Wellston, OH

WDTN

Detectives find 3 wanted people in Ohio backyard tent

CHAUNCEY, Ohio (WOWK) — Three people were arrested on Tuesday after detectives found drugs and drug trafficking materials in a tent in the backyard of a Chauncey, Ohio home. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force received information that several people staying in the tent were involved in alleged […]
CHAUNCEY, OH
thelevisalazer.com

POLICE SEARCH FOR STOLEN CAR IN ASHLAND LEADS TO ARREST OF LAWRENCE COUNTY MAN, FOLLOWED BY THE DRUG BUST OF BOYD COUNTY WOMAN AT CRIME HOTSPOT MOTEL

A BOYD COUNTY STOLEN CAR CASE LEADS TO A DRUG BUST AT MOTEL: BRANDON S. CASTLE, 32, OF LOUISA, KY., WAS ARRESTED FOR DRIVING A STOLEN CAR, WHICH THEN LED TO THE DISCOVERY OF MOTEL ROOM HE VISITED AND ENDED WITH THE ARRESTED OF JULIE A. WATSON, 47, OF ASHLAND, KY., ON DEALING OF METH AND ANOTHER DRUG, ALONG WITH POSSESSING A DRUG PIPE.
ASHLAND, KY
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Search continues for driver in a high-speed chase in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement in Pickaway County was involved in a high-speed pursuit Friday afternoon. According to officials, what started as a standard traffic stop ended in a multi-county chase. The driver of an older Mitsubishi Eclipse was stopped by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office for marked...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky fugitive arrested in Mason County, West Virginia

MASON, WV (WOWK) – An accused fugitive from Kentucky has been arrested in Mason County, West Virginia. According to the Mason Police Department, officers pulled a vehicle over in the area of 3rd Street and Hickory Lane in Mason around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Police say during the stop, they learned the driver, […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
sciotopost.com

Hocking County Seizes Four Pounds of Suspected Meth

Hocking – On Wednesday, February 1st, Hocking County Sheriff’s Interdiction Unit Detectives stopped a vehicle for several traffic violations on US Route 33, between State Route 93 and State Route 328. Detectives were able to establish probable cause to search the vehicle. During the search, detectives located over...
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Car crashes and catches fire, shutting down lane

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers traveling along U.S. 35 from West Virginia into Ohio can expect some traffic congestion, as crews work to clear a vehicle that caught fire Saturday morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), a car crash happened in Point Pleasant, West Virginia along U.S....
POINT PLEASANT, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man shot, killed by Jackson County, Ohio, deputies identified

UPDATE (3:11 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023): The man who was shot and killed by Jackson County, Ohio, deputies on Tuesday has been identified. The Jackson County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old William Beach barricaded himself inside a residence in the 1800 block of Jisco West Road in Jackson, Ohio, on Tuesday. They say […]
JACKSON, OH
WOWK 13 News

SWAT arrests 2 Michigan men on felony drug charges in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Two Michigan men were arrested on felony drug charges following an early morning search at a home on 7th Avenue West in Huntington, West Virginia. The Huntington Police Department says that their SWAT team executed the warrant at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. Officers found two men inside the home and discovered […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Sheriff's office: Man fatally shot in Jackson County, Ohio, barricade situation

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — UPDATED: 3:30 p.m., 2/1/23. A man who was fatally shot Tuesday during a barricade situation in Jackson County, Ohio, has been identified. William E. Beach, 31, of Jackson County, Ohio, was shot and killed after deputies entered a residence in the 1000 block of Jisco West Road where he had allegedly barricaded himself, according to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

House catches on fire in Ironton, Ohio

UPDATE (6:54 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023): Fire crews have cleared the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Dispatchers say the fire broke out near 5th and Wine Oak in Ironton. IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Fire officials say the […]
IRONTON, OH
iheart.com

Ross County Grand Jury: Hammer Assault

The Ross County Grand Jury returned all 17 of their cases Friday, with only one open. In it, according to the Ross County Prosecutor's Office:. On October 10th, Chillicothe Police Officers responded to a call in the 700 block of East 4th Street. Two victims reported they got into an argument with 57-year-old Jefferson L. Coy. He had then assaulted them with a hammer, telling them to leave...then he himself left.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal’s motion to overturn conviction

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal Jeff Fisher’s motion to vacate his plea and overturn his conviction. In December of last year, Former Chillicothe High School principal Jeffrey Fisher filed a nearly 400-page motion to the Ross County Court of Common Pleas asking to vacate his plea and have his case dismissed, saying that new evidence proves his innocence.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
meigsindypress.com

Tanker rollover at the Hot Spot

GREAT BEND, Ohio – A tanker hauling fuel has rolled over near the intersection of US 33 and State Route 124 at the Hot Spot gas station. The Racine Volunteer Fire Department, Meigs EMS, and Meigs EMA are on scene. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is also responding. The fire department has reported no leakage of the gasoline and diesel being hauled by the tanker.
RACINE, OH

