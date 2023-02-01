Read full article on original website
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two men arrested for drug trafficking following traffic stop in Hocking Co.
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — Two Ohio men were arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine following a traffic stop by Hocking County Sheriff’s Interdiction Unit. On Wednesday, February 1st, the detectives pulled over a vehicle on Route 33 for multiple traffic violations and found probable cause to search the car. During the search, they uncovered over 4 pounds of suspected methamphetamine.
Detectives find 3 wanted people in Ohio backyard tent
CHAUNCEY, Ohio (WOWK) — Three people were arrested on Tuesday after detectives found drugs and drug trafficking materials in a tent in the backyard of a Chauncey, Ohio home. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force received information that several people staying in the tent were involved in alleged […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Search continues for driver in a high-speed chase in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement in Pickaway County was involved in a high-speed pursuit Friday afternoon. According to officials, what started as a standard traffic stop ended in a multi-county chase. The driver of an older Mitsubishi Eclipse was stopped by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office for marked...
WTAP
Three people arrested for involvement in drug activity and theft in Athens County
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Three people were arrested for their involvement in drug activity and theft at a home on May Avenue in Chauncey, Ohio on Tuesday, according to Athens County Sheriff, Rodney Smith. Law enforcement had received information that numerous persons staying in a tent in the back...
Second attack in as many weeks reported at Ohio University
This article discusses sexual violence. If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, there are resources available. ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio University police are investigating the second reported attack on a woman in as many weeks. One week after police received a tip about a strangulation outside an East Green residence, the […]
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Man Lies to Officer When Drug Trafficking Items Found in Vehicle after Traffic Stop
Pickaway – A man was stopped on February 1, 2023, on US-23 and attempted to lie his way out of the drugs and trafficking items he had in his car, acting dumbfounded that they were inside. According to Pickaway County sheriff’s office K9 Officer SGT. Harger performed a traffic...
Portsmouth Times
Portsmouth man arrested after shooting
PORTSMOUTH-Scioto County Sheriff, David Thoroughman, states that his Office received a 9-1-1 call at 3:09 am on Friday, January 27th, from 2090 Riddlebarger Road, from a female reporting that her daughter had been shot. Sheriff Thoroughman stated that deputies, along with emergency medical, responded to this location. Upon deputy’s arrival,...
iheart.com
Ross County Grand Jury: Hammer Assault
The Ross County Grand Jury returned all 17 of their cases Friday, with only one open. In it, according to the Ross County Prosecutor's Office:. On October 10th, Chillicothe Police Officers responded to a call in the 700 block of East 4th Street. Two victims reported they got into an argument with 57-year-old Jefferson L. Coy. He had then assaulted them with a hammer, telling them to leave...then he himself left.
sciotopost.com
Pike County – Police Surround Local Basketball Game After Gun Threat
PIKE – Chief Winfield reports on February 3, 2023 officers working a basketball game were advised of a Snapchat stating a male subject was coming to the downtown gym with a gun. Chief Winfield, officers with the Waverly Police Department and deputies from the Pike County Sheriff’s checked the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Suspect in Portsmouth shooting taken into custody
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — In a shocking turn of events, a local woman was shot by her live-in boyfriend on January 27th, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred after a heated argument, during which the suspect threatened the victim with a firearm. The victim, 34-year-old, Sara Swallows, was rushed to a nearby hospital following the shooting.
Kentucky fugitive arrested in Mason County, West Virginia
MASON, WV (WOWK) – An accused fugitive from Kentucky has been arrested in Mason County, West Virginia. According to the Mason Police Department, officers pulled a vehicle over in the area of 3rd Street and Hickory Lane in Mason around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Police say during the stop, they learned the driver, […]
WTAP
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal gun crime
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Shawn David White, 41, of Parkersburg, pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal gun crime according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. On November 8, 2018, law enforcement officers visited White’s residence while investigating a firearm...
WSAZ
University police seek help in rape investigation
ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Campus Police at Ohio University are asking for more information to solve a rape investigation. OUPD says in a news release that the alleged sexual assault happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 28, 2023. They say they received a report from a hospital that a female had told a nurse about the rape. The nurse told police that the victim met the suspect while uptown on Saturday night. The report says the suspects followed her to her residence hall and forced her to have sex.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two men arrested for theft at a construction company in Vinton Co.
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — On January 30, 2023, the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported theft in progress at Steelial Construction on Mine Road. According to the caller, multiple males were seen going in and out of one of the buildings and taking items. Deputies arrived...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. deputy injured by drug trafficking suspect
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — In response to community concerns, the Ross County Sheriff’s Office and the US-23 Pipeline Major Crimes Task Force conducted increased enforcement efforts from Thursday, January 26 to Saturday, January 28, 2023. Over the three-day period, 40 traffic stops were made resulting in 6 citations for driving under suspension and 6 people being arrested on active arrest warrants.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal’s motion to overturn conviction
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal Jeff Fisher’s motion to vacate his plea and overturn his conviction. In December of last year, Former Chillicothe High School principal Jeffrey Fisher filed a nearly 400-page motion to the Ross County Court of Common Pleas asking to vacate his plea and have his case dismissed, saying that new evidence proves his innocence.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fake money found in Jackson Co.
WELLSTON, Ohio — The Wellston Police Department is warning local residents and businesses to be on the lookout for fake money. The fake currency, which has been passed at a local business, is not real and has several noticeable signs that it is counterfeit. The police are advising people...
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Drive-By Shooting Reported in Frankfort
Frankfort – Ross County sheriff’s office responded to a drive-by shooting report around 10:30 pm on 1/31/23. According to early reports, Ross County Deputies were dispatched to 1400 Block of Norman Hill Rd. in reference to a firearm being discharged from a vehicle. The caller stated that he...
WSAZ
1 dead in officer-involved shooting
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Jackson, Ohio, along Jisco West Road. Steve Irwin, press secretary for Attorney General David Yost, tells WSAZ the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations was requested to investigate the shooting by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Irwin says no officers were hurt.
WSAZ
Search for missing contractor at chemical plant underway
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A search is underway for a missing contractor working at a West Virginia chemical plant, according to an ICL spokesperson. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said crews are searching for a man who fell into a pond at the ICL Gallipolis Ferry facility. A missing consultant...
