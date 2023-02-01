ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Debt Ceiling Deal No Closer as McCarthy, Biden Vow to Continue Talks

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he and President Joe Biden plan to meet again soon to talk about how and when to raise the nation's debt ceiling. Biden and McCarthy each emphasized separately that they respected the other. "It doesn't mean we're going to agree ... But let's treat each other with respect," Biden said.
House Republicans Remove Rep. Ilhan Omar From Foreign Affairs Committee

The Republican-led House voted after raucous debate Thursday to oust Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar from the chamber's Foreign Affairs Committee, citing her anti-Israel comments, in a dramatic response after Democrats last session booted far-right GOP lawmakers over incendiary remarks. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was able to solidify Republican support against...
Opinion: Why Beijing Is Cheering on the U.S. Debt Ceiling Fight

The contours of divided government in Washington are now clear: The main point of contention is the looming debt ceiling deadline, and the main area of agreement is addressing systemic competition with Communist China. While they can seem like different issues, they are closely related. Continued brinksmanship and extremism over...
