AZFamily
Concrete blocks crush 2 men to death at a Buckeye-area farm
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men are dead after they were pinned underneath several concrete blocks on a farm in the Buckeye area on Thursday morning. It happened around 8:30 a.m. near Lower River Road and Johnson Road, which is about 40 miles west of Phoenix. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said cinder blocks fell on them. When deputies arrived, the men, identified as 46-year-old Pedro Reveles and 55-year-old Oliberto Vazquez, were dead. Detectives are investigating what led up to the deaths.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman dies in Sun City duplex fire, 3 others displaced
SUN CITY, Ariz. - A woman has died after a fire broke out in a Sun City home overnight, officials said. The fire happened at a duplex near 107th Avenue and Peoria, and dozens of firefighters from Peoria and Glendale responded. The roof partially collapsed on one side of the...
fox10phoenix.com
North Phoenix homes still under repair a year following an explosion in the neighborhood
The explosion happened in February 2022, and it destroyed a multi-million-dollar home in North Phoenix. Nine other homes in the area were also damaged, and due to various factors, repair works are still underway for those damaged houses. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
AZFamily
Mesa Marathon closes roads from Riverview to Usery Pass Rd Saturday
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Officials have blocked off various roads to keep Mesa Marathon runners safe on Saturday, starting in east Mesa. Closures begin at E. McDowell Road and Usery Pass Road, cross under Loop 202, through the Meadowvale neighborhood, cross over Consolidated Canal and will conclude just over the Tempe Canal at N. Dobson Road and W. Rio Salado Parkway, near Riverview Lake.
KTAR.com
Man dies making left turn after driver runs red light in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A man was killed in Phoenix on Friday after a driver ran a red light, striking the victim’s car in an intersection, authorities said. Police responded around 3 p.m. to investigate a vehicle collision near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road. Police said the victim, 25-year-old Miguel...
fox10phoenix.com
Man dead, 4 hospitalized in west Phoenix crash
PHOENIX - A man is dead and four others were hospitalized after a crash in west Phoenix on Friday. The crash happened near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road. Officials say some of the victims had to be pulled from their cars. Police say a car was speeding down Thomas when...
fox10phoenix.com
Downtown Phoenix shooting ends with man dead, 2 others injured
A shooting in downtown Phoenix left a man dead and two others in the hospital overnight. Witnesses heard the gunfire break out near 15th Avenue and Taylor Street sometime before 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 4. By the time officers arrived, three men had been shot. One of the men died...
KTAR.com
Authorities cancel Silver Alert issued for woman last seen driving in Scottsdale
PHOENIX — Authorities in Scottsdale have canceled a Silver Alert issued on Saturday morning for a missing woman. Jane Garcia, 79, was located by police in Queen Creek near the intersection of Sossaman and Riggs roads. Before being located, Garcia, who has been reunited with her family, was last...
AZFamily
Teen boy shot, young girl injured after drive-by shooting in central Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A teen boy was shot, and a child is hurt after a drive-by shooting in central Phoenix on Friday evening. Around 4:40 p.m. on Friday, Phoenix police responded to several reports of a shooting near 1st Avenue and Thomas Road. Officers found one teen boy with a gunshot wound who was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. A young girl was also found with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
AZFamily
911 call for dead baby at Phoenix McDonald's released
One dead, two hurt in shooting near 19th Avenue and Van Buren Street
One man is dead and two others are hurt following a shooting early Saturday morning near 19th Avenue and Van Buren Street.
AZFamily
2-year-old pulled from neighbors backyard pool in New River
NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A two-year-old was rushed to the hospital after being pulled from a backyard pool in New River early Wednesday morning. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to a report of a missing two-year-old. around 8:30 a.m. near 37th Avenue and Jenny Lin Road. The child was later found in a neighbor’s backyard pool. It’s unclear how long the child was in the water, but authorities confirmed that the child was in cardiac arrest when paramedics arrived. Daily Mountain Fire & Medical paramedics rushed the child to an area hospital.
KOLD-TV
Mom overcomes addiction, repairs relationship with kids thanks to Phoenix Rescue Mission
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley mom went from overdosing 13 times and losing custody of her kids to celebrating two years of sobriety. She credits the Phoenix Rescue Mission for helping people like her. Gabriela Garcia says she never imagined being able to share her story. “I thought I...
fox10phoenix.com
One person killed in SR 87 crash near Fountain Hills
FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. - One person has died in a crash on State Route 87 just east of Fountain Hills, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. The two-vehicle collision happened at milepost 201, near Bush Highway. It's not known what caused the crash. The right lane of the...
AZFamily
Mail thief in a Peoria neighborhood, resident catches thieves in action
fox10phoenix.com
Woman found shot to death inside vehicle in Phoenix
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle near 31st Avenue and Indian School Road early Friday morning. Officers were called at 7:39 a.m. after someone reported seeing an unresponsive person inside a vehicle. The woman had suffered a gunshot wound...
fox10phoenix.com
Man shot at Chandler apartment complex
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Police are investigating a shooting on Friday at a Chandler apartment complex that left at least one person injured. According to police, the shooting happened on Feb. 3 near Ray Road and Arizona Avenue. The man who was shot is expected to survive his injuries. "At this...
Report of gun on campus leads to lockdown at Red Mountain High School in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — A student from Red Mountain High School was arrested Thursday for allegedly bringing a gun to campus, authorities said. Mesa police said around 2:50 p.m. officers received a call from school employees saying that there was a report of a student on campus with a gun in his backpack.
Arizona city officials cut off our community's water supply. My family has relied on paper plates, 3-minute showers, and lots of bottled water to avoid a potential $1,300 monthly water bill.
Cody Reim and his family made serious adjustments to their water usage after Scottsdale city officials cut off the Rio Verde community's water supply.
KTAR.com
Teenager arrested in fatal West Valley shooting from 2020
PHOENIX — A teenager was arrested Thursday in connection with a fatal West Valley shooting more than two years ago, authorities said. Izaiha Martinez, 18, faces multiple felony counts, including first-degree murder, the El Mirage Police Department announced. Martinez was 15 when he allegedly killed one man and wounded...
