The Ringer
The 2023 NBA Fake Trade Draft With Kevin O’Connor, Rob Mahoney, and Chris Ryan
In honor of the upcoming NBA trade deadline, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Kevin O’Connor, Chris Ryan, and Rob Mahoney to throw out their favorite fake NBA trades for this season!. Host: Bill Simmons. Guests: Kevin O’Connor, Rob Mahoney, and Chris Ryan. Producer: Kyle Crichton.
The Ringer
Talking Birds With ‘SportsCenter’ Anchor Kevin Negandhi
Phoenixville native, Temple University alum, and SportsCenter anchor Kevin Negandhi joined Sheil, Ben, and Cliff to talk about the Eagles heading to the Super Bowl, Jalen Hurts’s arc the past two years, and Negandhi’s Philly ties. Plus, another Temple alum, Haason Reddick, has been a force for the Eagles all season. Kevin speaks about his journey from having no scholarships out of Camden, New Jersey, to becoming a Defensive Player of the Year candidate.
The Ringer
James Jones on Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr, Coach O’Toole Talks Pitt’s Hot Start, and Zach Braziller Assesses the Knicks’ Close Games
(14:28) — JAMES JONES: Former NFL receiver James Jones talks about two of his former QBs, Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr, and whether either of them will fit with the Jets. (31:48) — ZACH BRAZILLER: New York Post Knicks and college reporter Zach Braziller joins the show to discuss the Knicks’ late-game situations, RJ Barrett, and the local college basketball scene.
The Ringer
Super Bowl LVII Prop Bet Preview
Warren and House are joined by Austin to share their favorite prop bets and strategies for Super Bowl LVII. First they discuss the “fun” props like coin toss, national anthem length, and Gatorade color (1:00). Then, they share their early leans for passing props (16:00), rushing props (29:00), and receiving props (36:00) before discussing the point total (43:00) and MVP (50:00).
The Ringer
Tough Love
The Full Go returns as Jason opens the show by discussing the 22-year-old coach who was fired after posing as a high school basketball player (03:19). The Bulls finally beat a team they should beat, as Jason breaks down what the win means, gives props to the young players who performed well, and wonders what the team is thinking going into the trade deadline (13:49). Also, what does Tom Brady’s retirement and DeMeco Ryans becoming the Texans’ head coach mean for the Bears (28:58)?
The Ringer
LeBron Is Running to the Scoring Crown at Full Speed
There is only one reliable way to make LeBron James feel his age on a basketball court: casually inform him, in the course of play, that he once competed against your dad. Houston Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. provided the most striking example of this approach—not only because of the trivia that his father, Jabari Sr., was on the opposing team for LeBron’s NBA debut in 2003, but also because Smith revealed that information to James as the 38-year-old was en route to a 48-point night, buzzing through Houston on his way toward the league’s all-time scoring record.
