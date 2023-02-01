Read full article on original website
vincennespbs.org
Governor to visit Greene County
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will make a stop in southern Indiana this evening. He is scheduled to be in Linton for an annual Chamber of Commerce Dinner. Holcomb will be the keynote speaker at the Linton-Stockton Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet being held at 5:30 at the Roy Clark Building in Linton.
freedom929.com
NEW SUPERINTENDENT FOR RICHLAND COUNTY COMMUNITY UNIT DISTRICT #1
(OLNEY) It was last week that the Richland County School District Board of Education took action to employ Jason Fox as the next Superintendent of Schools for the school district. Mr. Fox will officially assume his new duties later this year on July 1st, 2023, by replacing retiring Superintendent of Schools, Chris Simpson. Mr. Fox began his career in education in the Effingham Unit #40 School District in 1999 as a Career & Technical Education instructor and then served in various administrative roles including Principal at Effingham Junior High, Principal at Effingham High School, and Assistant Superintendent for Effingham Unit #40. Most recently, he has served as the Director of Human Resources for the Decatur Public Schools. In a press release, Mr. Fox stated that “To have the opportunity to serve the Richland County Community as Superintendent of Schools is an incredible blessing. The district has been a beacon in downstate Illinois and he looks forward to working alongside the board, administrators, staff, students, and community.”
vincennespbs.org
Dubois County awarded $84,000 from safe road program
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced its giving more than 800 million dollars to communities across the state, including right here in southern Indiana. The money is part of the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program. It aims to prevent deaths and serious injuries on US roads. In...
vincennespbs.org
Monroe City pantry gets donation
A Knox County organization that dedicates itself to helping people in need received a little boost. The Knox County Community foundation donated 1-thousand dollars to the Lord’s Warehouse in Monroe City. It’s a food pantry that serves the community on a weekly basis. The donation is made possible...
Indiana’s Favorite Pizza Chain Might Shock You
Indiana is full of excellent pizza. It might not be what you'd expect when it comes to what was named the most popular pizza chain in the state. Who doesn't enjoy pizza? Whether it be hand-tossed, thin crust, or deep dish, no matter what toppings you prefer, there are always some delicious go-to pizzas here in Indiana. We have so many local pizza restaurants that might not get the love that they deserve. Honestly, that's where I believe you will find the best pizza in Indiana. That being said, we have a lot of great pizza chains scattered throughout the state that are favorites among Hoosiers. Recently, a study found the most popular pizza chain in each state, including Indiana. Any guesses as to what was the top pizza chain in the state?
vincennespbs.org
Presentation on UDL offered to K-12 teachers
Vincennes University Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council are hosting a special event for K-12 educators. The event is in partnership with the VU Innovative Teaching Summit Team which will host the program on Tuesday, Feb. 7th. This educational presentation features Jennifer Pusateri, an expert on Universal Design Learning and author...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County mourns the loss of former surveyor Mike Arena
BEDFORD – Former Lawrence County Surveyor Michael D. Arena, 77, of Bedford, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. Mike was a professional land surveyor who was licensed in Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, and Tennessee. Arena served 11 terms as the Lawrence County Surveyor from 1973 until 2017 and most recently worked with the firm of Bledsoe Riggert Cooper James until his passing. He had more than 54 years of experience in the field.
This was Named the Best Must-Visit Small Town in Indiana
One website recently named the best small town in each state. Can you guess which town was chosen for Indiana?. Indiana is full of a lot of great small towns. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. If you have ever traveled through some of these small towns in Indiana, most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. Now, recently there was a list of the worst small towns in Indiana that we covered. Today, we will discover what small town has been named the best in the state.
WTHI
Terre Haute city ordinance sparks some conversation in a neighborhood
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A potential Terre Haute ordinance is causing some heated discussion. It would allow a group of over five unrelated people to live together. It’s proposal has become an issue with some residents. Residents of Collett Park are unsure about the ordinance. In the past...
Railcrew Xpress going off the rails with local layoffs
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — By the end of February, dozens of Railcrew Xpress employees across Indiana will be looking for a new job. Although the majority of these layoffs are outside southern Indiana, over 20 employees in Evansville will be out of work. Railcrew Xpress shifts part of the blame to CSX, as explained in […]
wamwamfm.com
Dr. Phillips Opens New Hometown Veterinary in Elnora
Dr. Phillips, or “Doc”, has been doctoring animals for 42 years and has served the Washington community for many years. Dr. Phillips will be taking his practice to his hometown of Elnora. The doctor brought staff with him and is ready to help the locals at 108 West...
Minor 2-car wreck on US 41
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A minor 2-car wreck happened on US 41 near the WTWO station. Sullivan County Sheriff Jason Bobbitt said the wreck was minor and there were no injuries.
vincennespbs.org
Another round of winter hits
(photo of I69 in Vanderburgh County early this morning courtesy of Sgt. Todd Ringle Indiana State Police) It was a slippery commute today. More for some than others. Southwest Indiana was hit with some freezing rain and drizzle Monday evening and into the overnight hours. Monday night schools south and...
WTHI
County considering the removal of Markle Mill Dam
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Parks Department wants to keep you safe. That's why it's considering removing the Markle Mill Dam. One year ago, the parks department discovered the dam was a hazard. Officials say fixing the structure could cost millions of dollars and may be pointless.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Neighbors concerned about men’s recovery home
To the anger and consternation of several neighbors in attendance, the Jasper Board of Zoning Appeals approved a zoning exception to operate a men’s recovery home on Jasper’s north side. Little support for the location was garnered from those neighbors present during the meeting held Wednesday evening. However,...
wbiw.com
Racing runs in the family for Bedford’s Sasser brothers
BEDFORD – Coming from a lineage of racers, two brothers from Bedford are now making a name for themselves as drivers at local tracks, including Brownstown Speedway. Zach Sasser, 20, said his grandfather raced, which sparked his father’s interest leading him to begin racing. Similarly, Zach saw his father racing, leading him to eventually get behind the wheel.
Terre Haute homeowners express concern about proposed ordinance
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Homeowners in Terre Haute could be impacted by an proposed ordinance. It could change what is allowed in family residential zones. In a packed City Council chambers, a number of residents expressed worry that the proposal would hurt access to sober living facilities. They want the council to study the issue […]
Evansville church hosting free clothes giveaway in February
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Rhythm Church says it will be hosting a free clothes giveaway for the community. The church says the giveaway will be on February 11 at the church from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Event organizers say this is for anyone in need of clothes or anyone who knows someone who may […]
wevv.com
Dubois County authorities hosting public safety information session
Several law enforcement agencies in Dubois County, Indiana are coming together to hold a safety information session for the public. Dubois County Sheriff Tom Kleinhelter, Jasper Police Chief Nathan Schmitt, Huntingburg Police Chief Art Parks, and Ferdinand Police Chief Kerri Blessinger, will provide the public information session on Monday, Feb. 13.
Health department closes 9 Subway restaurants in Bloomington for operating without valid license
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Nine Subway restaurants in Bloomington were closed Monday by the Monroe County Health Department for operating without a valid license after the businesses changed ownership. In a statement, the health department said a good license is not transferable under Indiana code, meaning new licenses are required...
