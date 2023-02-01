3 robberies, 6 burglaries reported in Mesa

The Mesa Police Department took the following reports of robberies and burglaries Jan. 12-18:

Robbery of an individual at an air/bus/train terminal Jan. 12 in the 10 block of North Greenfield Road.

Burglary at a department/discount store Jan. 12 in the 1700 block of South Greenfield Road.

Burglary at a drug store/doctor’s office/hospital Jan. 12 in the 2100 block of North Gilbert Road.

Robbery of an individual at a grocery/supermarket Jan. 13 in the 1900 block of West Main Street.

Robbery of an individual at a residence/home Jan. 14 in the 200 block of North Norris.

Burglary at a residence/Home Jan. 15 in the 1300 block of South 105th Place.

Burglary at a commercial/office building Jan. 15 in the 300 block of South Lebaron.

Burglary at a residence/home Jan. 16 in the 10100 block of East Southern Avenue.

Burglary at a residence/home Jan. 16 in the 1000 block of East Toledo Place.

Incidents are taken from communitycrimemap.com.