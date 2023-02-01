ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two men arrested for drug trafficking following traffic stop in Hocking Co.

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — Two Ohio men were arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine following a traffic stop by Hocking County Sheriff’s Interdiction Unit. On Wednesday, February 1st, the detectives pulled over a vehicle on Route 33 for multiple traffic violations and found probable cause to search the car. During the search, they uncovered over 4 pounds of suspected methamphetamine.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Detectives find 3 wanted people in Ohio backyard tent

CHAUNCEY, Ohio (WOWK) — Three people were arrested on Tuesday after detectives found drugs and drug trafficking materials in a tent in the backyard of a Chauncey, Ohio home. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force received information that several people staying in the tent were involved in alleged […]
CHAUNCEY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Search continues for driver in a high-speed chase in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement in Pickaway County was involved in a high-speed pursuit Friday afternoon. According to officials, what started as a standard traffic stop ended in a multi-county chase. The driver of an older Mitsubishi Eclipse was stopped by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office for marked...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Second attack in as many weeks reported at Ohio University

This article discusses sexual violence. If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, there are resources available. ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio University police are investigating the second reported attack on a woman in as many weeks. One week after police received a tip about a strangulation outside an East Green residence, the […]
ATHENS, OH
Portsmouth Times

Portsmouth man arrested after shooting

PORTSMOUTH-Scioto County Sheriff, David Thoroughman, states that his Office received a 9-1-1 call at 3:09 am on Friday, January 27th, from 2090 Riddlebarger Road, from a female reporting that her daughter had been shot. Sheriff Thoroughman stated that deputies, along with emergency medical, responded to this location. Upon deputy’s arrival,...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
iheart.com

Ross County Grand Jury: Hammer Assault

The Ross County Grand Jury returned all 17 of their cases Friday, with only one open. In it, according to the Ross County Prosecutor's Office:. On October 10th, Chillicothe Police Officers responded to a call in the 700 block of East 4th Street. Two victims reported they got into an argument with 57-year-old Jefferson L. Coy. He had then assaulted them with a hammer, telling them to leave...then he himself left.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Suspect in Portsmouth shooting taken into custody

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — In a shocking turn of events, a local woman was shot by her live-in boyfriend on January 27th, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred after a heated argument, during which the suspect threatened the victim with a firearm. The victim, 34-year-old, Sara Swallows, was rushed to a nearby hospital following the shooting.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky fugitive arrested in Mason County, West Virginia

MASON, WV (WOWK) – An accused fugitive from Kentucky has been arrested in Mason County, West Virginia. According to the Mason Police Department, officers pulled a vehicle over in the area of 3rd Street and Hickory Lane in Mason around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Police say during the stop, they learned the driver, […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal gun crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Shawn David White, 41, of Parkersburg, pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal gun crime according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. On November 8, 2018, law enforcement officers visited White’s residence while investigating a firearm...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WSAZ

University police seek help in rape investigation

ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Campus Police at Ohio University are asking for more information to solve a rape investigation. OUPD says in a news release that the alleged sexual assault happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 28, 2023. They say they received a report from a hospital that a female had told a nurse about the rape. The nurse told police that the victim met the suspect while uptown on Saturday night. The report says the suspects followed her to her residence hall and forced her to have sex.
ATHENS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two men arrested for theft at a construction company in Vinton Co.

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — On January 30, 2023, the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported theft in progress at Steelial Construction on Mine Road. According to the caller, multiple males were seen going in and out of one of the buildings and taking items. Deputies arrived...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. deputy injured by drug trafficking suspect

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — In response to community concerns, the Ross County Sheriff’s Office and the US-23 Pipeline Major Crimes Task Force conducted increased enforcement efforts from Thursday, January 26 to Saturday, January 28, 2023. Over the three-day period, 40 traffic stops were made resulting in 6 citations for driving under suspension and 6 people being arrested on active arrest warrants.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal’s motion to overturn conviction

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal Jeff Fisher’s motion to vacate his plea and overturn his conviction. In December of last year, Former Chillicothe High School principal Jeffrey Fisher filed a nearly 400-page motion to the Ross County Court of Common Pleas asking to vacate his plea and have his case dismissed, saying that new evidence proves his innocence.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fake money found in Jackson Co.

WELLSTON, Ohio — The Wellston Police Department is warning local residents and businesses to be on the lookout for fake money. The fake currency, which has been passed at a local business, is not real and has several noticeable signs that it is counterfeit. The police are advising people...
WELLSTON, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County – Drive-By Shooting Reported in Frankfort

Frankfort – Ross County sheriff’s office responded to a drive-by shooting report around 10:30 pm on 1/31/23. According to early reports, Ross County Deputies were dispatched to 1400 Block of Norman Hill Rd. in reference to a firearm being discharged from a vehicle. The caller stated that he...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

1 dead in officer-involved shooting

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Jackson, Ohio, along Jisco West Road. Steve Irwin, press secretary for Attorney General David Yost, tells WSAZ the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations was requested to investigate the shooting by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Irwin says no officers were hurt.
JACKSON, OH
WSAZ

Search for missing contractor at chemical plant underway

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A search is underway for a missing contractor working at a West Virginia chemical plant, according to an ICL spokesperson. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said crews are searching for a man who fell into a pond at the ICL Gallipolis Ferry facility. A missing consultant...
GALLIPOLIS FERRY, WV

