Why Black Workers Are the Canary in the Coal Mine for the U.S. Economy

"Black workers are the canary in the coal mine — are you actually hiring people?" said Bill Spriggs, chief economist at the AFL-CIO. The group generally faces higher unemployment and more difficultly in securing work than their white and Asian peers. The rates of their employment are also more...
Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon: Here's What We Know

A massive white orb sweeping across U.S. airspace has triggered a diplomatic maelstrom and is blowing up on social media. China insists it’s just an errant civilian airship used mainly for meteorological research that went off course due to winds. With only limited “self-steering” capabilities. However, the...
