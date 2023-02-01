ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Austin-area family poisoned by carbon monoxide airlifted to San Antonio hospital

SAN ANTONIO — A family from Travis County in Austin was flown to San Antonio's University Health after being poisoned by carbon monoxide recently. A release from UH said the family is believed to have become poisoned from a generator. The reason they were flown to UH is because the hospital is only one of two in Texas that provide hyperbaric treatment for emergency care and children, the hospital said. Two children were said to have gotten sick as well.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Free pet vaccinations and microchipping available

SAN ANTONIO — The Animal Defense League of Texas and Animal Care Services will be hosting free pet vaccination and microchipping events. The organizations hosted their first event Saturday and plan to have another on February 18th. Clinic services will be available for San Antonio residents only with proof...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Comal ISD Closes Schools Thursday Due to Continued Power Outages

Comal ISD schools will be closed Thursday due to continued power outages caused by an ice storm that has shut down south central Texas. In a statement late this evening, the district walked back an earlier decision to reopen on schools with a two-hour delay. “Throughout the evening, we have...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Residents along stretch of Prue Road demand action to slow down speeders

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Department’s traffic officers were busy pulling over speeders Friday along Prue Road, west of Babcock Road, after multiple complaints concerning crashes. Cheyenne Maldonado is hesitant to let her kids play in their home’s backyard. The Westfield community resident who lives along Prue...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Several San Antonio area school districts closed Tuesday due to ice

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — With the forecasted freezing temperatures and potential for ice, several San Antonio area school districts have announced they will be closed Tuesday. These districts will be closed:. Boerne ISD. Comal ISD. Comfort ISD. Kerrville ISD. San Marcos CISD. Most other districts state they will...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Popular lifestyle show host charged with DWI

SAN ANTONIO – ‘Daytime with Kimberly and Esteban’ co-host Esteban Solis was arrested early Friday morning. According to police records, Solis was arrested shortly before 1 a.m. and charged with driving while intoxicated. Police tell us they responded to a major accident near Loop 1604 and Culebra...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Here's what you missed at the Alamo Rodeo Round Up

SAN ANTONIO — The Alamo Rodeo Round-Up encouraged visitors to learn more about the Alamo Saturday. The event started Saturday morning and offered free living history programming just in time for the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. The cowboy-themed day featured live demonstrations focusing on the weapons of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

New indoor family entertainment center opens in San Antonio area

BALCONES HEIGHTS, Texas – There’s a new family entertainment center in the San Antonio area. AR’s Entertainment Hub opened its doors on Jan. 7 at 4522 Fredericksburg Road — Suite B100, inside the Wonderland of Americas in Balcones Heights. “Empowered by a strong desire to offer...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

