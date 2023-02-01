ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

3 robberies, 6 burglaries reported in Mesa

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UmZHo_0kYuboBY00

The Mesa Police Department took the following reports of robberies and burglaries Jan. 12-18:

  • Robbery of an individual at an air/bus/train terminal Jan. 12 in the 10 block of North Greenfield Road.
  • Burglary at a department/discount store Jan. 12 in the 1700 block of South Greenfield Road.
  • Burglary at a drug store/doctor’s office/hospital Jan. 12 in the 2100 block of North Gilbert Road.
  • Robbery of an individual at a grocery/supermarket Jan. 13 in the 1900 block of West Main Street.
  • Robbery of an individual at a residence/home Jan. 14 in the 200 block of North Norris.
  • Burglary at a residence/Home Jan. 15 in the 1300 block of South 105th Place.
  • Burglary at a commercial/office building Jan. 15 in the 300 block of South Lebaron.
  • Burglary at a residence/home Jan. 16 in the 10100 block of East Southern Avenue.
  • Burglary at a residence/home Jan. 16 in the 1000 block of East Toledo Place.

Incidents are taken from communitycrimemap.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Driver dead after hitting light pole in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after crashing into a light pole in Mesa on Friday evening. Police say a driver lost control near Main Street and Dobson Road and hit a light pole, causing it to fall on the light rail tracks. Other drivers swerved and were able to miss the collision. Investigators say they pulled over to help the injured man.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Teenager arrested in fatal West Valley shooting from 2020

PHOENIX — A teenager was arrested Thursday in connection with a fatal West Valley shooting more than two years ago, authorities said. Izaiha Martinez, 18, faces multiple felony counts, including first-degree murder, the El Mirage Police Department announced. Martinez was 15 when he allegedly killed one man and wounded...
EL MIRAGE, AZ
KTAR.com

Student arrested after allegedly bringing gun to Mesa high school

PHOENIX — An East Valley high school student was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly brought a gun to campus, authorities said. The Mesa Police Department said the student faces several felony charges from the incident at Red Mountain High School, on Brown Road east of Power Road. Police...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man seen darting across freeway was running from Tolleson police, officials say

TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The man captured on shocking dashcam video darting between busy freeway traffic was running from Tolleson police, investigators say. Court documents say on Tuesday, just before 1 p.m., Tolleson police were patrolling near Interstate 10 and 83rd Avenue when an officer recognized 24-year-old Joseph Belton. The officer then discovered Belton had a felony warrant for probation violation.
TOLLESON, AZ
AZFamily

Teen boy shot, young girl injured after drive-by shooting in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A teen boy was shot, and a child is hurt after a drive-by shooting in central Phoenix on Friday evening. Around 4:40 p.m. on Friday, Phoenix police responded to several reports of a shooting near 1st Avenue and Thomas Road. Officers found one teen boy with a gunshot wound who was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. A young girl was also found with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Mesa high school student brought gun to campus, police say

MESA, Ariz. - A Red Mountain High School student now faces several felony charges after he was caught with a gun in his backpack, Mesa police said. School staff called Mesa officers at around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday after someone reported that a student had a gun. When staff members...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Peoria homeowner captures mail thief on unusual mailbox camera

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Peoria neighborhood is being targeted by thieves who are after what’s inside your mailbox. It’s especially concerning this time of year with companies sending out W2s and other personal tax forms. A unique mailbox camera caught a thief red-handed, capturing the moments they stole mail out of a mailbox and took off in a neighborhood near 77th and Cactus avenues.
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead, 4 others hospitalized after driver runs red light in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Investigators say a man is dead and four others were hospitalized after a driver ran a red light in a west Phoenix intersection on Friday. Around 3 p.m., police responded near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road on reports of a crash. Investigators learned that a man driving a car with a man and a teenage boy inside was speeding west on Thomas Road when it hit another car trying to turn left on 75th Avenue.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix man arrested in connection with 18-month-old child's death, police say

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say a 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of an infant. According to court documents we obtained, Diego Miguel Garcia was arrested in the early morning hours of Feb. 2. The incident began to unfold during the late-night hours of Feb. 1, when Phoenix Fire crews responded to a 911 call at a home in the area of Central Avenue and Baseline Road for a child with visible signs of trauma.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Concrete blocks crush 2 men to death at a Buckeye-area farm

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men are dead after they were pinned underneath several concrete blocks on a farm in the Buckeye area on Thursday morning. It happened around 8:30 a.m. near Lower River Road and Johnson Road, which is about 40 miles west of Phoenix. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said cinder blocks fell on them. When deputies arrived, the men, identified as 46-year-old Pedro Reveles and 55-year-old Oliberto Vazquez, were dead. Detectives are investigating what led up to the deaths.
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

Woman found shot to death inside pickup truck in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death inside a pickup truck in west Phoenix Friday morning. Just after 7:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of an unresponsive person, later identified as 37-year-old Jacklyn Nguyen, in the area of 31st Avenue and Indian School Road. They arrived to find a woman in a truck suffering from a gunshot wound, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mail thief in a Peoria neighborhood, resident catches thieves in action

The settlement is in response to a cybersecurity hack Banner Health was plagued with in 2016, where 2.81 million consumers had health information compromised. Phoenix man wrongly convicted of murder in Florida fights for pardon. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A Phoenix man who was wrongly convicted of first-degree murder...
PHOENIX, AZ
wtaq.com

Manitowoc County Authorities Arrest Out-of-State Fugitive

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Manitowoc County authorities arrested an out-of-state fugitive on probation for child abduction. Valettamarie Campbell, 48, of Phoenix, Arizona was taken into custody Thursday. Campbell had previously been sentenced to probation for abduction of a child from a state agency and absconded by failing to report...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
AZFamily

911 call for dead baby at Phoenix McDonald's released

The settlement is in response to a cybersecurity hack Banner Health was plagued with in 2016, where 2.81 million consumers had health information compromised. Phoenix man wrongly convicted of murder in Florida fights for pardon. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A Phoenix man who was wrongly convicted of first-degree murder...
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy