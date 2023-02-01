Read full article on original website
Willie Wilson is hands down the best candidate. And Larry Lootriot is clearly the worst!
5
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
National store chain closes another Illinois locationKristen WaltersChicago, IL
Globally Iconic U.S. Shopping Mall Considering Sharp Cuts in Retail Business Amid Major Potential RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergChicago, IL
Head through the hidden door in the fake laundromat and step into a magic lounge and barJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Mayoral candidates participating in open forum on South Side tonight
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Candidates for Chicago mayor will face off in an open forum, this time on the city's south side.Bethany Union Church will play host to the event, which starts tonight at 7 p.m.If you'd like to attend tickets are free - but you must register ahead of time.You can head online to illinois123go.com.
Detective Bob Bartlett calls John Catanzara the 'Lori Lightfoot' of the FOP
Detective Bob Bartlett, a 24-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department, says incumbent John Catanzara's controversial temperament is not what the union needs as officers face so many challenges.
Mayoral candidates square off at forum at South Side church
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Candidates for mayor of Chicago faced off Friday night in an open forum – this time on Chicago's South Side.Civic organization Illinois 123GO hosted the event, which was held at Bethany Union Church of Chicago, at 1750 W. 103rd St. in East Beverly.Eight of the nine candidates took part in the forum – Kam Buckner, Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, Ja'Mal Green, Brandon Johnson, Sophia King, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Roderick Sawyer, and Paul Vallas. Willie Wilson was not present.Topics discussed included education and supporting Chicago Public Schools educators. On that issue, the issue of education, many of the candidates...
Chicago mayoral candidates meet for second forum of the week
CHICAGO — With Election Day just weeks away, Chicago’s mayoral candidates are looking to lock in their place as a top contender in the nine-person field. This is the second one this week after a heated forum moderated by WGN on Tuesday. Eight of the nine candidates, including Mayor Lori Lightfoot, will take the stage […]
How Many Mayoral Runoff Elections Have Been Held in Chicago?
With the 2023 Chicago mayoral election just weeks away, voters heading to the polls will have nine candidates to choose from in what is widely expected to be the first of two rounds to this year's election. Beginning with the 1999 Chicago municipal elections, a runoff format was introduced. Under...
Here Are the 9 Chicago Mayoral Candidates Who Will Appear on Your Ballot
With early voting already underway and Election Day just weeks away, voters are preparing to head to the polls to cast their ballots for one of nine Chicago mayoral candidates. The list is lengthy and the race is competitive, but for those looking for more on each of the candidates,...
An Endorsement Guide to the 2023 Chicago Mayoral Election
The Chicago municipal election is less than a month away, and candidates for the city's top job are racking up endorsements as they work to court voters. More than half of the members of the Chicago City Council have thrown their support behind candidates, with incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson picking up the majority of those backers.
Paul Vallas gets Tribune endorsement for mayor, bigger target on his back
Challenger Paul Vallas’ campaign was celebrating the endorsement of the Chicago Tribune Friday. Meanwhile, Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson garnered an endorsement from Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd), who was seen as an ally of Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
ALD. PAT DOWELL, CHAIR OF CITY COUNCIL BUDGET COMMITTEE, ENDORSES COMMISSIONER BRANDON JOHNSON FOR MAYOR
CHICAGO – Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson today was endorsed for mayor of Chicago by 3rd Ward Alderman Pat Dowell. Ald. Dowell, chair of the Chicago City Council Budget Committee, is the sixth member of the Council to endorse Commissioner Johnson. “Alderman Dowell has been a steady, compassionate and...
Hecklers interrupt Chicago mayoral candidate forum at NW Side High School
With just one month to go until the Chicago mayor election, a contentious candidate forum was held at a high school in Belmont Cragin.
Chicago mayoral candidates participating in African American forum Thursday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Candidates for Chicago mayor are using Black History Month to participate in the first African American forum.They're expected to discuss reparations, a black economic agenda, and the state of black America.It starts today at 2 p.m. at Malcolm X College.
earnthenecklace.com
Top Consumer Investigative Reporter Lisa Parker Leaving NBC 5 Chicago
Lisa Parker is not only a voice of caution to Chicago residents, but she’s also an inspiration to aspiring investigative reporters. However, she recently announced that she’s stepping back from an illustrious career spanning three decades. Yes, Lisa Parker is leaving NBC 5 in February 2023. Since the news, WMAQ viewers have been wondering what’s next for the veteran journalist and where she is going. Find out what Lisa Parker said about her retirement here.
Dancing Lori Lightfoot 'would make Nero jealous,' alderman says amid Chicago crime crisis
Chicago City Ald. Raymond Lopez, who ran for mayor briefly in 2022 before endorsing Willie Wilson, spoke out on Fox News about Mayor Lori Lightfoot and crime.
newsnationnow.com
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot defends her handling of crime
(NewsNation) — In about four weeks, Chicago residents will decide who will lead their city — the nation’s third-largest — as a mayoral election looms. At a forum on Tuesday night, incumbent mayor Lori Lightfoot fought off repeated criticism from rival candidates over her handling of crime and policing from other candidates. She has a total of eight challengers in a crowded race that includes other city council members, a Congressman, the founder of a medical supplies company and a former Chicago Public Schools executive.
Alderman says mail service is getting spotty in his ward
Chicago Ald. Raymond Lopez says he is trying once again to get some answers from the U.S. Postal Service about why the service is so spotty.
Chicago snowplow naming contest winners announced by city
Chicago released the winners of its snow plow naming contest Friday.
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot during fight in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 47-year-old woman was shot during an argument with a man in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Friday morning. Police say the victim was engaged in an argument with a man she knew outside in the 5300 block of West Madison Street around 8:50 a.m. During the argument the man...
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
A Woodlawn migrant shelter sparks anger — and reflection — among Black and Latino residents
On a frigid Saturday afternoon in January, Woodlawn residents assembled in the auditorium of Hyde Park Academy on Chicago’s South Side. Community members faced a row of city officials sitting on stage and expressed their outrage at the decision to convert the closed former Wadsworth elementary school into a temporary shelter for migrants.
Lightfoot announces next round of applications for Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program
CHICAGO (CBS) – Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday that the next round of applications for the Chicago Resiliency 2.0 Fund is now open. The program gives $500 cash payments to people left out of COVID stimulus money.It's specifically for domestic workers or those who weren't eligible for stimulus because of their immigration status."Care workers are the backbone of our economy — they make all other work possible. As a daughter of a domestic worker, I know the challenges they face day in and day out to support other families while trying to keep their own afloat," said Mayor Lightfoot. To qualify, you must be a Chicago resident and your household income must be at or below 300% of the Federal Poverty Level.To see if you qualify, visit www.chicash.org.
