Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Detectives find 3 wanted people in Ohio backyard tent
CHAUNCEY, Ohio (WOWK) — Three people were arrested on Tuesday after detectives found drugs and drug trafficking materials in a tent in the backyard of a Chauncey, Ohio home. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force received information that several people staying in the tent were involved in alleged […]
thelevisalazer.com
POLICE SEARCH FOR STOLEN CAR IN ASHLAND LEADS TO ARREST OF LAWRENCE COUNTY MAN, FOLLOWED BY THE DRUG BUST OF BOYD COUNTY WOMAN AT CRIME HOTSPOT MOTEL
A BOYD COUNTY STOLEN CAR CASE LEADS TO A DRUG BUST AT MOTEL: BRANDON S. CASTLE, 32, OF LOUISA, KY., WAS ARRESTED FOR DRIVING A STOLEN CAR, WHICH THEN LED TO THE DISCOVERY OF MOTEL ROOM HE VISITED AND ENDED WITH THE ARRESTED OF JULIE A. WATSON, 47, OF ASHLAND, KY., ON DEALING OF METH AND ANOTHER DRUG, ALONG WITH POSSESSING A DRUG PIPE.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Search continues for driver in a high-speed chase in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement in Pickaway County was involved in a high-speed pursuit Friday afternoon. According to officials, what started as a standard traffic stop ended in a multi-county chase. The driver of an older Mitsubishi Eclipse was stopped by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office for marked...
Second attack in as many weeks reported at Ohio University
Ohio University police are investigating the second reported attack on a woman in as many weeks.
Kentucky fugitive arrested in Mason County, West Virginia
MASON, WV (WOWK) – An accused fugitive from Kentucky has been arrested in Mason County, West Virginia. According to the Mason Police Department, officers pulled a vehicle over in the area of 3rd Street and Hickory Lane in Mason around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Police say during the stop, they learned the driver, […]
wchstv.com
Police: Man wanted in Kentucky taken into custody, charged in Mason County, W.Va.
MASON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man wanted on multiple charges in Kentucky was taken into custody Wednesday in Mason County, West Virginia, police said. Fredrick L. Alexander, 45, was wanted in Kentucky on charges of burglary and theft, according to the Mason Police Department. Alexander was taken into custody...
sciotopost.com
Hocking County Seizes Four Pounds of Suspected Meth
Hocking – On Wednesday, February 1st, Hocking County Sheriff’s Interdiction Unit Detectives stopped a vehicle for several traffic violations on US Route 33, between State Route 93 and State Route 328. Detectives were able to establish probable cause to search the vehicle. During the search, detectives located over...
Woman pleads guilty to charges in connection to March 2022 double murder in Vinton County, Ohio
VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A woman pleaded guilty to charges in connection to a March 2022 double murder in McArthur, Ohio. According to the Vinton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Shania Nicole Jones pled guilty on Wednesday to two counts of conspiracy to commit murder. This is in connection to the Mar. 1, 2022, shooting […]
sciotopost.com
Pike County – Police Surround Local Basketball Game After Gun Threat
PIKE – Chief Winfield reports on February 3, 2023 officers working a basketball game were advised of a Snapchat stating a male subject was coming to the downtown gym with a gun. Chief Winfield, officers with the Waverly Police Department and deputies from the Pike County Sheriff’s checked the...
cwcolumbus.com
Police give timeline after student's stepfather dies by suicide at Pickerington school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For anyone who is struggling with thoughts of suicide or has a loved one having thoughts of suicide, help is available by calling 988. Students at Pickerington Ridgeview Jr. High School were evacuated within an hour and a half after a parent took his life inside the building, police said.
WSAZ
Man shot by deputy in Jackson was scheduled to go on trial next week
JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The man who was shot and killed Tuesday by a deputy in Jackson County, Ohio, was set to go on trial this Monday in a separate case, according to court records. Police say William Beach barricaded himself in a home on Jisco West Road and wouldn’t...
WSAZ
Car crashes and catches fire, shutting down lane
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers traveling along U.S. 35 from West Virginia into Ohio can expect some traffic congestion, as crews work to clear a vehicle that caught fire Saturday morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), a car crash happened in Point Pleasant, West Virginia along U.S....
Man shot, killed by Jackson County, Ohio, deputies identified
UPDATE (3:11 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023): The man who was shot and killed by Jackson County, Ohio, deputies on Tuesday has been identified. The Jackson County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old William Beach barricaded himself inside a residence in the 1800 block of Jisco West Road in Jackson, Ohio, on Tuesday. They say […]
WTAP
Parkersburg Police Dept. looking to get a maximum of 300 volunteers for the Gretchen Fleming search
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the Gretchen Fleming search taking place this Saturday, Parkersburg police is looking to get many volunteers. Parkersburg police chief, Matt Board says that the department is looking for a maximum of three hundred able-bodied volunteers -- who are at least 18 years old -- for Saturday’s search.
SWAT arrests 2 Michigan men on felony drug charges in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Two Michigan men were arrested on felony drug charges following an early morning search at a home on 7th Avenue West in Huntington, West Virginia. The Huntington Police Department says that their SWAT team executed the warrant at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. Officers found two men inside the home and discovered […]
wchstv.com
Sheriff's office: Man fatally shot in Jackson County, Ohio, barricade situation
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — UPDATED: 3:30 p.m., 2/1/23. A man who was fatally shot Tuesday during a barricade situation in Jackson County, Ohio, has been identified. William E. Beach, 31, of Jackson County, Ohio, was shot and killed after deputies entered a residence in the 1000 block of Jisco West Road where he had allegedly barricaded himself, according to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
House catches on fire in Ironton, Ohio
UPDATE (6:54 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023): Fire crews have cleared the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Dispatchers say the fire broke out near 5th and Wine Oak in Ironton. IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Fire officials say the […]
iheart.com
Ross County Grand Jury: Hammer Assault
The Ross County Grand Jury returned all 17 of their cases Friday, with only one open. In it, according to the Ross County Prosecutor's Office:. On October 10th, Chillicothe Police Officers responded to a call in the 700 block of East 4th Street. Two victims reported they got into an argument with 57-year-old Jefferson L. Coy. He had then assaulted them with a hammer, telling them to leave...then he himself left.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal’s motion to overturn conviction
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal Jeff Fisher’s motion to vacate his plea and overturn his conviction. In December of last year, Former Chillicothe High School principal Jeffrey Fisher filed a nearly 400-page motion to the Ross County Court of Common Pleas asking to vacate his plea and have his case dismissed, saying that new evidence proves his innocence.
meigsindypress.com
Tanker rollover at the Hot Spot
GREAT BEND, Ohio – A tanker hauling fuel has rolled over near the intersection of US 33 and State Route 124 at the Hot Spot gas station. The Racine Volunteer Fire Department, Meigs EMS, and Meigs EMA are on scene. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is also responding. The fire department has reported no leakage of the gasoline and diesel being hauled by the tanker.
Comments / 0