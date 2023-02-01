Read full article on original website
weisradio.com
Two Arrested in Northwest Georgia also Wanted on Outstanding Warrants in Alabama
Two people with active warrants in Alabama were arrested in Summerville this week after they were accused of entering an automobile to commit theft and later stealing a bag of potato chips at a supermarket. Summerville Police say that they received a call and responded to the Circle K gas...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Feb. 7
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Shammarie Elliott – Possession Meth, Drug Paraphernalia, Shoplifting. Kayla Long – Possession Meth/Resale. Tonja Parton – Possession Meth/Petition to Revoke. Selena Pineda...
3 dead, including mother, in mass fentanyl overdose in north Georgia
Three people were found dead in a mass fentanyl overdose in northwest Georgia earlier this week.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday, February 4th
Kirstie Massey, 51 of Centre – UPOCS, UPODP and UPOM 2nd;. Michelle McCullough, 42 of Fort Payne – FTA/UPOCS and FTA/Driving while Suspended;. Hazel Tucker, 42 of Cedar Bluff – Resisting Arrest;. Jayson Robertson, 27 of Alabama City – Harassing Communications;. Jason Watwood, 36 of Gaylesville...
GBI says North GA deputies not wearing body cameras when unarmed man was shot and killed
Many departments that don’t use cameras are in rural areas, like Gordon County, where funding can be an issue.
weisradio.com
Accident Early Saturday on Highway 278 in Cherokee County
There was a single-vehicle accident, reputedly involving injuries, taking place early Saturday morning on Highway 278 in Cherokee County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report the wreck was at the intersection of 278 and County Road 715 about 6:40am, involving a Chevy Tahoe that overturned,. Those responding...
2 men convicted of child molestation in separate Cobb cases
Two men were convicted of child molestation in separate cases in Cobb County, the District Attorney’s Office said Thursd...
weisradio.com
Fatal Mobile Home Fire in Cherokee County Claims Life of Centre Man / UPDATED
A mobile home fire on Highway 9 in Cherokee County claimed a life on Friday night. That fire was just south of Centre, with units from Centre, Spring Creek and Ellisville responding around midnight. Firefighters were on the scene until approximately 5:00 Saturday morning. The matter is being investigated by...
coosavalleynews.com
Homeless Man Jailed for Stalking Woman
A homeless 38 year-old Rome man, Jonathan Lovell Brown, was arrested this week after reports said he stalked a woman at a home on Porter Street after being told to stay away by police. Reports added that the victim had previously taken out a protective order against Brown. Brown is...
coosavalleynews.com
Sheriff’s Office Investigator Stepps Arrest 2 in Burglary Case
According to Sheriff Jeff Shaver, Cherokee County Investigator Jeremy Stepps charged two individuals, on Monday, in connection with a burglary that occurred in the Cloudland community over this past weekend. The two suspects were already being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center as a result of deputies charging them...
Polk Jail report – Friday, February 3, 2023
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, February 3, 2023 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Friday, February 3, 2023 appeared first on Polk Today.
weisradio.com
Four Hurt in Friday Afternoon Wreck in Cherokee County
Four people were hurt, in a rather unusual, two-vehicle collision in Cherokee County late Friday afternoon. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report, that wreck took place on County Road 44 at around 4:40pm when a 2017 Dodge Ram struck a parked 2016 Ford F-150 – injuring the driver of Dodge (a female resident of Leesburg) – and three passengers in the vehicle. The parked Ford was reportedly unoccupied.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Jan. 30-Feb. 1
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
coosavalleynews.com
Pepperell High Student Jailed for Pepper-spraying Students, Staff
Karlee Danyale Sharpe. 17 of Silver Creek, was arrested at Pepperell High School after she allegedly attacked students and staff with pepper spray during class change in the hallway. Reports said that Sharpe discharged with spray directly toward two students. The spray affected staff members during the exchange. The students...
Suspect taken into custody following SWAT standoff in Cobb that lasted over 5 hours, officials say
Authorities said the standoff began late Thursday.
Tip Jar Thief Strikes King’s Pizzeria in Cartersville
CARTERSVILLE — A man walked into King’s Pizzeria Thursday night asking for free food, and made off with the store’s tip jar, according to the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office. Video footage showed the suspect taking the clear glass jar off the counter and hiding it on...
weisradio.com
Georgia State Patrol Update on Chattooga County Fatal Accident
The Georgia State Patrol post in Rome has released the following statement about a woman who fell from a vehicle last Friday on the Gore/Subligna Road:. A female, identified as Lauren Lewis, age 35 of Summerville, was traveling west on Gore/Subligna Road in a 1999 GMC Sonoma pickup truck, the Sonoma was being driven by her mother, Shirley Warren.
Cherokee County DA leaves post to become Superior Court judge
After serving for more than 10 years as the Cherokee County District Attorney, Shannon Wallace was sworn in Monday as a ...
WDEF
GBI investigates officer involved shooting in Calhoun
CALHOUN, Ga. (WDEF) — The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting that took place on Thursday. Calhoun police shot a man who broke into a local business and was armed. GBI says the man was pronounced dead at the hospital. Around 2 a.m., police noticed a vehicle was...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for February 3
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 23-001318 – 6500 BLK Ringgold Rd – Warrant Arrest – A man was arrested on Hamilton County warrants. 23-001316 – 941 Spring Creek Rd – Disorder – Police responded to the ER due to a patient...
