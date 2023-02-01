ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, IN

Monroe City pantry gets donation

A Knox County organization that dedicates itself to helping people in need received a little boost. The Knox County Community foundation donated 1-thousand dollars to the Lord’s Warehouse in Monroe City. It’s a food pantry that serves the community on a weekly basis. The donation is made possible...
MONROE CITY, IN
Presentation on UDL offered to K-12 teachers

Vincennes University Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council are hosting a special event for K-12 educators. The event is in partnership with the VU Innovative Teaching Summit Team which will host the program on Tuesday, Feb. 7th. This educational presentation features Jennifer Pusateri, an expert on Universal Design Learning and author...
VINCENNES, IN
Dubois County awarded $84,000 from safe road program

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced its giving more than 800 million dollars to communities across the state, including right here in southern Indiana. The money is part of the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program. It aims to prevent deaths and serious injuries on US roads. In...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
Local man facing several charges

A Vincennes man was arrested by Indiana State Police early today. 47-year-old Jimmy Eaton was booked into the Knox County Security Center at 4:23-am for Dealing Meth, Possession of Meth, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Syringe, and Resisting Law Enforcement. Eaton also had outstanding warrants for Theft...
VINCENNES, IN

