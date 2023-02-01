ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloud Leaders Amazon, Google and Microsoft Show the Once-Booming Market Is Cooling Down

The top three U.S. cloud infrastructure providers showed in their fourth-quarter results that businesses are looking for ways to trim cloud costs. The cost-cutting trend could stick around for at least another two quarters, Amazon's finance chief said. As growth in traditional tech equipment and software slowed to a trickle...
Starboard Value Takes a Stake in Ritchie Bros. How Amicable Activism May Come Into Play

Company: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Business: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is a Canada-based asset management and disposition company that sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services and private brokerage services. They have facilities all over the world, mostly concentrated in North America. Since the Covid pandemic, most of their auctions happen online.
Jury Finds Musk, Tesla Not Liable in Securities Fraud Trial Following ‘Funding Secured' Tweets

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was found not liable in a shareholder class-action suit stemming from 2018 tweets in which he said he was considering taking Tesla private. The Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter CEO was sued by Tesla shareholders over a series of tweets he wrote in August 2018 saying he had "funding secured" to take the automaker private for $420 per share, and that "investor support" for such a deal was "confirmed."
Ford Sold 91 Million Shares of EV Startup Rivian Last Year

DETROIT – Ford Motor liquidated most of its ownership stake last year in electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive, according to the Detroit automaker's annual report submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. Ford sold 91 million shares of the EV startup in 2022, according to the filing....
World's Biggest Pension Fund Posts Loss in Longest Losing Streak in Two Decades

Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund reported a fourth consecutive quarterly loss, totaling 1.85 trillion yen ($14.3 billion). It takes the world's biggest pension fund's losses for the first three quarters of the fiscal year to 3.71%, or 7.32 trillion yen. Its loss over the first three months of 2022 was...
Why Black Workers Are the Canary in the Coal Mine for the U.S. Economy

"Black workers are the canary in the coal mine — are you actually hiring people?" said Bill Spriggs, chief economist at the AFL-CIO. The group generally faces higher unemployment and more difficultly in securing work than their white and Asian peers. The rates of their employment are also more...
More Electric Vehicles Are Now Eligible for Tax Credits

The Treasury Department said Friday it is making more electric vehicles — including SUVs made by Tesla, Ford and General Motors — eligible for tax credits of up to $7,500 under new vehicle classification definitions. The revised standards for EV tax credits follow lobbying by automakers that had...
How Zelle Is Different From Venmo, PayPal and CashApp

Zelle is owned and operated by Early Warning Services, LLC, which is co-owned by seven of the nation's big banks. The payment app launched in 2017 as competition in the peer-to-peer space began heating up with PayPal's Venmo and Block's Cash App. More than half of smartphone users in the...
