NBC Miami
Biden Says U.S. Will “Take Care” of Chinese Spy Balloon; AP Reports Plan to Shoot It Down
President Joe Biden said Saturday that his administration would “take care” of the Chinese spy balloon that has been hovering over the U.S. in the past few days, when asked by a reporter as he deplaned Air Force One. “We’re going to take care of it,” Biden said,...
NBC Miami
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to Give GOP Response to State of the Union Address
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the Republican address to the nation in response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech next week as the GOP seeks to show it's creating a new generation of leaders. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell announced...
NBC Miami
Blinken Tells China Its Spy Balloon Was ‘Irresponsible' After Canceling Beijing Trip
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will postpone his trip to Beijing due to a Chinese surveillance balloon flying over the United States. China's Foreign Ministry said Friday that the balloon was a civilian weather balloon intended for scientific research that was blown off course. The balloon is flying high...
NBC Miami
New York Office of Rep. George Santos Vandalized With Graffiti, Police Say
The New York district office of U.S. Rep. George Santos was vandalized with graffiti that spelled out a tri-lingual string of vulgarities against the embattled Republican congressman, police told CNBC. The words "Santos is," followed by the Greek, Mandarin and Spanish words for a scatalogical expletive, were found written on...
NBC Miami
Why Black Workers Are the Canary in the Coal Mine for the U.S. Economy
"Black workers are the canary in the coal mine — are you actually hiring people?" said Bill Spriggs, chief economist at the AFL-CIO. The group generally faces higher unemployment and more difficultly in securing work than their white and Asian peers. The rates of their employment are also more...
NBC Miami
US Downs Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Off Carolina Coast and Moves to Recover Debris
The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast on orders from President Joe Biden, after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America, becoming the latest flashpoint in tensions between Washington and Beijing. Biden said he wanted the balloon downed on Wednesday,...
