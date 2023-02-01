Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Area Basketball Tournament brackets revealed
On Feb. 2, the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) announced the brackets for next week’s Area Basketball Tournaments. The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans will host Greenville in the Semifinals of the Class 5A, Area 4 Tournament on Feb. 6 at 5 p.m. The winners will travel to Ozark to face Carroll in the Area 4 Championship on Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. The Charles Henderson boys team received a bye as the No. 1 seed and will host the Area Tournament Championship on Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. Carroll and Greenville will meet in Ozark in the semifinals on Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.
Greenville Advocate
Browning leaves Greenville for ASU
After one season as head coach for the Greenville Tigers football program, Patrick Browning is leaving to try his hand at college coaching. News of Browning’s move to Alabama State University was announced this morning by AL.com. Browning will take over as quarterback coach and passing game coordinator for the Hornets.
State championship coach Patrick Browning leaving Greenville HS for move to college coaching
State championship coach Patrick Browning is leaving Greenville High after just one season for a college coaching opportunity. Browning, who led Pike Road to the Class 5A state title in 2021, told AL.com he has accepted the role of quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator at Alabama State. MORE HS...
Andalusia Star News
Billy Ingram Jr.
Billy Ingram Jr., 55, of Andalusia, passed away on Jan. 28, 2023, at Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery after a short illness. Billy was born in Lansing, Michigan, in 1967, and then moved to Athens, Alabama as a child. Billy was a faithful servant of Jesus Christ and had been saved at 10 years old. Billy relied on Jesus to carry him through a lifetime of fighting a genetic condition called Gorlin Syndrome. He fought valiantly throughout his life with many health issues and relied on Jesus for everything.
Roll 'Bama Roll
Six Tide Players in Saturday’s Senior Bowl
Saturday is the 74th Annual Senior Bowl. As much as cities like Orlando have tried, the game has not been pried away from lovely Mobile, Alabama. After many decades at Ladd–Peebles Stadium, the game is now played at the University of South Alabama’s new stadium in the suburbs.
Alabama high school freshman signing national record contract
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Later this week, a Geneva High School freshman under a music industrythe label will release a highly anticipated single song on nearly all social media platforms. 15-year-old Samson native, Crews Wright, is a ninth-grader at the school. This Friday night, Lynn Haven, Florida-based Paradigm music group is releasing Crews’ single ‘Phone in Heaven’. […]
Andalusia Star News
Spring sports registration underway in city
Registration opened Wednesday, Feb. 1 and continues through Feb. 15 for the City of Andalusia’s baseball and softball leagues. Baseball is open to players ages 4 through 15. For baseball, the age cut-off date is May 1, 2023. Softball is open to players ages 4 through 12. For softball,...
WSFA
Troy man running the race of life and loving it
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you want to keep up with almost 84-year-old Luther Messick, you better be moving. He’s usually in the lead. His son calls his dad a freak who loves to compete. “Yes, sir,” said Troy resident Luther Messick. “I’ve always been, and I still do.”...
selmasun.com
Selma football star Dakaari Nelson officially signs with Penn State
Selma High School senior football standout DaKarri Nelson officially signed to play for Penn State on Wednesday . Nelson received a visit from the Nittany Lion's head coach before Christmas to secure the deal. According to the Blue White Illustrator that covers Penn State, Nelson got a visit from head...
Andalusia Star News
GALLERY: Red Level, Straughn compete at JAG district conference
Red Level School and Straughn High School students participated in the National Career Association Jobs for Alabama Graduates’ South District Career Development Conference on Monday, Jan. 30, in Prattville. There were a total of 18 students from both schools who competed in the following various events: business plan, career...
unionspringsherald.com
—MELIK LANE—
Melik Terrel Lane was born on Friday, December 4, 1998 in Montgomery, Alabama to Kawuna Lane and Collins Hill. He survived by his parents; sister and brother: JaKerah White and Jordan White; maternal grandfather: Dean Scott; maternal grandmother: Lora Ann McCray; paternal grandparents: Delois Hill and Milton Hill; aunts and uncles: NarKitta Park, LaToya Dees, Cecil Hill, Dean P. Scott and Edmond Decorey Scott; numerous cousins, other relatives and friends.
Andalusia Star News
Miracle League registration starts; ‘Angels in the Outfield’ needed
Registration opened Wednesday, Feb. 1, for Miracle League of Covington County baseball for 2023. Miracle League operates on the premise that “Every child deserves a chance to play baseball.” The program is free and open to all ages. Players cannot be disallowed from participation because of degree of disability if approved by the parent or guardian.
luvernejournal.com
Crenshaw men, boys invited to 28th Annual Swamp Supper
Men and boys in the Crenshaw County area are invited to attend the 28th Annual Swam Supper on Feb. 25 at the Tom Harbin Farm Center on Airport Road in Luverne. Steve DeFee, pastor at Cornerstone Christian Church in Luverne said the interdenominational event is designed to encourage men and introduce the gospel to people who might not ordinarily enter a house of worship.
WSFA
Gun found on campus of Prattville school Thursday
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A gun was found at a Prattville school on Thursday, school officials confirmed. According to Autauga County Schools Superintendent Tim Tidmore, the gun was found at the end of the school day at Prattville Junior High School. When asked who reported the gun being on campus,...
wdhn.com
Work is now going vertical at the Enterprise VA nursing home
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—Things are starting to go vertical at the construction site of the state veteran’s home. The actual buildings are now appearing on the 108-acre site off State Highway 51. Once complete in late 2024 or early 25. It will be the fifth Va home in Alabama,...
alabamanews.net
‘A New Calling For West Montgomery’
The City of St Jude played a huge role, not just for the Selma to Montgomery March, but the land itself was a safe place for all African Americans at a time when they were not welcomed especially in many parts of the south. Although there is a vast history tied to St. Jude, it has recently been disconnected from the community in West Montgomery, a large part due to the COVID-19 pandemic which forced the church to close its doors and stop the services it provided to people in need.
Andalusia Star News
Covington Co. jury finds Luverne man guilty of theft charges
A Covington County jury convicted Derek Lee Cartwright, 42, of Luverne, of first degree theft of property after a one-day trial. The seven-man, five-woman jury deliberated only a matter of minutes before finding Cartwright guilty of stealing a gooseneck trailer. Circuit Judge Benjamin M. Bowden presided over the case. According...
tourcounsel.com
Eastdale Mall | Shopping mall in Montgomery, Alabama
Eastdale Mall is a regional enclosed shopping mall located in Montgomery, Alabama. It opened on August 3, 1977. As of 2010, it was 964,717 square feet (89,625.1 m2) in size. The anchor stores are At Home, JCPenney, Dillard's, and 2 Belk stores. Montgomery Ward was an original anchor to the...
Discount retail store opens new location in Alabama
A popular discount retail chain just opened a new store location in Alabama. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing discount retail store chain American Freight held the grand opening event for its newest Alabama store location in Prattville, according to local sources.
Troy Messenger
Camp Stew Sale: Doing good for Pike County
The more the better. And, that’s the reason the Pike County Salvation Army’ camp stew crew made extra quarts of camp stew for its February sale. “The more we sell, the more good we can do for the people here in Pike County who are in need,” said Donna Kidd, director of the Pike County Salvation Army Service Center.
