Medical racism or pulling the race card? Urgent care facility refuses to treat a black family after being questionedAnita DurairajKent, WA
What Salary Do You Need In Seattle?Som DuttSeattle, WA
Is Seattle, Washington cold all year?Som DuttSeattle, WA
How Much Is Enough? Seattle Salary DemandsSom DuttSeattle, WA
Discovering Seattle Washington: Solo Drinking SpotsSom DuttSeattle, WA
gigharbornow.org
Peninsula needs upset over Gig Harbor to make playoffs
The Gig Harbor Tides boys basketball team (18-2, 11-2 South Sound Conference) climbed to fourth in the WIAA’s Class 3A RPI rankings this week on the strength of league wins over Capital and North Thurston. The Tides now turn their attention to the Peninsula Seahawks to finish out the...
elisportsnetwork.com
4A SPSL Basketball Tournament’s underway at TCC in Tacoma
The 4A SPSL boy’s’ and girl’s’ basketball Tournament’s began earlier this week and continues this weekend in Tacoma at Tacoma Community College. On the boy’s side on Tuesday, Sumner got past Rogers in a tight game, 63-58. Olympia overpowered Puyallup 74-41. in another close battle, Bellarmine edged Graham-Kapowsin 54-52. In the last game on Tuesday Curtis stormed past Emerald Ridge 94-46. That set up Sumner Olympia on Thursday and Bellarmine-Curtis on Thursday.
UW Athletic Director Shows Support for Suspended Cole Bajema
The Husky forward will sit out Saturday night's USC game.
UW Offers SoCal Cornerback Who Brings Right Attitude to Game
Jaylen'Dai Sumlin from Sierra Canyon has welcome size and plays with a passion.
Alexander Joins Huard in Big Sky, Only He Heads to Montana State
The wide receiver turns to his third college team after stops at Arizona State and Washington.
2023 Recruiting Class Superlatives - Washington Huskies
A little deeper look at some of the things that stood out regarding Washington's 2023 recruiting class...
Huskies Still Over Scholarship Limit After Welcoming SEC Running Back
Dillon Johnson joins UW roster after three seasons at Mississippi State.
New Dawg Report: Leroy Bryant
The Huskies got an exciting playmaker in the Northern California cornerback
thejoltnews.com
Nisqually Markets to open Friday Feb 3, at Camas Plaza with a 99-cent/gallon promotion and live coverage
On Friday, February 3, the Nisqually Indian Tribe’s Nisqually Markets, managed by Medicine Creek Enterprise Corporation (MCEC), will be holding a grand opening celebration at Camas Plaza with a limited-time offer of 99 cents per gallon for gas. Camas Plaza is located at 4031 Camas Plaza SE, at the...
gigharbornow.org
Rotary transforming Wollochet onramp area from field to forest
Rotary Club of Gig Harbor members aim to beautify a city gateway while creating habitat for the birds and the bees. On Saturday, Feb. 4, Rotarians and helpers plan to plant 172 trees and shrubs in the 3-acre field ringed by the westbound Wollochet Drive onramp to Highway 16. They’ll be advancing a project that began eight years ago with a mow.
Chronicle
Thurston County Woman Who Died in Collision on State Route 507 Identified
The person who died in a traffic collision on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in Roy has been identified by the Pierce County Medical Examiner and Washington State Patrol. Ariel Meyer, 30, of Yelm, died after losing control of her vehicle while trying to merge lanes on State Route 507 at around 6 a.m. Wednesday. WSP trooper Robert Reyer said Meyer's car slid into southbound traffic and was struck on the passenger side by a utility van.
Chronicle
Chair of Group Siting New Washington Airport Sees Pierce, Thurston Locations as 'Low Probability'
The acting chairman of the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission said Wednesday that the planning group could make an airport site recommendation to the state sooner than expected but problems with the three locations under review made none likely to move forward. During a virtual "drop-in session" intended to answer questions...
Top 7 Attractions | Visit Seattle in Washington State
Seattle, Washington is a city that offers a perfect blend of modern urban living and breathtaking natural beauty. From its iconic Space Needle to its vibrant music scene, Seattle has something to offer for everyone. Here are seven top attractions you must visit when in Seattle:
lynnwoodtimes.com
Charges dropped, investigation ongoing against Lake Stevens teacher
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., February 1, 2023—Snohomish County prosecutors dropped all charges on Monday against Mark Warren Hein, a Lake Stevens High School teacher, who was arrested last week for sexual misconduct with a minor. Lake Stevens PD is continuing its investigation and is working with the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s...
Hood Canal Bridge reopens after semitruck crash
POULSBO, Wash. — The Hood Canal Bridge in north Kitsap County has reopened after an hours-long closure caused by a semitruck crash. According to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Tacoma, a semitruck crashed into a barrier on the bridge at 3:12 p.m. on Friday. The barrier was damaged, so crews had to fix it before they allowed drivers on the bridge.
Mountain snowpack has fallen behind; could impact water supply
December was a cold month with plenty of precipitation, wet, frozen, and even freezing. Our region’s mountain snowpack is averaging 110% above normal. But after a milder and drier than average January, our mountain snowpack has fallen behind. In the Puget Sound region, Olympia, Seattle, and Bellingham were all warmer than average during the month and only had around half of the average precipitation.
Burley Lagoon Geoduck Battle Enters Next Phase
The Taylor Shellfish Co. plan to convert part of its existing manila clam and oyster beds in Burley Lagoon to geoduck aquaculture has moved forward. Fourteen months after seeking comments on a draft, ...
kentreporter.com
Kent middle school teacher fatally stabbed at her Tacoma home
Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in the Kent School District, was found fatally stabbed Tuesday, Feb. 1 in her Tacoma home. Michael Gese, 31, the son of Gail Gese, 66, is charged with first-degree domestic violence murder for allegedly stabbing his mother inside their home in the 800 block of South Anderson Street, according to Pierce County Superior Court documents.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Possible second victim of Lake Stevens High School teacher comes forward
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 3, 2023—A second victim of Lake Stevens High School teacher, Mark Hein, has been identified by Detective Kirstin Parnell through her month-long investigation of his alleged “grooming” and sexual misconduct toward a student, which could explain why prosecutors dropped all charges earlier this week while the investigation is ongoing.
Unearthing Seattle's Finest Pizza Oasis
The streets of Seattle are lined with the smell of delicious pizza, and as I wander through the cobblestone alleyways on the search for the perfect pie, the scents take me through a heavenly journey. Every turn reveals a new slice of cheesy heaven, promising an unforgettable feast. But how could I possibly decide which pizzeria serves the best pizza in Seattle? After tasting slices from some of Seattle's most renowned pizzerias, my quest for the perfect pizza has come to its delightful conclusion—the best pizza in Seattle comes from 'Little Italy'.
