Chicago, IL

The UJ Experience
3d ago

Willie Wilson is hands down the best candidate. And Larry Lootriot is clearly the worst!

CBS Chicago

Mayoral candidates square off at forum at South Side church

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Candidates for mayor of Chicago faced off Friday night in an open forum – this time on Chicago's South Side.Civic organization Illinois 123GO hosted the event, which was held at Bethany Union Church of Chicago, at 1750 W. 103rd St. in East Beverly.Eight of the nine candidates took part in the forum – Kam Buckner, Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, Ja'Mal Green, Brandon Johnson, Sophia King, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Roderick Sawyer, and Paul Vallas. Willie Wilson was not present.Topics discussed included education and supporting Chicago Public Schools educators. On that issue, the issue of education, many of the candidates...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago mayoral candidates meet for second forum of the week

CHICAGO — With Election Day just weeks away, Chicago’s mayoral candidates are looking to lock in their place as a top contender in the nine-person field. This is the second one this week after a heated forum moderated by WGN on Tuesday. Eight of the nine candidates, including Mayor Lori Lightfoot, will take the stage […]
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

An Endorsement Guide to the 2023 Chicago Mayoral Election

The Chicago municipal election is less than a month away, and candidates for the city's top job are racking up endorsements as they work to court voters. More than half of the members of the Chicago City Council have thrown their support behind candidates, with incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson picking up the majority of those backers.
CHICAGO, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Top Consumer Investigative Reporter Lisa Parker Leaving NBC 5 Chicago

Lisa Parker is not only a voice of caution to Chicago residents, but she’s also an inspiration to aspiring investigative reporters. However, she recently announced that she’s stepping back from an illustrious career spanning three decades. Yes, Lisa Parker is leaving NBC 5 in February 2023. Since the news, WMAQ viewers have been wondering what’s next for the veteran journalist and where she is going. Find out what Lisa Parker said about her retirement here.
CHICAGO, IL
newsnationnow.com

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot defends her handling of crime

(NewsNation) — In about four weeks, Chicago residents will decide who will lead their city — the nation’s third-largest — as a mayoral election looms. At a forum on Tuesday night, incumbent mayor Lori Lightfoot fought off repeated criticism from rival candidates over her handling of crime and policing from other candidates. She has a total of eight challengers in a crowded race that includes other city council members, a Congressman, the founder of a medical supplies company and a former Chicago Public Schools executive.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot during fight in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 47-year-old woman was shot during an argument with a man in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Friday morning. Police say the victim was engaged in an argument with a man she knew outside in the 5300 block of West Madison Street around 8:50 a.m. During the argument the man...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Lightfoot announces next round of applications for Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program

CHICAGO (CBS) – Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday that the next round of applications for the Chicago Resiliency 2.0 Fund is now open. The program gives $500 cash payments to people left out of COVID stimulus money.It's specifically for domestic workers or those who weren't eligible for stimulus because of their immigration status."Care workers are the backbone of our economy — they make all other work possible. As a daughter of a domestic worker, I know the challenges they face day in and day out to support other families while trying to keep their own afloat," said Mayor Lightfoot. To qualify, you must be a Chicago resident and your household income must be at or below 300% of the Federal Poverty Level.To see if you qualify, visit www.chicash.org.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

