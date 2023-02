Check out a clothing swap, live music, art exhibits and book clubs before midterms roll in. Bring pieces of clothing you don’t wear anymore and swap them to renew your closet sustainably. For each item you bring, you can take another home. The swap includes a wide variety of styles, so you’re bound to find something you like. Meet with other swappers at Central Park and find more information on the Davis Night Market Instagram.

DAVIS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO