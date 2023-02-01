ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Midland police hopes DNA will help identify non-verbal teen

By Erica Miller
 3 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas ( KMID/KPEJ ) – The Midland Police Department (MPD) is still investigating and looking for the family of a young man with disabilities, found walking alone last weekend in West Midland.

According to the MPD, attempts to locate the boy’s parent or guardian have, so far, been unsuccessful. The young man, believed to be between the ages of 13 and 17, has been safe in the care of Child Protective Services (CPS) since he was found walking in an alley on Sunday, January 29.

MPD reported this boy was non-verbal. Tuesday, investigators met with the boy to collect fingerprints and a DNA sample. At that time, investigators asked him to write his name if he was able, and he reportedly wrote the name ‘Cordarius’ several times.

MPD said it has followed up on information received from the community and surrounding agencies to no avail. The investigation is ongoing.

