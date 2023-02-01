ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Report: Joe Burrow Makes Decision On 2023 Pro Bowl Participation

By Russ Heltman
AllBengals
AllBengals
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RHz2b_0kYuZtmL00

The Bengals' other Pro Bowlers a ramping up for the game this weekend.

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is not playing in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games this coming weekend.

The NFL announced the news on Wednesday morning. Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and defensive end Trey Hendrickson are on the final roster.

Burrow cracked the event for the first time in his career this season. He appeared to injure his wrist during the AFC Championship Game, but that has not been confirmed by Burrow or Zac Taylor.

Check out the new format for the event here .

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

AFC Championship Referee Ron Torbert Addresses Botched Third Down In Second Half

Chiefs DE Frank Clark Calls Out Bengals Wide Receivers: 'I Don't Know What The Hell' They Did

Germaine Pratt Responds To Video Of Him Calling Out Joseph Ossai

Travis Kelce To Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval: 'Shut Yo Mouth'

Winners and Losers From the Cincinnati Bengals' Loss to the Kansas City Chiefs

Postgame Observations: Bengals' Rally Falls Short in 23-20 Loss to Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Sets Up Tying Score In AFC Championship Game

Watch: Tee Higgins Gives Mom Touchdown Ball During AFC Championship Game

Halftime Observations: Bengals Struggle Early, Trail Chiefs 13-6

Watch: Tee Higgins Does Best Randy Moss Impression, Catches 27-Yard Touchdown From Joe Burrow

Bengals Wide Receiver Tyler Boyd Questionable To Return Against Chiefs

Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of AFC Championship Showdown With Chiefs

Look: Joe Burrow Arrives For Bengals' AFC Championship Game Against Chiefs

Tee Higgins On Joe Burrow: 'It's Good To Have A Quarterback Who Can Come Out In The Snow And Sling It'

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Andy Reid's Unfortunate Announcement

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. A 23-20 win saw the Chiefs punch their ticket to the biggest game of the season. Unfortunately, that win appears to have come with a significant cost. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
HollywoodLife

Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship

Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Why was Tom Brady so great? Patrick Mahomes gives interesting take

Tom Brady has finally called it quits. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback officially retired, "for good" this time, in a social media video released Wednesday. The decision closes one of the great careers in the history of sports. The 45-year-old quarterback won six Super Bowl titles with the New England...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Andy Reid already ruling out key Chiefs offensive player for Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVII is still a full ten days away, but that may not be enough time for one Kansas City Chiefs offensive weapon to get back on the field. Addressing reporters on Thursday, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid spoke pessimistically about wide receiver Mecole Hardman’s chances of playing in the Super Bowl. Hardman is dealing with a pelvic injury and was one of three Chiefs receivers (along with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney) who did not practice on Thursday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy