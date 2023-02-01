ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan, IN

Dueling Pianos strikes chord with Sullivan community

By Sky Christian, Molly Cummings
 3 days ago

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local organization is getting ready to host one of its favorite events of the year, and hopes for the community to join.

Heart of Sullivan will host the Dueling Pianos Fundraiser on February 10 and 11 at the Sullivan Civic Center. Doors open at 6:30, and the piano playing starts at 8 p.m. Attendees can enjoy an opening performance by Joe Wright, and there will also be food available for purchase.

All the proceeds support Heart of Sullivan’s Downtown Christmas Event. The funds also help to pay for the blankets and socks they distribute during those festivities.

Heart of Sullivan President Kristi Burkhart encourages people to get their tickets for the Dueling Pianos event now.

“It’s one of our favorite events to host every year. Everybody just comes together. There’s a lot of community within everyone who is attending, a lot of opportunity to catch up with old friends and people you might see every day and it’s just a really fun event,” Burkhart said.

Tickets in advance are $35 per person or $350 for a table of eight. Tickets are currently available for purchase at Sullivan County Chamber Petty Pit Stop or online here. For those interested in learning more about the fundraiser, visit the event page on social media .

