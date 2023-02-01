ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Campus Police at Ohio University are asking for more information to solve a rape investigation. OUPD says in a news release that the alleged sexual assault happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 28, 2023. They say they received a report from a hospital that a female had told a nurse about the rape. The nurse told police that the victim met the suspect while uptown on Saturday night. The report says the suspects followed her to her residence hall and forced her to have sex.

ATHENS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO