on original website
Austin-area family poisoned by carbon monoxide airlifted to San Antonio hospital
SAN ANTONIO — A family from Travis County in Austin was flown to San Antonio's University Health after being poisoned by carbon monoxide recently. A release from UH said the family is believed to have become poisoned from a generator. The reason they were flown to UH is because the hospital is only one of two in Texas that provide hyperbaric treatment for emergency care and children, the hospital said. Two children were said to have gotten sick as well.
KENS 5
The KENS 5 Special: $5 meals offered at San Antonio restaurants
SAN ANTONIO — In these difficult financial times, we went looking for incredible deals so you can still enjoy a night out without breaking the bank. We found five restaurants across the San Antonio area where you can get a meal for just $5. But, to get this deal,...
KSAT 12
Teen hospitalized after East Side drive-by shooting, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old is hospitalized after being struck in a drive-by shooting on the East Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting was reported in the 500 block of Bee Street, near Ervin and Coleman streets, Wednesday night. Police said the teen was struck twice inside...
foxsanantonio.com
Free pet vaccinations and microchipping available
SAN ANTONIO — The Animal Defense League of Texas and Animal Care Services will be hosting free pet vaccination and microchipping events. The organizations hosted their first event Saturday and plan to have another on February 18th. Clinic services will be available for San Antonio residents only with proof...
SAISD to distribute meal bundles due to school cancellation Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO — SAISD says it will distribute meal bundles to all children on Wednesday due to the ongoing school cancellation. Most school districts canceled school Tuesday and Wednesday due to icy conditions in Bexar County and the Hill Country. The SAISD child nutrition department will be open for...
KTSA
Man shot by family member in front of home on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An argument between two family members leads to a shooting on the West side. FOX 29 is reporting that a man in his 30’s is in the hospital after he was gunned down at around 2 A.M. Friday. The victim had been in...
mycanyonlake.com
Comal ISD Closes Schools Thursday Due to Continued Power Outages
Comal ISD schools will be closed Thursday due to continued power outages caused by an ice storm that has shut down south central Texas. In a statement late this evening, the district walked back an earlier decision to reopen on schools with a two-hour delay. “Throughout the evening, we have...
KSAT 12
Residents along stretch of Prue Road demand action to slow down speeders
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Department’s traffic officers were busy pulling over speeders Friday along Prue Road, west of Babcock Road, after multiple complaints concerning crashes. Cheyenne Maldonado is hesitant to let her kids play in their home’s backyard. The Westfield community resident who lives along Prue...
KTSA
Several San Antonio area school districts closed Tuesday due to ice
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — With the forecasted freezing temperatures and potential for ice, several San Antonio area school districts have announced they will be closed Tuesday. These districts will be closed:. Boerne ISD. Comal ISD. Comfort ISD. Kerrville ISD. San Marcos CISD. Most other districts state they will...
As school campuses closed Tuesday, one San Antonio district remained open
SAN ANTONIO — As winter weather pushed through Tuesday, nearly all school districts in Bexar County closed due to frigid conditions. Canceled classes kept some parents home from work to watch their kids who suddenly had the day off. Siblings Crew and Bay Brown weren't sad about staying home from school after Northside Independent School District closed campuses.
foxsanantonio.com
Popular lifestyle show host charged with DWI
SAN ANTONIO – ‘Daytime with Kimberly and Esteban’ co-host Esteban Solis was arrested early Friday morning. According to police records, Solis was arrested shortly before 1 a.m. and charged with driving while intoxicated. Police tell us they responded to a major accident near Loop 1604 and Culebra...
On the can and on the lam: Burglars leave stinky surprise at historic King William home
SAN ANTONIO — Thieves target a historic San Antonio home that's undergoing restoration. The homeowner says the most offensive part isn't what the criminals took... it's what they left behind. The home may look familiar. It's the old Solon Stewart House, built in the 1890's. It made headlines in...
KSAT 12
Despite flood of applications, San Antonio leaves 15% of ARPA money for mental health on the table
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio City Council awarded $36.4 million in federal pandemic relief money Thursday for mental health, youth, seniors and assisting nonprofits. But despite another $109 million worth of unfunded requests, the city left another $3.7 million on the table, planning to divvy it up at a later date instead.
foxsanantonio.com
Here's what you missed at the Alamo Rodeo Round Up
SAN ANTONIO — The Alamo Rodeo Round-Up encouraged visitors to learn more about the Alamo Saturday. The event started Saturday morning and offered free living history programming just in time for the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. The cowboy-themed day featured live demonstrations focusing on the weapons of...
NISD teacher allegedly called student 'homophobic' slur, family says
Northside ISD said it's aware of the incident and investigating.
KSAT 12
East Side physician honored with Baptist Health System Humanitarian Award
SAN ANTONIO – When his patients congratulate him for the Humanitarian Award from the Baptist Health System, Dr. Leo Edwards said he tells them, “It’s y’all who made it possible.”. Edwards has spent more than 40 years in the East Side community where he was born...
KTSA
Icy conditions lead San Antonio area schools to close Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — With icy conditions on the roads across the San Antonio region, several local school districts have decided to close Wednesday.
foxsanantonio.com
WEEKEND GUIDE: 4 fun family-friendly events this weekend in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - It’s Friday, which means it’s time to get a jump on those weekend plans! Don’t have any? We’ve got you covered with some fun and exciting events happening around town. Calling all car enthusiasts! Saturday is the second Alamo City LX Mopar Car...
John Leguizamo visits San Antonio's Thai Chili on the Northwest Side
Have you seen the 'Encanto' actor roaming around town.
KSAT 12
New indoor family entertainment center opens in San Antonio area
BALCONES HEIGHTS, Texas – There’s a new family entertainment center in the San Antonio area. AR’s Entertainment Hub opened its doors on Jan. 7 at 4522 Fredericksburg Road — Suite B100, inside the Wonderland of Americas in Balcones Heights. “Empowered by a strong desire to offer...
