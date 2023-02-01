If you're an asparagus person, you have likely perfected the exact method for seasoning your stalky greens so that they transform into a deliciously zesty side dish. You might just be a salt and pepper sprinkler, or maybe you go all out, dashing it with a bit of this and that from your spice cabinet and topping it off with a drizzle of lemon. Even if you don't care for asparagus much, there are plenty of ways to kick up the flavor that just might make you a convert. That's the beauty of this diverse veggie. Not only that, but asparagus is rich in antioxidants, vitamin K, and dietary fiber, and contains other essential minerals and antioxidants that the body can greatly benefit from (via Healthline).

3 DAYS AGO