Municipal Court Docket for Feb. 7

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Shammarie Elliott – Possession Meth, Drug Paraphernalia, Shoplifting. Kayla Long – Possession Meth/Resale. Tonja Parton – Possession Meth/Petition to Revoke. Selena Pineda...
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday, February 4th

Kirstie Massey, 51 of Centre – UPOCS, UPODP and UPOM 2nd;. Michelle McCullough, 42 of Fort Payne – FTA/UPOCS and FTA/Driving while Suspended;. Hazel Tucker, 42 of Cedar Bluff – Resisting Arrest;. Jayson Robertson, 27 of Alabama City – Harassing Communications;. Jason Watwood, 36 of Gaylesville...
Accident Early Saturday on Highway 278 in Cherokee County

There was a single-vehicle accident, reputedly involving injuries, taking place early Saturday morning on Highway 278 in Cherokee County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report the wreck was at the intersection of 278 and County Road 715 about 6:40am, involving a Chevy Tahoe that overturned,. Those responding...
Homeless Man Jailed for Stalking Woman

A homeless 38 year-old Rome man, Jonathan Lovell Brown, was arrested this week after reports said he stalked a woman at a home on Porter Street after being told to stay away by police. Reports added that the victim had previously taken out a protective order against Brown. Brown is...
Sheriff’s Office Investigator Stepps Arrest 2 in Burglary Case

According to Sheriff Jeff Shaver, Cherokee County Investigator Jeremy Stepps charged two individuals, on Monday, in connection with a burglary that occurred in the Cloudland community over this past weekend. The two suspects were already being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center as a result of deputies charging them...
Four Hurt in Friday Afternoon Wreck in Cherokee County

Four people were hurt, in a rather unusual, two-vehicle collision in Cherokee County late Friday afternoon. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report, that wreck took place on County Road 44 at around 4:40pm when a 2017 Dodge Ram struck a parked 2016 Ford F-150 – injuring the driver of Dodge (a female resident of Leesburg) – and three passengers in the vehicle. The parked Ford was reportedly unoccupied.
ERPD Arrests Jan. 30-Feb. 1

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE) Dick Cook has lived in East Ridge since the Kennedy Administration when his parents bought a house on Marietta Street. Dick graduated from ERHS in 1976 before going on to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga where he studied Political Science. Dick worked for the Chattanooga Free-Press and the Chattanooga Times Free Press for 22 years. Free-Press Sports Editor Roy Exum plucked him out of production in 1989 and gave him a job as a sports reporter. Dick covered everything from prep sports to the whitewater events on the Ocoee River for the 1996 Olympics. When Chattanooga's two paper's merged, he became the Crime Reporter covering both the Chattanooga Police and Fire Departments. He was among reporters who were honored by the Associated Press for the TFP's coverage of the 2002 fog-shrouded crash on I-75 in Catoosa County, Dick and his wife, Cathy, live on Marlboro Avenue where they are seen frequently chasing around their three grandsons.
Pepperell High Student Jailed for Pepper-spraying Students, Staff

Karlee Danyale Sharpe. 17 of Silver Creek, was arrested at Pepperell High School after she allegedly attacked students and staff with pepper spray during class change in the hallway. Reports said that Sharpe discharged with spray directly toward two students. The spray affected staff members during the exchange. The students...
Georgia State Patrol Update on Chattooga County Fatal Accident

The Georgia State Patrol post in Rome has released the following statement about a woman who fell from a vehicle last Friday on the Gore/Subligna Road:. A female, identified as Lauren Lewis, age 35 of Summerville, was traveling west on Gore/Subligna Road in a 1999 GMC Sonoma pickup truck, the Sonoma was being driven by her mother, Shirley Warren.
GBI investigates officer involved shooting in Calhoun

CALHOUN, Ga. (WDEF) — The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting that took place on Thursday. Calhoun police shot a man who broke into a local business and was armed. GBI says the man was pronounced dead at the hospital. Around 2 a.m., police noticed a vehicle was...
Police Briefs for February 3

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 23-001318 – 6500 BLK Ringgold Rd – Warrant Arrest – A man was arrested on Hamilton County warrants. 23-001316 – 941 Spring Creek Rd – Disorder – Police responded to the ER due to a patient...
