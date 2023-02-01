ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Man accused of impersonating first responder

PITTSBURGH — A man is accused of impersonating a first responder after pulling up behind an off-duty police officer with flashing lights in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood. Watch the report from Oakland in the video above. According to court documents, the 30-year-old suspect, Patrick Barton drove behind another car...
PITTSBURGH, PA
18-year-old charged in deadly Christmas Eve crash in Sewickley Heights

An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges after a Christmas Eve crash left one woman dead and her sister injured. Luke Flowers turned himself in Saturday for the crash that happened on Fern Hollow Road in Sewickley Heights on Dec. 24, 2022. Allegheny County police responded the crash scene just after...
SEWICKLEY, PA
Drunk driver faces charges in crash that sent several to hospital

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A woman who allegedly caused a crash while driving drunk, sending four people to the hospital, including a toddler, has been arrested. Allegheny County Police filed charges against 28-year-old Jelyssa Martinez of Pittsburgh Thursday. Martinez turned herself in Friday morning. Detectives say it was in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Animals removed from Beaver County home, charges filed

OHIOVILLE, Pa. — Three members of a Beaver County family face a total of more than 500 counts of animal cruelty and neglect, criminal complaints show. Eric, Cheryl and Shelby Bostwick, of Ohioville, near Industry, allegedly owned more than 100 animals living in unsanitary conditions inside and outside their home, according to the complaints.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Driver runs off after crash in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Officials said a driver ran off and was later apprehended following a two-vehicle crash in Penn Hills. The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. Friday on the 1200 block of Universal Road. The Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Company said paramedics assisted some people at...
PENN HILLS, PA
Pittsburgh funeral shooting suspects held for trial; video played in court

PITTSBURGH — Two people have been ordered to stand trial ina shooting outside a church where a funeral service was being held in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood. Surveillance video of the Oct. 28 shooting outside Destiny of Faith Church was introduced at the preliminary hearing Friday for Hezekiah Nixon, 17, and Shawn Davis, 19.
PITTSBURGH, PA
One person in the hospital after fire in Armstrong County

EAST FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital following a fire in East Franklin Township, Armstrong County. The fire was reported around 7:45 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Butler Road and Carpenter Road. The condition of the person hurt has not been released. There...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
Teen shot in home invasion in Pittsburgh's Brookline neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A teenage boy was in critical condition after being shot in Pittsburgh's Brookline neighborhood Wednesday night during a home invasion. The suspects broke into a home on Woodward Avenue and shot the victim three times, according to police. Pittsburgh Public Safety said police responded to the 2500...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Two people hurt in Dravosburg crash

Two people were injured in an overnight rollover crash in Dravosburg. It happened just after midnight on Washington Avenue near the Boswell Crossing train tracks. The vehicle flipped over a jersey barrier and landed on a hillside. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
DRAVOSBURG, PA
Peeling license plate? Here's how to get it replaced

You may have seen them on the road and not even given it a second thought. But did you know that a license plate that is peeling or hard to read can get you pulled over and even fined?. "We see a ton," explained Corporal Christopher Fabian with the city...
NEW CASTLE, PA
Pittsburgh opens warming centers on this frigid Friday

CitiParks is opening six warming centers across Pittsburgh on Friday as single-digit wind chills hit the area. CitiParks and the city of Pittsburgh will typically activate warming centers when the forecasted highs are predicted below 20 degrees. Those six centers are:. Beechview Pittsburgh City-Senior Community Center. 1555 Broadway Avenue. 412-567-7290.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New state policy halts Bushy Run reenactment

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A new state policy has put a Westmoreland County tradition on hold. New guidelines have halted the annual reenactment of the Battle of Bushy Run. The event is held in August at the Bushy Run Battlefield in Penn Township. The battle was part of Pontiac's War in 1763 between British troops and Native Americans.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Students host day of service in Westmoreland County

Seton Hill University students are giving back to the community in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. They had a variety of projects to pick from for a day of service including working on a house with Habitat for Humanity. The mortgage for the home is being taken on...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Giant Eagle: No more weekly ads in the mail

PITTSBURGH — A big change is coming to Giant Eagle:Their weekly ad will no longer be delivered in the mail. The ad, which lets shoppers know about sale items and other deals at Giant Eagle stores, is going digital. The change will begin March 2, according to a notice...
PITTSBURGH, PA

