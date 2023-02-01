Read full article on original website
Related
Under Armour Raises Outlook as Earnings and Revenue Beat Expectations
Under Armour posted $1.58 billion in revenue and an adjusted 16 cents earnings per share, beating Wall Street's expectations. The athletic apparel company is still contending with a glut in inventory that's up slightly from its previous quarter and 50% year-over-year. The retailer, known for its signature moisture-wicking shirt, also...
Michael Kors-Owner Capri Shares Plunge After Revenue Falls Across the Retailer's Luxury Brands
Shares of Michael Kors-owner Capri Holdings plunged in early trading. Revenue fell across the company's luxury brands — Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo and Versace — dragged lower by slowing traffic in China. The company slashed its earnings forecast for fiscal year 2023 and came in under Wall Street...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Chipotle, Enphase Energy, Fortinet and More
Check out the companies making headlines after hours. Chipotle Mexican Grill — Shares fell more than 4% in extended trading after Chipotle Mexican Grill missed analysts' expectations on the top and bottom lines. The burrito chain reported earnings of $8.29 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were anticipating earnings of $8.90 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Uber, Chipotle, Microsoft, Lumen and More
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. Uber — The ride-hailing app's shares rose more than 7% after it posted fourth-quarter earnings that topped analyst estimates. Uber earned 29 cents a share, beating analysts' estimate of an 18 cent loss, Refinitiv data showed. Uber's revenue for the quarter was up 49% year-over-year. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber ended 2022 with its "strongest quarter ever," capping off its "strongest year."
NBC Chicago
SocGen Reports 64% Slide in Annual Profits But Beats Market Expectations
The latest results came in higher than expectations. Analysts had estimated a net income of 905 million euros for the quarter and 1.5 billion euros for the full year, according to Refinitiv. Shares of the French lender are down more than 20% over the last 12 months. Societe Generale on...
Canoo's Shares Sink After EV Maker Agrees to Sell $52 Million in Discounted Stock
Canoo said it will sell new shares to institutional investors at a substantial discount. The startup is low on cash as it works to get its EVs into full production. The deal will dilute the value of existing shareholders' positions, and it sent the stock sharply lower. Shares of electric...
Chipotle Mexican Grill Misses Expectations for Earnings, Revenue and Same-Store Sales
Chipotle Mexican Grill reported weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for its fourth quarter. CEO Brian Niccol maintained the company hasn't seen backlash to higher prices for its burrito bowls and tacos, despite declining transactions. The company plans to open between 255 and 285 new locations in 2023 and said last month...
NBC Chicago
Charts Suggest Investors Should Brace Themselves for Declines in the S&P 500, Cramer Says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer warned investors to brace for market turbulence ahead by consolidating their portfolios. "The charts, as interpreted by Carolyn Boroden, suggest that the incredible rally in the S&P 500 might be running out of steam," Cramer said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday warned investors to brace for...
NBC Chicago
Maersk, a Global Barometer for Trade, Posts Record 2022 Earnings But Warns of a Tough Year Ahead
The Danish giant, widely seen as a barometer for global trade, said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached $6.5 billion in the fourth quarter, below a consensus analyst forecast of $6.77 billion and down from $8 billion for the same quarter of 2021. This took the...
NBC Chicago
Jim Cramer Says Activision Blizzard Is a Buy, But Wait on Take-Two Interactive
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said Activision Blizzard is better positioned in the short term than rival Take-Two Interactive. Both video game companies reported quarterly earnings this week. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said Activision Blizzard is better positioned in the short term than rival Take-Two Interactive. Both video game...
European Stocks Higher After Fed Chair Powell's Comments; FTSE Hits Record High
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were higher Wednesday as investors digested the latest comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 hit a record high shortly after markets opened in Europe, increasing by 0.8% to reach 7,925.02. The index maintained the...
Microsoft's $69 Billion Activision Takeover in Doubt as UK Regulator Raises Competition Concerns
In a provisional decision Wednesday, the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority said Microsoft's takeover of Activision Blizzard would lead to a lessening of competition. The regulator outlined a notice of possible remedies suggesting Microsoft divest part or all of Activision Blizzard, or terminate the deal completely. The Microsoft-Activision deal also...
Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed as Fed Says Inflation Is on the Decline
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Wednesday, as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell overnight acknowledged that inflation is declining — a sign the central bank may soon pause its rate hikes. U.S. futures, meanwhile, are mixed after President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.
NBC Chicago
CNBC Daily Open: Powell's Speech Was Hawkish. Investors' Mood Was Bullish
This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here. U.S. stocks rallied on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech, despite...
Stock Futures Dip Slightly as Traders Assess Fed Chair Powell's Inflation Remarks
U.S. stock futures slid Wednesday morning, putting Wall Street on track for another losing session as traders assessed the latest comments from the Federal Reserve chief. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 78 points. S&P 500 futures slipped 0.4%, and Nasdaq-100 futures shed 0.4%. To be sure, futures pared some losses following President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.
Chinese Tech Giant Alibaba Working on a ChatGPT Rival; Shares Jump
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba told CNBC Wednesday that it is working on a rival to ChatGPT, joining the flurry of tech firms to jump on board the chatbot hype. Alibaba joins a flurry of technology firms including Google and Baidu to respond to OpenAI and Microsoft's ChatGPT AI chatbot. Chinese...
NBC Chicago
Used Vehicle Prices Swing Higher Amid Unseasonably Strong Demand in January
Stronger-than-expected demand for used vehicles last month led to the largest increase in wholesale values since late 2021, according to Cox Automotive. The automotive data firm's Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index was down 12.8% in January from inflated levels a year earlier, but was up 2.5% compared with December. Used...
Microsoft Will Let Companies Create Their Own Custom Versions of ChatGPT, Source Says
Microsoft plans to release technology to help big companies launch their own chatbots using the OpenAI ChatGPT technology, a person familiar with the plans told CNBC. Companies would be able to remove Microsoft or OpenAI branding when they release chatbots developed with the software. Microsoft is working on incorporating ChatGPT...
Microsoft CEO Nadella Calls A.I.-Powered Search Biggest Thing for Company Since Cloud 15 Years Ago
Microsoft's Satya Nadella told CNBC that AI-powered search is the biggest thing to happen to the company in the nine years he's been CEO. "I have not seen something like this since I would say 2007-2008 when the cloud was just first coming out," Nadella said. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella...
Ebay Plans to Lay Off 500 Employees, About 4% of Its Workforce
Ebay on Tuesday announced plans to cut 500 jobs, or about 4% of its workforce, according to a filing with the SEC. CEO Jamie Iannone said the company decided to do layoffs after examining the global macroeconomic environment over the past several months. He said the cuts will strengthen eBay's...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
89K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0