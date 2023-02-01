Read full article on original website
Beaver County man sentenced to 17 years in prison for hate crimes, abusing people with disabilities
A Beaver County man has been sentenced to 17 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to abusing people with physical and mental disabilities, people who it was his job to care for. Zachary Dinell pled guilty to conspiracy and committing several hate crimes. “I’d like it to be longer,”...
Man accused of impersonating first responder
PITTSBURGH — A man is accused of impersonating a first responder after pulling up behind an off-duty police officer with flashing lights in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood. Watch the report from Oakland in the video above. According to court documents, the 30-year-old suspect, Patrick Barton drove behind another car...
18-year-old charged in deadly Christmas Eve crash in Sewickley Heights
An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges after a Christmas Eve crash left one woman dead and her sister injured. Luke Flowers turned himself in Saturday for the crash that happened on Fern Hollow Road in Sewickley Heights on Dec. 24, 2022. Allegheny County police responded the crash scene just after...
Drunk driver faces charges in crash that sent several to hospital
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A woman who allegedly caused a crash while driving drunk, sending four people to the hospital, including a toddler, has been arrested. Allegheny County Police filed charges against 28-year-old Jelyssa Martinez of Pittsburgh Thursday. Martinez turned herself in Friday morning. Detectives say it was in...
Animals removed from Beaver County home, charges filed
OHIOVILLE, Pa. — Three members of a Beaver County family face a total of more than 500 counts of animal cruelty and neglect, criminal complaints show. Eric, Cheryl and Shelby Bostwick, of Ohioville, near Industry, allegedly owned more than 100 animals living in unsanitary conditions inside and outside their home, according to the complaints.
Driver runs off after crash in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Officials said a driver ran off and was later apprehended following a two-vehicle crash in Penn Hills. The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. Friday on the 1200 block of Universal Road. The Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Company said paramedics assisted some people at...
Pittsburgh funeral shooting suspects held for trial; video played in court
PITTSBURGH — Two people have been ordered to stand trial ina shooting outside a church where a funeral service was being held in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood. Surveillance video of the Oct. 28 shooting outside Destiny of Faith Church was introduced at the preliminary hearing Friday for Hezekiah Nixon, 17, and Shawn Davis, 19.
Surveillance video: Funeral shooting in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — This video was introduced as evidence in a preliminary hearing for two suspects in a shooting outside Destiny of Faith Church in Brighton Heights, where a funeral was being held on Oct. 28, 2022. Watch the surveillance video above. Click here to read the full story from...
One person in the hospital after fire in Armstrong County
EAST FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital following a fire in East Franklin Township, Armstrong County. The fire was reported around 7:45 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Butler Road and Carpenter Road. The condition of the person hurt has not been released. There...
Ohio village remains under state of emergency after train derailment, fire
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — A train derailment and resulting large fire prompted an evacuation order and a declaration of a state of emergency in an Ohio village near the Pennsylvania state line on Friday night, covering the area in billows of smoke lit orange by the flames below. About...
Teen shot in home invasion in Pittsburgh's Brookline neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A teenage boy was in critical condition after being shot in Pittsburgh's Brookline neighborhood Wednesday night during a home invasion. The suspects broke into a home on Woodward Avenue and shot the victim three times, according to police. Pittsburgh Public Safety said police responded to the 2500...
Two people hurt in Dravosburg crash
Two people were injured in an overnight rollover crash in Dravosburg. It happened just after midnight on Washington Avenue near the Boswell Crossing train tracks. The vehicle flipped over a jersey barrier and landed on a hillside. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Peeling license plate? Here's how to get it replaced
You may have seen them on the road and not even given it a second thought. But did you know that a license plate that is peeling or hard to read can get you pulled over and even fined?. "We see a ton," explained Corporal Christopher Fabian with the city...
'We want them to be here': Monongahela community rallies behind businesses affected by water main break
MONONGAHELA, Pa. — One week after a broken water main resulted in flooding along Monongahela's West Main Street, six businesses that were affected are still unable to operate. Watch the report from Monongahela in the video above. "It's so surreal we're in this situation," said Daniel Bires, the owner...
Special elections in 3 local districts Feb. 7 will determine control of Pennsylvania House
PITTSBURGH — Voters in three Pittsburgh area state house districts will decide in next Tuesday's special election who will fill vacant seats to represent them in the Pennsylvania House. Their choices on Feb. 7 will determine which party has the majority in the state house and whether Democrats keep...
Pittsburgh opens warming centers on this frigid Friday
CitiParks is opening six warming centers across Pittsburgh on Friday as single-digit wind chills hit the area. CitiParks and the city of Pittsburgh will typically activate warming centers when the forecasted highs are predicted below 20 degrees. Those six centers are:. Beechview Pittsburgh City-Senior Community Center. 1555 Broadway Avenue. 412-567-7290.
Family says fiberglass released from mattress caused health problems, expensive cleanup
MONONGAHELA, Pa. — Action News Investigates has learned of a potential health risk in mattresses. It’s from fiberglass that is used inside some mattresses as a fire retardant. Action News Investigates: Watch the report in the video above. Experts say unzipping and washing mattress covers can release shards...
New state policy halts Bushy Run reenactment
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A new state policy has put a Westmoreland County tradition on hold. New guidelines have halted the annual reenactment of the Battle of Bushy Run. The event is held in August at the Bushy Run Battlefield in Penn Township. The battle was part of Pontiac's War in 1763 between British troops and Native Americans.
Students host day of service in Westmoreland County
Seton Hill University students are giving back to the community in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. They had a variety of projects to pick from for a day of service including working on a house with Habitat for Humanity. The mortgage for the home is being taken on...
Giant Eagle: No more weekly ads in the mail
PITTSBURGH — A big change is coming to Giant Eagle:Their weekly ad will no longer be delivered in the mail. The ad, which lets shoppers know about sale items and other deals at Giant Eagle stores, is going digital. The change will begin March 2, according to a notice...
