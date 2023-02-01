Read full article on original website
Broncbusters sweep Trojans
Garden City, KS (WesternKansasNews.com) – For the first time since December 10th both the Garden City Men’s and Women’s basketball teams won on the same night and for just the second time in conference play this season. Women’s Basketball | Garden City 77 Colby 49. Garden...
Morning Roundup Feb. 2nd | JUCO Basketball Recap, NSD in Western Kansas, and Best Sports Months of the Year
Garden City, KS (WesternKansasNews.com) – On this Thursday morning edition of the Morning Roundup Baylen Hite and Derek Decker recap Garden City and Dodge City’s conference doubleheaders. Then the guys shout out the signees of the 2023 classes from Western Kansas and close the show with the best sports months of the year.
Scott City Coaches Show February 1, 2023
Scott City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–Wednesday night was another edition of the Scott City Coaches Show on Mix 94.5 from Scott City Ace Hardware. Coaches and players from basketball and wrestling made their way on to the show as they discussed their seasons, which are heading down the home stretch. Thanks...
30 years ago, these Kansas farmers were told to use less water. Here's how they did it
HAYS, Kansas — Trying to cut back on irrigation in western Kansas isn’t a new idea. More than three decades ago, the state came to farmers in the Walnut Creek basin south of Hays with a mandate. Farmers had to drastically change how much water they used on their crops. Some had to cut irrigation by nearly half.
Garden City Achieve honor roll
Garden City Achieve High School, TEP, and Day School has recently announced its A-B honor roll for the fall semester of the 2022-2023 school year. The honor roll includes:. Christian A. Benitez, Emily Coto, Yasmin Mahfoud, Danaya McMillan, Esteven Ramirez, Diego Torres Rosales, and Kelton Younkman. A – B Honor...
South Carolina man arrested at Garden City hotel
Garden City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–A South Carolina man was arrested Wednesday night by Garden City Police after he traveled to Garden City to meet up with an underage girl. On Wednesday, the Garden City Police Department was contacted by a family member, who indicated that their 15-year-old child was involved...
Two accused of attempting to sell meth in southwest Kansas
FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug allegations. Just after 6a.m. Monday, police officers and the Garden City/Finney County Joint Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop in the 3700 block of E. Schulman Avenue, according to a media release. Officers made contact with 25-year-old Jessica...
Garden City police officers receive lifesaving awards
Three Garden City police officers have received lifesaving awards after saving the life of a stabbing victim.
Garden City Fire Department responds to structure fires earlier this week
Garden City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–The Garden City Fire Department responded to a pair of structure fires on Monday and Tuesday. The first came at approximately 2:30 pm Monday, the Garden City Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire at 2720 North Ray Road. Upon arrival, Command identified heavy smoke coming out of the building.
Hoisington police say attempted kidnapping report was false
The victim told police they were walking in the 800 block of West 2nd Street around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday when a white van pulled up with two men inside.
