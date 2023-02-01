The New York State Department Of State Launches New Electronic Notary License System To Provide Online Services To New Yorkers

Read full article on original website
New York State civil service exam: Application period is closing next week for these positions
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Civil Service (DCS) continuously opens and closes recruitment periods for various paid positions, so keeping tabs on the application period for the civil service exams is crucial. The open-competitive exams are an opportunity to start a career with New York...
Government proposes $1 billion to cover cost of housing New York migrants
According to a recent proposal, New York state taxpayers would pick up one-third of the estimated $1 billion annual cost of New York City’s migrant crisis under the record $227 billion budget plan that was released this week by by Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Do Single People Living In New York State Really Have It Bad?
Is living in New York really as bad as they say it is for a single person?
cityandstateny.com
NY mourns Tyre Nichols, Hochul unveils budget proposal and vetoes the Grieving Families Act
In some ways it’s been a very good week for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (a proposed bailout from an impending fiscal cliff, more funding, ect., ect.), but one gaffe is nearly impossible to overlook – literally. Take a stroll in the newly opened Grand Central Madison terminal and you just might see it. Etched in the stone lining of one of the walls, there’s a typo of famed artist Georgia O’Keeffe’s name beside her quote “One can’t paint New York as it is, but rather as it is felt.” The MTA’s response when reporters reached out about the missing F? “We clearly f-ed this one up.” Read on for more of this week’s biggest headlines.
New York State Police urges to be aware of scam scenarios
Getting a notification from a phone number or email you don't recognize? The New York State Police is warning the public of a recent increase of scams.
DEC Seeks Public Input On Draft Forest Preserve Work Plan Policy
NEW YORK – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is seeking public input on a newly developed policy to guide how DEC evaluates and reviews work plans for projects in the Adirondack and Catskill Forest Preserve. The draft Commissioner Policy is available for public comment until Feb. 27.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
New York State wants to ban ‘dangerous’ people in NYC subways
New York has been grappling with how to make the subways safer for everyone, after a seeming increase in headlines about pushings, assaults and other violent acts. Now, New York State is talking about making it possible for judges to ban people who have been convicted of assault or unlawful sexual conduct against passengers, customers or MTA employees. This new idea is part of Governor Kathy Hochul’s proposed New York State Budget and is argued within a memo that it is necessary to implement because it promotes safety and increased ridership in the MTA system.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Ribbon Cutting of Long Island University's $26 Million College of Veterinary Medicine Learning Center
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the ribbon cutting of Long Island University's College of Veterinary Medicine Learning Center at its Long Island University Post campus in Brookville, Nassau County. Long Island University invested $53 million to establish the College of Veterinary Medicine, which includes today's announcement of the new $26 million Veterinary Learning Center. This state-of-the-art, 33,100-square-foot facility serves as the anchor of the College of Veterinary Medicine and will prepare students enrolled in the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program with a comprehensive education and real-world skills through a four-year program. Supported by New York State funding of $12.75 million, the College of Veterinary Medicine is the only veterinary program recognized by the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education in the New York metropolitan area and one of only four veterinary schools in the Northeast United States.
Rensselaer county exec accuses AG Letitia James of anti-white racism
A top New York Republican accused Attorney General Letitia James of racism toward white people. “It seems to me she targets white guys quite bit and white Republicans especially,” Rensselaer County Executive Steven McLaughlin told The Post. “Just because you’re black doesn’t mean you’re not racist. You can be black and be racist, just like you can be white and be racist.” McLaughlin, who is white, made the allegation this week during a victory lap interview after being acquitted of corruption charges James brought against him as part of a years-long probe. The AG accused McLaughlin, 59, of improperly withdrawing $5,000 from...
WUHF
Fact Check Team: More COVID-19 vaccine mandates being repealed for workers
WASHINGTON (TND) — In New York City, public and private sector employees had to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face termination from their jobs but in November, the city lifted that mandate for the private sector. Now, it's up to private employers to decide whether or not they require...
Plenty Of Work Ahead As The State Budget Process Begins
ALBANY – Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Executive Budget proposal, delivered earlier this week, sets another record high for state spending. But while spending big, the $227 billion proposal falls short on specific measures designed to reduce our cost of living. To put the plan in context, Gov. Hochul is calling for 50% more in spending than the proposed budget in Florida, yet New York has 2.5 million fewer people.
Top Reasons Why Many Are Leaving New York State At ‘Alarming’ Rates
Over a half-million Empire State residents recently moved out of New York State. Here's why. Hudson Valley Post previously reported New York State continues to lead the nation in population loss, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. 6 Reasons Why Many Are Leaving New York State. United...
CONSUMER ALERT: The Department Of State’s Division Of Consumer Protection Warns New Yorkers Of Credit And Debit Card Skimming Scams
NEW YORK – During Identity Theft Awareness Week, the Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection today warned New Yorkers of credit and debit card skimming scams where thieves place “skimming” devices at ATMs, gas station pumps and other unattended payment terminals to steal card information.
Reimbursement for NY victims of EBT card skimming included in Hochul’s proposed budget
THE BRONX (PIX11) — After months of no action, Electronic Benefit Transfer cardholders who were victims of card skimming crimes last year may soon be able to get that money back. This could be made possible by funds allocated in New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s preliminary state budget. Lakisha Martinez, of Far Rockaway, was one […]
A Champion For New York’s Dairy Farmers, Senator Gillibrand Announces Dairy Priorities For 2023 Farm Bill
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is announcing her dairy priorities for the upcoming 2023 Farm Bill negotiations. A leading champion for New York’s dairy farmers, Gillibrand is announcing the reintroduction of her bipartisan Dairy Pricing Opportunity Act, which would empower dairy farmers to be key players in reviewing proposals that could change Class I milk pricing by requiring the United States Department of Agriculture to hold national hearings to review Federal Milk Marketing Orders (FMMO).
mcknightshomecare.com
NY home care exec sentenced to prison in $100M fraud scheme
A Brooklyn, NY, home care executive was sentenced to 54 months in prison earlier this week for a scheme that defrauded the state’s Medicaid program out of more than $100 million. U.S. District Judge John Cronan handed down the decision Wednesday, following Marianna Levin’s guilty plea for wire fraud...
BREAKING: Eggs Under $3 at Western New York Grocery Store
True story. Eggs are under 3 bucks at all of the chain's stores in Western New York!
Dec And Partners Conduct Second Year Of Adirondack Moose Research Project
NEW YORK – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today announced the second year of a moose research project in the Adirondack region. This year, 19 moose were fitted with GPS collars as part of a multi-year project assessing moose health and population. DEC partnered with...
NY Tuition Assistance Program: Apply for grants up to $5,665 because education is your right
Living and getting educated in New York is like a dream for many of us. However, it is not possible for everyone to get admission to a top school, college, or university. This is because of two main reasons: (1). the acceptance rate is sometimes low, (2). the tuition or fees are extremely high.
This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York
As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
