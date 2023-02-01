VDOT completes work at I-64, I-264 Interchange

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Transportation says they have successfully completed phase II of the I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvement Project.

According to VDOT, this $194 million project includes updates to the Newtown Road (exit 15) and Witchduck Road (exit 16) interchanges. Some of the updates include:

Reconfiguring the eastbound southside of both interchange ramps

Extending the I-264 east collector-distributer road from Newtown Road to Witchduck Road

Constructing a new roundabout at Greenwich Road with an on-ramp to I-264 eastbound

Building a flyover bridge across I-264 to connect Greenwich on the south side of the interstate with Cleveland Street on the north side

Improving drainage throughout the corridor with the addition of five stormwater management basins

“Successful completion of this project not only increased capacity, reduced daily traffic backups and enhanced traffic flow in an area that sees more than 100,000 vehicles travel through each day, but it will also enhance safety, which is VDOT’s number one priority,” said VDOT Commissioner Stephen C. Brich, P.E.

Phase II began in early 2018 and was funded by SMART SCALE and the Hampton Roads Transportation Accountability Commission.

