NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Amazon's Cloud Business Reports 20% Growth in Fourth Quarter, Missing Estimates
While Amazon Web Services is growing faster than its parent company, the business is seeing a deceleration as customers reel in spending. The cloud unit opened data center regions in Spain and Switzerland in the quarter. Amazon said revenue in its cloud unit increased by 20% in the fourth quarter,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Amazon Is Shutting Some Fresh and Go Stores as the Company Cuts Costs
Amazon is closing some Fresh supermarkets and Go convenience stores as it looks to curtail expenses. The e-retailer will also pause expansion of Fresh stores to examine the business and see if it resonates with customers, CEO Andy Jassy said on Amazon's earnings call. Amazon issued a disappointing first-quarter revenue...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Cloud Leaders Amazon, Google and Microsoft Show the Once-Booming Market Is Cooling Down
The top three U.S. cloud infrastructure providers showed in their fourth-quarter results that businesses are looking for ways to trim cloud costs. The cost-cutting trend could stick around for at least another two quarters, Amazon's finance chief said. As growth in traditional tech equipment and software slowed to a trickle...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Mortgage Rates Drop to the 5% Range for the First Time Since September
The average rate on the 30-year fixed rate mortgage has fallen to 5.99%, Mortgage News Daily said. The rate started this week at 6.21% and fell sharply Wednesday after the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said inflation "has eased somewhat but remains elevated." For someone buying a $400,000 home today...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Jury Finds Musk, Tesla Not Liable in Securities Fraud Trial Following ‘Funding Secured' Tweets
Tesla CEO Elon Musk was found not liable in a shareholder class-action suit stemming from 2018 tweets in which he said he was considering taking Tesla private. The Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter CEO was sued by Tesla shareholders over a series of tweets he wrote in August 2018 saying he had "funding secured" to take the automaker private for $420 per share, and that "investor support" for such a deal was "confirmed."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
U.S. Credit Card Debt Jumps 18.5% and Hits a Record $930.6 Billion
Total credit card debt reached a record $930.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to the latest credit report from TransUnion. As balance rise, so have delinquencies, which is “something to watch,” says TransUnion’s Michele Raneri. For most Americans, inflation and rising interest rates are...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Kohl's Names Interim CEO Tom Kingsbury to the Post Permanently
Kohl's named Tom Kingsbury as its permanent CEO. Kingsbury served as interim CEO since December following former chief executive Michelle Gass's departure. The retailer also reached an agreement with activist investor Macellum, which had been pushing for changes to the company's board. Kohl's on Thursday named interim CEO Tom Kingsbury...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Biden Administration Expands EV Tax Credits in Boost for Tesla, Cadillac, Others
The U.S. Treasury is changing its definition of an "SUV" to make more electric vehicles from Tesla, General Motors and others eligible for up to $7,500 in federal tax credits at higher prices. The decision follows Tesla CEO Elon Musk publicly criticizing the former standards as well as GM and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Apple's Long-Term Positives Outweigh Rare Earnings Miss, Morgan Stanley Says
Morgan Stanley analysts think Apple remains a buy, even after a top- and bottom-line miss. Apple's first year-over-year sales decline since 2019 owes much more to macro headwinds than underlying issues at the company, an analyst note observed. Growth in user spend and installation are positive signs, according to the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Adani Enterprises Plunges 25% as Rout Deepens in Hindenburg Fallout; Asia Stocks Mixed
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Friday as shares of Adani Enterprises plunged 25%, continuing a sell-off triggered by allegations raised by short-seller firm Hindenburg. The Nifty 50 in Mumbai traded 0.1% higher despite Adani companies continuing to drop sharply, while...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Inside the ‘Wormhole,' Relativity Space's Monster Factory 3D-Printing Reusable Rockets
CNBC recently toured "The Wormhole," a more than 1-million-square-foot former Boeing facility, where Relativity Space is building its larger, reusable line of Terran R rockets. The aerospace startup continues to grow as it pursues a novel approach to manufacturing rockets out of mostly 3D-printed structures and parts, aiming for production...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Here's Where the Jobs Are for January 2023 — in One Chart
The U.S. economy added far more jobs than expected in January, boosted by a jump in leisure and hospitality employment. That one service sector saw an increase of 128,000 jobs in the month, led by 99,000 positions at restaurants and bars alone, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said in a report released Friday. Employment at hotels continued to rise, edging up 15,000 for the month. Still, employment in leisure and hospitality remained well below pre-Covid pandemic levels.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Despite Big Layoffs, It's Still a Great Time to Work in Tech, Experts Say: ‘I've Seen Bad Job Markets…This Is Not It'
Raveena Mathur had heard the rumors about layoffs coming to Silicon Valley for months — but the warnings didn't scare her. She had been working at a Big Tech firm as a senior business analyst for eight months, and was convinced she had one of the most secure jobs in the world.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The Current Job Market Is a ‘Juggernaut,' Economist Says. Here Are 6 Things to Know as a Job Seeker
The January jobs report issued by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed strong job growth that handily beat expectations. Other labor market data issued this week — the Employment Cost Index and the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey — also showed a hot job market defying recession fears.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Nearly 2,000 CEOs Think Their Companies Won't Be Able to Make Money in 10 Years, Survey Says
A large number of CEOs from around the world think their companies are in trouble — and they appear ready to do something about it. Nearly 2,000 CEOs recently polled by accounting and consulting firm PwC say their company won't be "economically viable" within the next decade, without changing its current path. That's almost 40% of the total number of CEOs surveyed across 105 countries for PwC's annual global CEO survey.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Amazon Told Lawmakers It Wouldn't Build Storm Shelters in Warehouses After Fatal Collapse
Amazon won't build storm shelters in its warehouses after lawmakers called on the company to adopt more stringent emergency-preparedness measures in the wake of a deadly building collapse. Six workers were killed in December 2021 at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois after a tornado ripped through the building. The victims...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Jobs Report Shows Increase of 517,000 in January, Crushing Estimates, as Unemployment Rate Hit 53-Year Low
The January jobs report showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 517,000, far higher than the 187,000 market estimate. The unemployment rate fell to 3.4% versus the estimate for 3.6%. That is the lowest jobless level since May 1969. Leisure and hospitality added 128,000 jobs to lead all sectors. Other significant gainers...
