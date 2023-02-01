ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snow Hill, NC

WRAL News

NC State sizzles into matchup with Georgia Tech

Since a 1-3 start in ACC play, NC State has hit its stride. The Wolfpack (18-5) has won seven of its past eight games, including a 94-66 blowout of Florida State this past Wednesday. NC State takes on slumping Georgia Tech (8-14) on Saturday at PNC Arena. The Yellow Jackets...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

NC State survives scare from Georgia Tech

NC State and Georgia Tech are teams headed in opposite directions in the ACC standings. They almost traded places on Saturday. A few late defensive plays helped the Wolfpack avoid disaster. A key 3-pointer from Casey Morsell lifted NC State to a 72-64 win over Georgia Tech at PNC Arena.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Apex RB Ian Bright picks Barton College

Apex, N.C. — Apex senior running back Ian Bright made his college commitment on Friday evening, announcing he will play football at Barton College next year. Bright made the announcement on his Twitter account. Bright stands at 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds and is coming off an impressive senior season...
WILSON, NC
WNCT

Smith scores 32, NC State blasts Florida State 94-66

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Terquavion Smith scored 32 points, North Carolina State dominated from the start, and the Wolfpack rolled over Florida State 94-66 on Wednesday night. The Wolfpack opened the game with a flurry, going ahead 30-4 in the first 9-plus minutes. The Seminoles made only 2 of their first 12 shots but bounced […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WNCT

Ayden-Grifton welcomes Cornwell back as football coach

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Welcome back. That was the headline on a Twitter post that Ayden-Grifton High School used in announcing the return of Paul Cornwell as the head football coach on Thursday. Cornwell announced his resignation on Feb. 7, 2020. He had been the head football coach since 2005, sporting a 132-65 record. He […]
GRIFTON, NC
neusenews.com

Online rumors put to rest over Texas Rangers recent press release

A flurry of social media posts in response to a Texas Rangers news article has local people questioning the security of Wood Ducks baseball in Kinston. Established in 2017, and currently in a 12 year contact with the City of Kinston to play at Grainger Stadium, the Wood Ducks are a focal point of tourism and entertainment.
KINSTON, NC
tourcounsel.com

Berkeley Mall | Shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina

Berkeley Mall is a shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina. It is owned by Faison Enterprises which is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Mall has over 40 stores including several outparcel buildings outside the mall complete with several dining options. The main anchors are Belk and JCPenney. The Mall is located at 625 N. Berkeley Blvd right off US 70.
GOLDSBORO, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken

Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

People & Places: C.D.’s Grill

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On the edge of Winterville and Greenville there is a place that serves breakfast, lunch and much more. Morgan Ahlers raved about a southern favorite. “Their cheese biscuits here are probably some of the best around,” he said. “The food’s great. It’s a great place for breakfast. Lawrence and his staff, […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

Lenoir County deputies investigating afternoon shooting

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon. It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Cypress Grove Drive, that’s off Pauls Path Road, between Kinston and La Grange. Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers says 20-year-old Savyone Grant had been shot in...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
